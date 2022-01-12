Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/nato-chief-stoltenberg-gives-press-conference-after-meeting-with-russia-1092201352.html
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Press Conference After Meeting With Russia
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Press Conference After Meeting With Russia
On 12 January, the first meeting since 2019 between high-level delegations from Russia and NATO on security guarantees in Europe took place at the... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T13:34+0000
2022-01-12T13:34+0000
world
jens stoltenberg
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092205863_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4f98c55bf3ed55ee8fdfbc6f7f8447be.jpg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a media briefing in Brussels following the Russia-NATO meeting, which followed talks between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees that took place on Monday.In late December 2021, Russia proposed a series of guidelines amid heightened tensions with the West, inviting NATO to guarantee that it would: refrain from 'advancing eastwards' by taking in accepting new members from the former Soviet Union, especially Ukraine and Georgia; refrain from creating military bases on the territory of former Soviet countries; and also refrain from deploying of short-range and intermediate-range missiles in the region.Tensions between Russia and the West have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and speculations that Moscow plans on "invading" Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it reserves the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory and at its own discretion, while making it clear that NATO's military activity near Russia's borders posed a threat to its security.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
RUSSIA TO NATO: "MOVE YOUR TROOPS BACK TO YOUR SOVEREIGN TERRITORIES!"
4
The reason for Ukraine to join the NATO is money laundering for the elites. Just like the rest of the members. Mooooneey laudering. Period. The end. By doing this, they are not aware (or are so stupid) of the danger lurking behind this all. NATO always sells FUD to public and blames Russia for everything that happens in this world. Make that up, people. I dare you... Make that up. All the roads lead to money. Money will destroy us all.
3
8
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Stoltenberg gives press conference following NATO-Russia meeting
Stoltenberg gives press conference following NATO-Russia meeting
2022-01-12T13:34+0000
true
PT44M06S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092205863_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_04a965218170db22f6e7658195b39973.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, jens stoltenberg, nato, видео

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Press Conference After Meeting With Russia

13:34 GMT 12.01.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
On 12 January, the first meeting since 2019 between high-level delegations from Russia and NATO on security guarantees in Europe took place at the organisation's headquarters in Brussels in the framework of the Russia-NATO Council.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a media briefing in Brussels following the Russia-NATO meeting, which followed talks between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees that took place on Monday.
In late December 2021, Russia proposed a series of guidelines amid heightened tensions with the West, inviting NATO to guarantee that it would: refrain from 'advancing eastwards' by taking in accepting new members from the former Soviet Union, especially Ukraine and Georgia; refrain from creating military bases on the territory of former Soviet countries; and also refrain from deploying of short-range and intermediate-range missiles in the region.
Tensions between Russia and the West have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and speculations that Moscow plans on "invading" Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it reserves the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory and at its own discretion, while making it clear that NATO's military activity near Russia's borders posed a threat to its security.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
230010
Discuss
Popular comments
RUSSIA TO NATO: "MOVE YOUR TROOPS BACK TO YOUR SOVEREIGN TERRITORIES!"
MMichaelAngelus
12 January, 16:48 GMT4
000000
The reason for Ukraine to join the NATO is money laundering for the elites. Just like the rest of the members. Mooooneey laudering. Period. The end. By doing this, they are not aware (or are so stupid) of the danger lurking behind this all. NATO always sells FUD to public and blames Russia for everything that happens in this world. Make that up, people. I dare you... Make that up. All the roads lead to money. Money will destroy us all.
discoversci
12 January, 16:46 GMT3
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:39 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting
14:32 GMTPaul Pogba's Exit From Man United Looks Imminent as PSG Reportedly Shows Interest in Signing Him
14:23 GMTUS Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit
14:20 GMT'Be Ready to Run if Needed': Visitors to Alaska's Park Warned About 'Stressed-Out' Moose
14:02 GMTAlleged Swedish Hitman on Trial for London Murder Says He Was ‘Set Up’ by Girl He Met on Facebook
13:55 GMTDolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say
13:38 GMTStoltenberg: NATO Won't Give Up Open Door Policy, Right to Station Troops in States Ringing Russia
13:34 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Press Conference After Meeting With Russia
13:12 GMTVictory Over Covid? EU’s Top Medical Body Says Omicron Pushing Pandemic Toward Endemic
13:02 GMTUS Democratic Senators to Unveil New 'Severe' Russia Sanctions Bill on Wednesday, Report Says
12:49 GMTCats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
12:48 GMTTaliban Ramps Up Defences Along Durand Line as Its Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Fencing Border
12:48 GMTDeaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
12:47 GMTMan Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks
12:39 GMTUS Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
12:04 GMTBoJo Apologises, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’
12:01 GMTUK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Inquiry
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts is Unlawful
11:43 GMTPakistan's First Ever Security Policy Prioritises Economic Ties Over Kashmir Dispute With India