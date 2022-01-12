Paul Pogba's Exit From Man United Looks Imminent as PSG Reportedly Shows Interest in Signing Him
© AP Photo / Rui VieiraManchester United's Paul Pogba leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
In the last few months, there has been mounting speculation over Paul Pogba's future. But as per the latest reports, the 2018 World Cup winner's love-hate relationship with Man United could come to an end soon, with Paris a likely destination.
Current Ligue 1 table topper Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer, French outlet l'Equipe has claimed.
As per the publication, unlike Barcelona – who are struggling with their finances – PSG have bags of money at their disposal and are well placed to lure Pogba to Parc des Princes.
Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, especially after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, Pogba's unease has grown at Old Trafford as the Portuguese is now the focal point of United's attack.
Moreover, with injuries sidelining Pogba in the past few months, he has not been involved in interim boss Ralf Rangnick's thinking.
It could be the main reason behind the 28-year-old footballer's intention to move elsewhere despite United offering to make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.
Apart from PSG, his former club Juventus and 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid are other potential suitors.
As his contract with United runs in June of this year, he's free to negotiate and sign a deal with another club at the moment.
