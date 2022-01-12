https://sputniknews.com/20220112/uk-pm-boris-johnson-takes-questions-from-mps-amid-partygate-inquiry-1092192746.html

UK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking questions in parliament amid a "partygate" investigation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking questions in parliament amid a "partygate" investigation.The session comes after the broadcaster ITV published a leaked email said to be written by a top Johnson aide and sent to more than 100 people, inviting them to a drinks event in the garden of the prime minister’s residence.Johnson and his wife reportedly attended the party, which was allegedly held at a time outdoor group gatherings were banned in the United Kingdom.The prime minister has repeatedly denied in the past that any COVID-19 rules had been broken in Downing Street following reports of other "parties" held by his staff when indoor mixing was banned.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

