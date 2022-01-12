https://sputniknews.com/20220112/premier-league-champs-manchester-citys-revenue-surpasses-man-utds-income-for-first-time-in-history-1092208749.html

Premier League Champs Manchester City's Revenue Surpasses Man Utd's Income for First Time in History

Over the last five years or so, arch-rivals Man City and Manchester United have witnessed contrasting fortunes. While Pep Guardiola's men have dominated...

For the first time in their history, Manchester City's revenue has surpassed that of rivals Man United, with the reigning English champions declaring an income of $734 million during the 2020-21 season.The figures were released as part of the European Champions Report 2022 by auditing firm KPMG.Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic having an adverse impact on football clubs around the world, especially ticket sales, the Citizens' operating revenue rose by 17 percent compared to the previous season.On the other hand, United's revenue failed to cross the $650m mark; the club earned $635 million during the same period, $99 million less than City. City's rising income is an indication of their phenomenal success on the pitch as they are now one of the most dominant sides in both the United Kingdom and Europe.Meanwhile, United are on the verge of extending their title-less run to a fifth season with their current campaign in tatters.Ralf Rangnick's men are seventh in the Premier League race at present.

