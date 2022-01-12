https://sputniknews.com/20220112/nato-collectively-preparing-for-every-eventuality-with-russia-if-diplomacy-fails-sherman-says-1092209263.html

NATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality With Russia if Diplomacy Fails, Sherman Says

NATO members are collectively preparing for every eventuality with Russia if it walks away from the proposed diplomacy path in relations with the alliance and Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

“If Russia walks away, however, it will be quite apparent they were never serious about pursuing diplomacy at all. That is why collectively we are preparing forever for every eventuality,” Sherman said during a press briefing.The dialogue of the NATO-Russia Council began on Wednesday and Russia had the opportunity to hear what the alliance's members other than the United States have to say, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told journalists."Clearly, we began dialogue today," Sherman said.It is also important that at the end of today's meeting Russia did not reject the idea of having more discussions with NATO, she added. "I am glad Russia was at the NATO summit and heard what other 30 states had to say," she added.According to the US diplomat, the meeting ended with a "sober challenge" from the alliance to Moscow to de-escalate amid growing tensions over Ukraine.Sherman noted that during the meeting Russia did not make any commitment to de-escalate nor did it state that it would not do so.The United States and allies at a NATO-Russia Council meeting on Wednesday were united that certain core Russian proposals on European security are simply nonstarters, Sherman went on to say.During the meeting, NATO allies offered their views on the areas where the alliance and Russia could make progress together to strengthen security for all and for the world, including reciprocal actions focused on risk reduction and transparency, communication and arms control, the US Deputy Secretary of State said.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that the NATO-Russia Council could convene again soon to have "deeper discussions" on areas of interest where making progress is possible, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.On Nord Stream 2 ProjectIt is very difficult to imagine the Nord Stream 2 pipeline becoming operational if Russia advances on Ukraine, Sherman told journalists on Wednesday.She noted that Washington has long been clear about the project."It is the Russian geopolitical project that undermines energy security and national security," she said.In December, media reported that the United States is pressing Germany to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should Russia invade Ukraine. However, the Kremlin said the pipeline was not mentioned during the virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in late 2021.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification in Germany, which has been stalled by the Federal Network Agency's demand to create a German subsidiary and then file a separate bid.

