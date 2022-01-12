Live Updates: Russia-NATO Council Meeting on Security Guarantees Underway in Brussels

Kremlin on Possibility of Finland Joining NATO: Russia Worried About NATO Enlargement

Russia is worried about any NATO enlargement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, when discussing the possibility of Finland joining the alliance.



"Of course, any NATO enlargement worries Russia. NATO is not a development institution. And NATO is an instrument of confrontation. … This is how it was realised and this is how it develops, and this is how it exists. And this is an absolutely obvious fact, so the expansion of this mechanism poses a threat to us," Peskov told reporters.