https://sputniknews.com/20220112/netizens-mock-eric-trump-complaining-about-mean-lady-suing-his-dad-amid-letitia-james-probe-1092201695.html

Netizens Mock Eric Trump Complaining About 'Mean Lady Suing His Dad' Amid Letitia James' Probe

Netizens Mock Eric Trump Complaining About 'Mean Lady Suing His Dad' Amid Letitia James' Probe

Last month, Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block Letitia James’ investigation into his business, accusing the New York AG of violating his... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-12T11:36+0000

2022-01-12T11:36+0000

2022-01-12T11:36+0000

us

investigation

social media

trump organization

eric trump

viral

letitia james

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081066121_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb28b7531d4be8380c28de8ba25f4ad0.jpg

Eric Trump, son of the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, has ended up catching flak online after he ranted on Fox News this week about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation of the Trump Organization.Speaking to host Sean Hannity, Eric claimed that James “ran on the campaign promise” of suing his father, as well as “because she didn’t like us, because the people in Washington, D.C., told her to do that”.“It violates the Constitution, it’s unethical, it’s wrong, and you don’t need to take it from me,” he complained. “I mean, listen to the dozens of videos where, ‘I’m gonna get him,’ ‘I’m gonna get his children,’ ‘I’m gonna take him down,’ ‘he’s gonna know my name personally,’ ‘he’s gonna know Tish James,’ ‘I’m gonna follow his money.’”His tirade, however, did not seem particularly convincing to some media outlets, with Vanity Fair, for example, noting that “it is not actually a violation of the Constitution for a prosecutor to investigate someone and their business.”A bevy of social media users also seemed rather amused by Eric’s reasoning, with one person mockingly interpreting Trump’s words as "That mean lady is suing my dad and that's just, like...not okay, y'know! When will people just leave us alone and let us get away with our criming?!"Last week, reports emerged about the New York Attorney General’s office subpoenaing two of Donald Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of the ongoing probe into their father’s business dealings.In December, the former POTUS filed a lawsuit against New York AG Letitia James in a bid to halt said investigation, accusing the New York AG of violating his constitutional rights.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, investigation, social media, trump organization, eric trump, viral, letitia james