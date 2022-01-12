Netizens Mock Eric Trump Complaining About 'Mean Lady Suing His Dad' Amid Letitia James' Probe
© AP Photo / Matt SlocumEric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, listens to Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump, speak during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Last month, Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block Letitia James’ investigation into his business, accusing the New York AG of violating his constitutional rights.
Eric Trump, son of the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, has ended up catching flak online after he ranted on Fox News this week about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation of the Trump Organization.
Speaking to host Sean Hannity, Eric claimed that James “ran on the campaign promise” of suing his father, as well as “because she didn’t like us, because the people in Washington, D.C., told her to do that”.
“It violates the Constitution, it’s unethical, it’s wrong, and you don’t need to take it from me,” he complained. “I mean, listen to the dozens of videos where, ‘I’m gonna get him,’ ‘I’m gonna get his children,’ ‘I’m gonna take him down,’ ‘he’s gonna know my name personally,’ ‘he’s gonna know Tish James,’ ‘I’m gonna follow his money.’”
Eric Trump says Letitia James suing Trump violates the constitution pic.twitter.com/x6R9HAJmMF— Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2022
His tirade, however, did not seem particularly convincing to some media outlets, with Vanity Fair, for example, noting that “it is not actually a violation of the Constitution for a prosecutor to investigate someone and their business.”
A bevy of social media users also seemed rather amused by Eric’s reasoning, with one person mockingly interpreting Trump’s words as "That mean lady is suing my dad and that's just, like...not okay, y'know! When will people just leave us alone and let us get away with our criming?!"
"Letitia James suing Trump violates the constitution"— NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) January 11, 2022
... pic.twitter.com/9qG8NczpPC
They just know that the constitution is a thing that exists. Kind of like a get out of jail free card in Monopoly.— Tony version 2 (@Tony58889923) January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022
Page 4 of the constitution says 'You shall not sue my dad.'— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 11, 2022
"That mean lady is suing my dad and that's just, like...not okay, y'know! When will people just leave us alone and let us get away with our criming?!"— Mrs. K. Cleary (@KBiggers88) January 11, 2022
Last week, reports emerged about the New York Attorney General’s office subpoenaing two of Donald Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of the ongoing probe into their father’s business dealings.
In December, the former POTUS filed a lawsuit against New York AG Letitia James in a bid to halt said investigation, accusing the New York AG of violating his constitutional rights.