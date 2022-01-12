https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-and-russia-meet-in-geneva-for-intense--wide-ranging-negotiations-1092197052.html
US and Russia Meet in Geneva for Intense & Wide Ranging Negotiations
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about a new study looking into a link between diabetes and COVID, intense... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
Guests:Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Physician | CDC Finds COVID Increases Risk of Diabetes, But What's The Full Story?Manila Chan - Anchor for RT America | U.S. and Russia Meet In Geneva for Intense & Wide Ranging NegotiationsMichelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits | Kazakh President Begins Purge As He Calls Riots a Coup AttemptMichael Goodwin - Columnist for NYPost | NYC to Allow 800,000 Non-Citizens to Vote in Shortsighted and Partisan LawIn the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about a new study from the CDC that says kids are over twice as likely to get diabetes after testing positive for COVID-19, which has gotten flak from some doctors. We also talked about the massive investment it takes to get a population to eat better and take better care of their health.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Manila Chan for a discussion on the high-stakes negotiations held in Geneva between the US and Russia, and talked about the idea of rogue spooks operating inside Biden's administration and influencing foreign policy. We were also joined by Michelle Witte to talk about new developments out of Kazakhstan, with president Tokayev calling the surge of violence a coup attempt and has begun to appoint new members for his cabinet.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about NYC Mayor Eric Adams allowing legislation to pass that allows non-citizens to vote in local elections, something that he says is a shortsighted and transparent move to get more blue voters. We also talked about the backlash Manhattan's DA is getting from Mayor Adam's police commissioner for reducing multiple violent crimes to misdemeanors offenses.
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Physician | CDC Finds COVID Increases Risk of Diabetes, But What’s The Full Story?
Manila Chan - Anchor for RT America | U.S. and Russia Meet In Geneva for Intense & Wide Ranging Negotiations
Michelle Witte - Host of Political Misfits | Kazakh President Begins Purge As He Calls Riots a Coup Attempt
Michael Goodwin - Columnist for NYPost | NYC to Allow 800,000 Non-Citizens to Vote in Shortsighted and Partisan Law
In the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about a new study from the CDC that says kids are over twice as likely to get diabetes after testing positive for COVID-19, which has gotten flak from some doctors. We also talked about the massive investment it takes to get a population to eat better and take better care of their health.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Manila Chan for a discussion on the high-stakes negotiations held in Geneva between the US and Russia, and talked about the idea of rogue spooks operating inside Biden’s administration and influencing foreign policy. We were also joined by Michelle Witte to talk about new developments out of Kazakhstan, with president Tokayev calling the surge of violence a coup attempt and has begun to appoint new members for his cabinet.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about NYC Mayor Eric Adams allowing legislation to pass that allows non-citizens to vote in local elections, something that he says is a shortsighted and transparent move to get more blue voters. We also talked about the backlash Manhattan's DA is getting from Mayor Adam’s police commissioner for reducing multiple violent crimes to misdemeanors offenses.
