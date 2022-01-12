Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-coast-guard-touts-expanded-role-in-pacific-say-china-gets-excited-during-training-with-taiwan-1092212068.html
US Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan
US Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan
While the protection of America’s shoreline remains the US Coast Guard’s primary mission, the deployment of its vessels and personnel to Asia, Europe and the... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T18:16+0000
2022-01-12T19:10+0000
coast guard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107490/36/1074903614_0:246:4928:3018_1920x0_80_0_0_705155f4b61632525885d465f878b77b.jpg
The US Coast Guard is taking on a more assertive role against China in the Pacific theatre, and doing missions which the Navy is unable to or not geared toward, Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz has said.As an example, the commandant pointed to the recent deployment by the USCGC Munro, a 418-foot Legend-class cutter, which completed a three-month-plus deployment in the Indo-Pacific last October, drilling with the Australian Navy, transiting through the Taiwan Strait (to China’s irritation), and joining Taiwanese forces for training. During its Pacific deployment, the Munro was subordinated to the US 7th Fleet in Japan.Technically, the US military and the Coast Guard are prohibited from stationing troops on Taiwanese territory or conducting exercises with the island’s military under the China-US agreements reached in the 1970s and early 1980s. Last year, it was revealed that "small numbers" of US troops have been illegally stationed on Taiwan since at least 2008, with over 600 personnel visiting the island over the past two years alone. Exacerbated China-US tensions over Taiwan led to talks between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, after which Biden pledged “not…to change” US policy toward the island.'Globalized' Coast GuardThe US Coast Guard maintains dozens of sector commands across the contiguous United States, as well as Puerto Rico, Alaska, Hawaii and Guam. However, unlike the coastal defence forces of other nations, the Americans also maintain three operational commands abroad – including the USCG Far East Activities command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, USCG Activities Europe, based in Schinnen, the Netherlands, and Patrol Forces Southwest Asia based in Manama, Bahrain.Late last year, USCG Pacific Area commander Vice Adm Michael McAllister said the Coast Guard was responsible for missions that were “different” from the Navy’s, noting that the service serves to ‘complement’ the Navy’s defence capacity, including by engaging in policing against “illegal” Chinese fishing activities.“At the end of the day, we try to model a type of behaviour that keeps commerce open, peacefully resolves disputes, protects valuable resources, and counters illicit activities,” McAllister said.The Coast Guard’s broad global reach has been criticized by other nations, and by some US politicians, who have expressed concerns about what American “coast guard” ships were doing “guarding” the coasts of other countries, and fears about overreach.Last April, after CNN reported on Iranian “harassment” of a US Coast Guard vessel in the Persian Gulf, witty commentators quickly asked what the ship was doing in the Middle East, nearly 7,000 miles from US shores.Representative Anthony Brown (D) told The Insider that he was anxious about efforts to further integrate the Coast Guard with the Navy, noting that this may impact its primary mission.Brown promised to “continue to fight for the funding our services need” in Congress, but stressed that “that funding must also be managed correctly and strategically.”The Coast Guard is presently in the middle of what Commandant Schultz has called the “largest recapitalization programme since the Second World War” to replace old ships. However, some officials in Washington want more cash – on top of the $13.1 billion provided for fiscal year 2022. Last year, Trump-era assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs Randall Schriver suggested that “if we’re going to get serious with the Coast Guard as a tool for international engagement, we have to invest a lot more so that that tool is available.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210829/chinese-troops-put-on-high-alert-during-us-warships-passage-through-taiwan-strait-report-says-1083746413.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/us-navy-orders-navigation-stand-down-for-subs-after-uss-connecticut-collision-in-s-china-sea-1090830287.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210629/us-coast-guard-considering-arctic-fonops-to-counter-russian-presence-at-north-pole-1083269415.html
It is truly evident that the Americans are very intent on causing the ultimate world annihilation!
2
I have been suffering from a deadly disease (Hsv) for the past 2 years now, I have spent a lot of money going from one place to another, from church to church, hospitals have been my home every day. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this fateful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Nelson helped someone in curing his (Hsv) herpes disease, quickly I copied his email just to give him a try, I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, behold I was free from the deadly disease, you can Contact is email @drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com or WhatsApp @+1 (732) 658-2176, He has herbal cure for diabetes, Hepatitis, COPD, heart disease, Hypertension, stroke and liver disease, fibroid, cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause disease.
1
4
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107490/36/1074903614_288:0:4640:3264_1920x0_80_0_0_0409546d115230e016b22ceef6614b3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
coast guard

US Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan

18:16 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 19:10 GMT 12.01.2022)
© US Air Force/Staff Sgt AJ HyattThe United States Coast Guard Cutter James, the second National Security Cutter for the East Coast, arrived Aug. 28, 2015 in its homeport in Charleston, S.C.
The United States Coast Guard Cutter James, the second National Security Cutter for the East Coast, arrived Aug. 28, 2015 in its homeport in Charleston, S.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© US Air Force/Staff Sgt AJ Hyatt
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
While the protection of America’s shoreline remains the US Coast Guard’s primary mission, the deployment of its vessels and personnel to Asia, Europe and the Middle East has led to countless memes and endless cajoling about what it’s doing operating thousands of miles from its home waters.
The US Coast Guard is taking on a more assertive role against China in the Pacific theatre, and doing missions which the Navy is unable to or not geared toward, Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz has said.
“What we do, it’s not big in numbers, but it’s I think, pretty significant in contribution. We get access. We can go places,” Schultz said at a recent Navy League event. His comments were quoted by Business Insider.
As an example, the commandant pointed to the recent deployment by the USCGC Munro, a 418-foot Legend-class cutter, which completed a three-month-plus deployment in the Indo-Pacific last October, drilling with the Australian Navy, transiting through the Taiwan Strait (to China’s irritation), and joining Taiwanese forces for training. During its Pacific deployment, the Munro was subordinated to the US 7th Fleet in Japan.
“The Chinese [get] pretty excited when the Coast Guard’s over there training with the Taiwanese,” Schultz said. “There are places that move the needle a little bit.”
Chinese troops during joint drills with Russia. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2021
Chinese Troops Put on High Alert During US Warships’ Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Report Says
29 August 2021, 13:55 GMT
Technically, the US military and the Coast Guard are prohibited from stationing troops on Taiwanese territory or conducting exercises with the island’s military under the China-US agreements reached in the 1970s and early 1980s. Last year, it was revealed that "small numbers" of US troops have been illegally stationed on Taiwan since at least 2008, with over 600 personnel visiting the island over the past two years alone. Exacerbated China-US tensions over Taiwan led to talks between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, after which Biden pledged “not…to change” US policy toward the island.

'Globalized' Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard maintains dozens of sector commands across the contiguous United States, as well as Puerto Rico, Alaska, Hawaii and Guam. However, unlike the coastal defence forces of other nations, the Americans also maintain three operational commands abroad – including the USCG Far East Activities command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, USCG Activities Europe, based in Schinnen, the Netherlands, and Patrol Forces Southwest Asia based in Manama, Bahrain.
Late last year, USCG Pacific Area commander Vice Adm Michael McAllister said the Coast Guard was responsible for missions that were “different” from the Navy’s, noting that the service serves to ‘complement’ the Navy’s defence capacity, including by engaging in policing against “illegal” Chinese fishing activities.
The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
US Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
18 November 2021, 13:42 GMT
“At the end of the day, we try to model a type of behaviour that keeps commerce open, peacefully resolves disputes, protects valuable resources, and counters illicit activities,” McAllister said.
The Coast Guard’s broad global reach has been criticized by other nations, and by some US politicians, who have expressed concerns about what American “coast guard” ships were doing “guarding” the coasts of other countries, and fears about overreach.
Last April, after CNN reported on Iranian “harassment” of a US Coast Guard vessel in the Persian Gulf, witty commentators quickly asked what the ship was doing in the Middle East, nearly 7,000 miles from US shores.
Representative Anthony Brown (D) told The Insider that he was anxious about efforts to further integrate the Coast Guard with the Navy, noting that this may impact its primary mission.
“I remain concerned that the Coast Guard is being asked to support the Department of Defence in ways that are outside of its defence-readiness mission and stretching its already thing resources even thinner,” he said.
Brown promised to “continue to fight for the funding our services need” in Congress, but stressed that “that funding must also be managed correctly and strategically.”
The Coast Guard is presently in the middle of what Commandant Schultz has called the “largest recapitalization programme since the Second World War” to replace old ships. However, some officials in Washington want more cash – on top of the $13.1 billion provided for fiscal year 2022. Last year, Trump-era assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs Randall Schriver suggested that “if we’re going to get serious with the Coast Guard as a tool for international engagement, we have to invest a lot more so that that tool is available.”
420-foot (128m) Coast Guard cutter Healy the largest and most technically advanced icebreaker in the US - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2021
US Coast Guard Considering Arctic ‘FONOPS’ to Counter Russian Presence at North Pole
29 June 2021, 22:27 GMT
150000
Discuss
Popular comments
It is truly evident that the Americans are very intent on causing the ultimate world annihilation!
Zeke Aln
12 January, 21:40 GMT2
000000
I have been suffering from a deadly disease (Hsv) for the past 2 years now, I have spent a lot of money going from one place to another, from church to church, hospitals have been my home every day. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this fateful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Nelson helped someone in curing his (Hsv) herpes disease, quickly I copied his email just to give him a try, I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, behold I was free from the deadly disease, you can Contact is email @drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com or WhatsApp @+1 (732) 658-2176, He has herbal cure for diabetes, Hepatitis, COPD, heart disease, Hypertension, stroke and liver disease, fibroid, cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause disease.
Bradley Kane
12 January, 21:37 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:04 GMTMalaise Days are Back: US Consumer Prices Soar Sharply to Highest Level Since 1982
19:00 GMTPricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
18:59 GMTAlyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians
18:47 GMTModernised Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M ​​Makes Maiden Flight - Video
18:39 GMTNew Policy in the Works as Sex Education Ban Removed in Uganda
18:16 GMTUS Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan
18:09 GMTBitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth
17:35 GMTDemocratic US Senators Introduce 'Defending Ukraine' Bill That Would 'Collapse' Russian Economy
17:24 GMTFreedom! Dozens of Ostriches Spotted Running Through Streets in China After Escaping From Farm
16:44 GMTPartisan Fight Intensifies as Voting Rights Bill in Hot Water in US Senate Yet Again
16:20 GMTNATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda,' Top Diplomat Says
16:15 GMTRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels
16:06 GMTPremier League Champs Manchester City's Revenue Surpasses Man Utd's Income for First Time in History
16:04 GMTLeaning Tower of Cally: San Francisco High-Rise Keeps Sinking & Tilting Amid Efforts to Fix It
16:00 GMTNATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality With Russia if Diplomacy Fails, Sherman Says
15:51 GMTFrench Gov't Launches 'Fight Against Incest,' Mulls 'Clear Ban' on Incestuous Relationships
15:32 GMTFor Fox Sake… Has US Any Intelligent Diplomats?
15:27 GMTIndian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Its First-Ever Manned Mission
14:39 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting
14:32 GMTPaul Pogba's Exit From Man United Looks Imminent as PSG Reportedly Shows Interest in Signing Him