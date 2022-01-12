https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-democratic-senators-suggest-sanctions-on-russias-banking-sector-under-ukraine-defending-act-1092211046.html

Democratic US Senators Introduce 'Defending Ukraine' Bill That Would 'Collapse' Russian Economy

Democratic US Senators Introduce 'Defending Ukraine' Bill That Would 'Collapse' Russian Economy

Several Democratic lawmakers have introduced a new bill into the US Senate that would impose "crippling sanctions" on Russia's financial sector if it were to... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-12T17:35+0000

2022-01-12T17:35+0000

2022-01-12T18:04+0000

us

russia

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_87dd837c94bec3d148b30b0ec6cd3583.jpg

The bill, titled the "Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022," has been brought by Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.According to a news release from Menendez's office, if Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, the bill would trigger "crippling sanctions on the Russian banking sector and senior military and government officials." It would also authorize further sanctions targeting Russian extractive industries, which form a sizable portion of Russia's exports, as well as on international bank wire services like SWIFT. The bill would also prohibit transactions on Russia’s primary and secondary sovereign debt.In addition, a Russian invasion of Ukraine would also trigger $500 million in "supplemental emergency security assistance" for Ukraine. It also "expands US efforts to counter Kremlin disinformation and strengthen ties with key regional partners facing Kremlin aggression."The bellicose bill comes a day after talks between envoys from Russia and the NATO alliance began in Geneva, Switzerland, aimed at defusing the crisis. Little headway has been made so far, however, as Western leaders have demanded Russia cease its deployment of troops inside its own borders and sworn off any promises not to expand NATO further eastward. In response, Moscow said it will continue to hold drills inside its own territory such as its own security interests require.Russia has said that its security red lines include Ukraine joining the NATO alliance and NATO stationing offensive weapons in Ukraine. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union and the socialist Warsaw Pact alliance between it and several Eastern European states, NATO has spread steadily eastward, incorporating many former Soviet allies and even former Soviet republics."As the Biden administration seeks a diplomatic path forward this week in Europe to avoid another bloody escalation in Ukraine, I find little reason to believe that Putin is negotiating in good faith nor do I believe he has any newfound respect for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," Menendez said in a statement. "That is precisely why we are coming together to send a clear message - Putin need not collapse his entire economy nor does he need to sacrifice the lives of his own people in a futile attempt to rewrite the map of Europe."

Rock Russia, China, Iran and Turkey are already working on destroying the petro dollar, while the Nato bloc is thinking about protecting Ukrainian nazis. 3

Vivian James Have you all heard about the newly improved herbal medicine for the cure of diseases and ailment such as herpes, autism, tremor, HIV, infertility, HPV, and chronic health conditions, including diabetes, certain stages of cancer, arthritis, and anxiety disorders through the help of Dr. Ahmed, contact him Now for any incurable deadly diseases that must have deny all possible English drugs. Recently I got cured of nasty herpes virus simply by using herbal medicine from the man behind this email: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text/Call +1(214) 302-7366 1

7

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

us, russia, sanctions