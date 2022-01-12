Registration was successful!
UK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Inquiry
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking questions in parliament amid a "partygate" investigation.
On Tuesday, Paymaster General Michael Ellis told parliament that the government investigation into alleged "parties" in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office would include gatherings in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking questions in parliament amid a "partygate" investigation.
The session comes after the broadcaster ITV published a leaked email said to be written by a top Johnson aide and sent to more than 100 people, inviting them to a drinks event in the garden of the prime minister’s residence.

Johnson and his wife reportedly attended the party, which was allegedly held at a time outdoor group gatherings were banned in the United Kingdom.
The prime minister has repeatedly denied in the past that any COVID-19 rules had been broken in Downing Street following reports of other "parties" held by his staff when indoor mixing was banned.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
