https://sputniknews.com/20220112/paul-pogbas-exit-from-man-united-looks-imminent-as-psg-reportedly-shows-interest-in-signing-him-1092205548.html

Paul Pogba's Exit From Man United Looks Imminent as PSG Reportedly Shows Interest in Signing Him

Paul Pogba's Exit From Man United Looks Imminent as PSG Reportedly Shows Interest in Signing Him

In the last few months, there has been mounting speculation over Paul Pogba's future. But as per the latest reports, the 2018 World Cup winner's love-hate... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-12T14:32+0000

2022-01-12T14:32+0000

2022-01-12T14:32+0000

football

football

sport

cristiano ronaldo

sputnik

transfer

contract

deal

sport

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092207145_0:0:2485:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_677594d24bc7e0be69e2be547fdb8560.jpg

Current Ligue 1 table topper Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer, French outlet l'Equipe has claimed.As per the publication, unlike Barcelona – who are struggling with their finances – PSG have bags of money at their disposal and are well placed to lure Pogba to Parc des Princes.Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, especially after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, Pogba's unease has grown at Old Trafford as the Portuguese is now the focal point of United's attack.Moreover, with injuries sidelining Pogba in the past few months, he has not been involved in interim boss Ralf Rangnick's thinking.It could be the main reason behind the 28-year-old footballer's intention to move elsewhere despite United offering to make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.Apart from PSG, his former club Juventus and 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid are other potential suitors. As his contract with United runs in June of this year, he's free to negotiate and sign a deal with another club at the moment.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, transfer, contract, deal, sport, sport, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, paul pogba, football team, footballer, football star