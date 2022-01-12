‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
09:40 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 12.01.2022)
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021
Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden previously referred to his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as "President Harris" while delivering a speech at South Carolina State University during its 2021 Fall commencement ceremony, and on a number of other cringe-worthy occasions.
Living up to his reputation as a “gaffe-machine”, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday referred to his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as "President Harris".
While speaking about voting rights to students at Atlanta University Center Consortium, referencing last year’s Capitol riot on 6 January, Biden said:
“Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol to observe one of those before and after moments in American history."
Biden apparently didn't notice his slip-up and did not bother to correct himself.
The blunder is hardly novel, as the 79-year old Democratic POTUS has made the same verbal flub before on a number of occasions since taking office.
Ice Cream Brain just said “President Harris.”— Politics 2.0 (@magapolitics2) December 17, 2021
😂😂😂😂🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/VUijnvdWhu
Biden referred to his vice-president as the president last month during a gaffe-injected appearance at the South Carolina State University commencement ceremony, telling the crowd:
"Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum, she might have something to say about Delaware State.”
Biden also referred to Harris as the president in March 2021 during a press conference while discussing COVID-19 vaccines.
"Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination centre in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," said Biden.
The 46th president of the United States is the oldest man in US history to hold the office, known for trailing off and seemingly forgetting names. He also referred to Harris as "president-elect" in December 2020.
On this occasion, Twitter users cracked up, wondering if, perhaps, Biden knew something about “coming changes” they didn’t.
He just knows coming changes in advance— Sender Gleiwitz (@SenderGliwice) January 11, 2022
What does he know what we don’t 😂— Hattrick ⚡️ (@CryptoHattrick) January 12, 2022
Getting ready to transfer power or can’t remember who he is?— Maveen Kaura (@1MKAURA) January 12, 2022
God bless America for this lost dude has the powerr to annihilate life on earth.— ImFamous (@GeorgeProfonde3) January 11, 2022
First female AND first black president. Might as well get some milestone out of all this, make it happen Joe.— JC (@ifigureditout2) January 12, 2022
Who is the President of USA now?— 𝓐𝓷𝓲𝓲𝓭 (@Aniidking) January 11, 2022
A Brandondian slip!! #LetsGoBrandon— 🇺🇸AZ West Deplorable 🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸 (@AZRed65) January 11, 2022