US Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
US Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
The United States confirms the death of a US citizen near Ramallah and is seeking clarification about this incident from the Israeli government, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
2022-01-12T22:21+0000
2022-01-12T22:21+0000
"We can confirm the death of US citizen Omar Assad in a city near Ramallah. We have been in touch with Mr. Asad's family to express our condolences about this tragedy. We're providing all appropriate consular assistance to the family at this time. We've also been in touch with the government of Israel to seek clarification about this incident," Price said during a press briefing.The Israeli Defense Forces said there is an ongoing investigation into the incident and the United States supports thorough probe into the circumstances of it, Price added.Early on Wednesday, Omar Asad was found dead in the West Bank village of Jiljiliya near Rammalah, according to a media reports. Asad was an 80-year-old Palestinian returning with his family after visiting relatives when they were stopped by Israeli soldiers who were taking part in an operation in the village.The mayor of Ramallah, Fuad Moutee, said Asad died of a heart attack while he was still handcuffed, according to the reports.
US Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.

22:21 GMT 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / Joshua RobertsThe State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017
The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017
© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States confirms the death of a US citizen near Ramallah and is seeking clarification about this incident from the Israeli government, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
“We can confirm the death of US citizen Omar Assad in a city near Ramallah. We have been in touch with Mr. Asad's family to express our condolences about this tragedy. We're providing all appropriate consular assistance to the family at this time. We've also been in touch with the government of Israel to seek clarification about this incident,” Price said during a press briefing.
The Israeli Defense Forces said there is an ongoing investigation into the incident and the United States supports thorough probe into the circumstances of it, Price added.
Early on Wednesday, Omar Asad was found dead in the West Bank village of Jiljiliya near Rammalah, according to a media reports. Asad was an 80-year-old Palestinian returning with his family after visiting relatives when they were stopped by Israeli soldiers who were taking part in an operation in the village.
The mayor of Ramallah, Fuad Moutee, said Asad died of a heart attack while he was still handcuffed, according to the reports.
