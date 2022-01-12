https://sputniknews.com/20220112/premier-league-champs-manchester-citys-revenue-surpasses-man-utds-income-for-first-time-in-history-1092208749.html
Premier League Champs Manchester City's Revenue Surpasses Man Utd's Income for First Time in History
Premier League Champs Manchester City's Revenue Surpasses Man Utd's Income for First Time in History
Over the last five years or so, arch-rivals Man City and Manchester United have witnessed contrasting fortunes. While Pep Guardiola's men have dominated... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
For the first time in their history, Manchester City's revenue has surpassed that of rivals Man United, with the reigning English champions declaring an income of $734 million during the 2020-21 season.The figures were released as part of the European Champions Report 2022 by auditing firm KPMG.Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic having an adverse impact on football clubs around the world, especially ticket sales, the Citizens' operating revenue rose by 17 percent compared to the previous season.On the other hand, United's revenue failed to cross the $650m mark; the club earned $635 million during the same period, $99 million less than City. City's rising income is an indication of their phenomenal success on the pitch as they are now one of the most dominant sides in both the United Kingdom and Europe.Meanwhile, United are on the verge of extending their title-less run to a fifth season with their current campaign in tatters.Ralf Rangnick's men are seventh in the Premier League race at present.
Premier League Champs Manchester City's Revenue Surpasses Man Utd's Income for First Time in History
Over the last five years or so, arch-rivals Man City and Manchester United have witnessed contrasting fortunes. While Pep Guardiola's men have dominated English football by winning the Premier League titles in 2018, 2019, and 2021, the Red Devils have experienced a continuous slide on the field.
For the first time in their history, Manchester City's revenue has surpassed that of rivals Man United
, with the reigning English champions declaring an income of $734 million during the 2020-21 season.
The figures were released as part of the European Champions Report 2022 by auditing firm KPMG.
Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic having an adverse impact on football clubs around the world, especially ticket sales, the Citizens' operating revenue rose by 17 percent compared to the previous season
.
On the other hand, United's revenue failed to cross the $650m mark; the club earned $635 million during the same period, $99 million less than City.
City's rising income is an indication of their phenomenal success on the pitch as they are now one of the most dominant sides in both the United Kingdom and Europe.
Meanwhile, United are on the verge of extending their title-less run to a fifth season with their current campaign in tatters.
Ralf Rangnick
's men are seventh in the Premier League race at present.