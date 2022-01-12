https://sputniknews.com/20220112/knows-coming-changes-in-advance-internet-in-stiches-as-biden-again-calls-vp-president-harris-1092197761.html

‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'

‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again referred to his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as "President Harris".

2022-01-12T09:40+0000

2022-01-12T09:40+0000

2022-01-12T09:51+0000

joe biden

us

kamala harris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083498780_0:0:2909:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_d1cf346244fe90e9f39de1ccceec863d.jpg

Living up to his reputation as a “gaffe-machine”, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday referred to his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as "President Harris".While speaking about voting rights to students at Atlanta University Center Consortium, referencing last year’s Capitol riot on 6 January, Biden said:Biden apparently didn't notice his slip-up and did not bother to correct himself.The blunder is hardly novel, as the 79-year old Democratic POTUS has made the same verbal flub before on a number of occasions since taking office. Biden referred to his vice-president as the president last month during a gaffe-injected appearance at the South Carolina State University commencement ceremony, telling the crowd:Biden also referred to Harris as the president in March 2021 during a press conference while discussing COVID-19 vaccines.The 46th president of the United States is the oldest man in US history to hold the office, known for trailing off and seemingly forgetting names. He also referred to Harris as "president-elect" in December 2020.On this occasion, Twitter users cracked up, wondering if, perhaps, Biden knew something about “coming changes” they didn’t.

Bradley Kane I have been suffering from a deadly disease (Hsv) for the past 2 years now, I have spent a lot of money going from one place to another, from church to church, hospitals have been my home every day. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this fateful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Nelson helped someone in curing his (Hsv) herpes disease, quickly I copied his email just to give him a try, I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, behold I was free from the deadly disease, you can Contact is email @drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com or WhatsApp @+1 (732) 658-2176, He has herbal cure for diabetes, Hepatitis, COPD, heart disease, Hypertension, stroke and liver disease, fibroid, cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause disease. 0

Brit26 It's a Freudian slip. Looks like Biden intends to hand over the reins! 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

joe biden, us, kamala harris