Live Updates: Russia-NATO Council Meeting on Security Guarantees Underway in Brussels

The issues of arms control, European security and military transparency are expected to be high on the meeting’s agenda. Both sides have declared that they have a number of issues and concerns to discuss and that they are serious about their positions.
A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on security guarantees is underway at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
The US delegation to the NATO-Russia Council will be headed by Deputy Secretary of Defense Wendy Sherman. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is expected to head the Russian delegation.
On Monday, the Russian and American delegations led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, respectively, held closed consultations on Moscow's security proposals.
On 17 December, Russia released proposals for security guarantees to NATO and the United States which seek to prevent the alliance from expanding eastward Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.
10:30 GMT 12.01.2022
No Link Between Russian Military Drills, Consultations With NATO, Kremlin Says
There is no link between military drills in Russia and ongoing consultations with NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
“There is no connection. I would like to remind you once again that we are talking about our units and our military districts on the territory of our country. Military construction and military training continued, continues and will continue - this is a common practice of any armed forces,” Peskov told reporters.
10:28 GMT 12.01.2022
Delegates at Russia-NATO Council Meeting Posed For Pictures Before Talks
10:26 GMT 12.01.2022
Kremlin on Possibility of Finland Joining NATO: Russia Worried About NATO Enlargement
Russia is worried about any NATO enlargement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, when discussing the possibility of Finland joining the alliance.
"Of course, any NATO enlargement worries Russia. NATO is not a development institution. And NATO is an instrument of confrontation. … This is how it was realised and this is how it develops, and this is how it exists. And this is an absolutely obvious fact, so the expansion of this mechanism poses a threat to us," Peskov told reporters.
09:33 GMT 12.01.2022
NATO Chief Calls Meeting With Russia 'Timely Opportunity for Dialogue' at 'Critical Moment'
The ongoing NATO-Russia Council meeting is a “timely opportunity” for negotiations at a “critical moment” for the European security, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
Today’s meeting of the #NATO–#Russia Council is underway. It is a timely opportunity for dialogue at a critical moment for European security. When tensions are high, it is even more important that we sit down around the same table and address our concerns. pic.twitter.com/Ek8ey05aGL
