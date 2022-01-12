Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/magawa-the-hero-rat-who-detected-over-100-landmines-dies-at-8-years-old-1092218239.html
Magawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old
Magawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old
A heroic African pouched rat passed away on Sunday at 8 years old. The rat, named Magawa, detected over 100 explosives in Cambodia over his five-year career.
2022-01-12T21:16+0000
2022-01-12T21:16+0000
animal
hero
giant rat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/05/1083077642_0:0:960:540_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd166603447ca7225610371faf68748.jpg
Magawa, along with many brethren, was trained to sniff out buried landmines and other undetonated explosives and then alert his handlers with the Belgian APOPO charity. The charity has also trained the giant pouched rats to detect tuberculosis.Magawa proved to be one of their most successful and productive ‘hero rats.’ Across his five-year career working in Cambodia, he detected 78 undetonated landmines and 38 unexploded ordinances and helped clear an estimated 225,000 square feet of land.Through a series of internal and external conflicts, landmines and other explosives dotted the Cambodian countryside from 1975 through 1998. The threat of explosives on agricultural land has injured tens of thousands in the region and limited the usable land in the country.Magawa’s ability to identify and clear explosives earned him the respect of his handlers and those that came into contact with him. He was the most prolific hero rat employed by the Cambodian government. His remarkable physical strength also allowed him to search more land every day than other hero rats performing the same function.In a 2017 video, Magawa’s handler says that “every time a rat finds a mine, it is like saving a life.”Hulk Philly, a farmer in Knab Toll village, Cambodia, whose land was cleared by deminers aided by the trained hero rats, expressed his gratitude to the animalsMagawa was retired from demining in June 2021. His handlers had noticed he was slowing down and after contributing so much, decided he had more than earned his retirement.Giant African pouched rats are deemed perfect for landmine detection as, with their poor vision, they have a highly developed sense of smell and memory. They are also light enough that they do not set off landmines. The rats are trained to smell TNT and then dig to alert their handlers to explosives.The rats can search an area the size of a tennis court in 30 minutes, an area that used to take a person with a metal detector up to four days to complete. The hero rats are not only highly effective at their job, but they’re also noticeably more cost-effective. It costs approximately $7,300 to train one rat, according to reports, compared to an estimated $25,000 to train a dog to detect landmines.
https://sputniknews.com/20210605/it-is-time-award-winning-rat-retires-after-detecting-over-70-land-mines-in-cambodia-1083077685.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/05/1083077642_120:0:840:540_1920x0_80_0_0_41049d78c5f5d13c4ce0cbd5962cca52.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
animal, hero, giant rat

Magawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old

21:16 GMT 12.01.2022
© Courtesy of APOPOPhoto provided by nonprofit APOPO captures Magawa, an African pouch rat, sporting a gold medal he was granted by UK charity People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, for his efforts in detecting land mines in Cambodia. APOPO has indicated that Magawa has found approximately 71 land mines and 38 unexploded ordnance.
Photo provided by nonprofit APOPO captures Magawa, an African pouch rat, sporting a gold medal he was granted by UK charity People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, for his efforts in detecting land mines in Cambodia. APOPO has indicated that Magawa has found approximately 71 land mines and 38 unexploded ordnance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© Courtesy of APOPO
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
A heroic African pouched rat passed away on Sunday at 8 years old. The rat, named Magawa, detected over 100 explosives in Cambodia over his five-year career. Upon his retirement, he became the first rat to receive the United Kingdom’s PDSA Gold medal, the animal equivalent of the George Cross.
Magawa, along with many brethren, was trained to sniff out buried landmines and other undetonated explosives and then alert his handlers with the Belgian APOPO charity. The charity has also trained the giant pouched rats to detect tuberculosis.
Magawa proved to be one of their most successful and productive ‘hero rats.’ Across his five-year career working in Cambodia, he detected 78 undetonated landmines and 38 unexploded ordinances and helped clear an estimated 225,000 square feet of land.
Image provided by APOPO captures Magawa searching for land mines, a job the award-winning African pouch rat has been doing for five years. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2021
‘It is Time’: Award-Winning Rat Retires After Detecting Over 70 Land Mines in Cambodia
5 June 2021, 01:20 GMT
Through a series of internal and external conflicts, landmines and other explosives dotted the Cambodian countryside from 1975 through 1998. The threat of explosives on agricultural land has injured tens of thousands in the region and limited the usable land in the country.
Magawa’s ability to identify and clear explosives earned him the respect of his handlers and those that came into contact with him. He was the most prolific hero rat employed by the Cambodian government. His remarkable physical strength also allowed him to search more land every day than other hero rats performing the same function.
In a 2017 video, Magawa’s handler says that “every time a rat finds a mine, it is like saving a life.”
Hulk Philly, a farmer in Knab Toll village, Cambodia, whose land was cleared by deminers aided by the trained hero rats, expressed his gratitude to the animals
“Every time I step out of the house, I was scared for my life,” said Philly, adding that, “Before deminers came here, we feared for our children’s lives.”
Philly revealed that seeing the hero rats at work led to dietary changes in the area. “In the past, we used to eat rats all the time, but ever since I saw with my own eyes how rats detect landmines, I stopped eating them,” he said.
Magawa was retired from demining in June 2021. His handlers had noticed he was slowing down and after contributing so much, decided he had more than earned his retirement.
Giant African pouched rats are deemed perfect for landmine detection as, with their poor vision, they have a highly developed sense of smell and memory. They are also light enough that they do not set off landmines. The rats are trained to smell TNT and then dig to alert their handlers to explosives.
The rats can search an area the size of a tennis court in 30 minutes, an area that used to take a person with a metal detector up to four days to complete. The hero rats are not only highly effective at their job, but they’re also noticeably more cost-effective. It costs approximately $7,300 to train one rat, according to reports, compared to an estimated $25,000 to train a dog to detect landmines.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:16 GMTMagawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old
21:10 GMTWatch: NYC Students Walk Out in Protest Demanding Remote Learning Amid Skyrocketing Covid Cases
20:59 GMTJan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
20:48 GMTGerman Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
19:51 GMTNigeria Lifts Monthslong Twitter Ban Following Backlash Over Buhari Tweet
19:04 GMTMalaise Days are Back: US Consumer Prices Soar Sharply to Highest Level Since 1982
19:00 GMTPricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
18:59 GMTAlyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians
18:47 GMTModernised Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M ​​Makes Maiden Flight - Video
18:39 GMTNew Policy in the Works as Sex Education Ban Removed in Uganda
18:16 GMTUS Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan
18:09 GMTBitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth
17:35 GMTDemocratic US Senators Introduce 'Defending Ukraine' Bill That Would 'Collapse' Russian Economy
17:24 GMTFreedom! Dozens of Ostriches Spotted Running Through Streets in China After Escaping From Farm
16:44 GMTPartisan Fight Intensifies as Voting Rights Bill in Hot Water in US Senate Yet Again
16:20 GMTNATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda,' Top Diplomat Says
16:15 GMTRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels
16:06 GMTPremier League Champs Manchester City's Revenue Surpasses Man Utd's Income for First Time in History
16:04 GMTLeaning Tower of Cally: San Francisco High-Rise Keeps Sinking & Tilting Amid Efforts to Fix It
16:00 GMTNATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality With Russia if Diplomacy Fails, Sherman Says