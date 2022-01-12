Registration was successful!
Pricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
Pricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
The bar is located at the Trump Tower in New York, at the spot previously occupied by the “Trump bar." 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
donald trump
us
bar
viral
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090993274_0:0:1081:608_1920x0_80_0_0_cb22a74458cdc7829a90e7f6bc5c6ad3.jpg
Famous American businessman and former President of the United States Donald Trump has launched a new venture in the form of a bar themed on his presidency.Named “45 Wine and Whiskey” – an apparent reference to Trump’s status as the 45th POTUS – the venue is located in the Trump Tower in New York and opened in late November.According to The Guardian, who paid a visit to the establishment, it doesn't beat around the bush about its theme, with some 39 pictures of Trump featured in the venue, 15 of them behind the bar itself.Other elements of décor include “peach marble walls” and “plentiful golden bannisters,” as well as red velvet seating and marble tables.The bar was opened at the spot previously occupied by the “Trump bar” and is supposed to be open from noon till 8 pm.The newspaper notes, however, that “one day recently,” they found a velvet rope barring entry to the venue at 1.50 pm, with “no signs of life” being seen.A sign at the bar’s entrance also warns that people “five years and older” who wish to gain entry “must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination,” due to local regulations.
19:00 GMT 12.01.2022
Andrei Dergalin
The bar is located at the Trump Tower in New York, at the spot previously occupied by the "Trump bar."
Famous American businessman and former President of the United States Donald Trump has launched a new venture in the form of a bar themed on his presidency.
Named “45 Wine and Whiskey” – an apparent reference to Trump’s status as the 45th POTUS – the venue is located in the Trump Tower in New York and opened in late November.
According to The Guardian, who paid a visit to the establishment, it doesn't beat around the bush about its theme, with some 39 pictures of Trump featured in the venue, 15 of them behind the bar itself.
Other elements of décor include “peach marble walls” and “plentiful golden bannisters,” as well as red velvet seating and marble tables.
The newspaper also points out that the bar is also anything but cheap: for example, The Forty Five – “a whiskey with syrup and bitters, served with two small hamburgers” and a Diet Coke – costs $45, while Mar-a-Lago spritzer – which consists of white wine, soda water, and grapefruit juice, and is served with an orange wedge – is priced at $29.
The bar was opened at the spot previously occupied by the “Trump bar” and is supposed to be open from noon till 8 pm.
Former President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
'I Will Stand Up to Fascism': New York Man Threatened to 'Take Out' Trump & His '12 Monkeys'
Yesterday, 12:23 GMT
The newspaper notes, however, that “one day recently,” they found a velvet rope barring entry to the venue at 1.50 pm, with “no signs of life” being seen.
“After leaving Trump Tower and returning at 3 pm, the bar was still closed; it was only at 3.45 pm, during a third visit, that access was gained,” the newspaper adds.
A sign at the bar’s entrance also warns that people “five years and older” who wish to gain entry “must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination,” due to local regulations.
