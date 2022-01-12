Pricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo

Famous American businessman and former President of the United States Donald Trump has launched a new venture in the form of a bar themed on his presidency.Named “45 Wine and Whiskey” – an apparent reference to Trump’s status as the 45th POTUS – the venue is located in the Trump Tower in New York and opened in late November.According to The Guardian, who paid a visit to the establishment, it doesn't beat around the bush about its theme, with some 39 pictures of Trump featured in the venue, 15 of them behind the bar itself.Other elements of décor include “peach marble walls” and “plentiful golden bannisters,” as well as red velvet seating and marble tables.The bar was opened at the spot previously occupied by the “Trump bar” and is supposed to be open from noon till 8 pm.The newspaper notes, however, that “one day recently,” they found a velvet rope barring entry to the venue at 1.50 pm, with “no signs of life” being seen.A sign at the bar’s entrance also warns that people “five years and older” who wish to gain entry “must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination,” due to local regulations.
According to The Guardian, who paid a visit to the establishment, it doesn't beat around the bush about its theme, with some 39 pictures of Trump featured in the venue, 15 of them behind the bar itself.
Other elements of décor include “peach marble walls” and “plentiful golden bannisters,” as well as red velvet seating and marble tables.
The newspaper also points out that the bar is also anything but cheap: for example, The Forty Five – “a whiskey with syrup and bitters, served with two small hamburgers” and a Diet Coke – costs $45, while Mar-a-Lago spritzer – which consists of white wine, soda water, and grapefruit juice, and is served with an orange wedge – is priced at $29.
