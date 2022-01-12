Registration was successful!
'Knows Coming Changes in Advance': Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again referred to his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as "President Harris".
2022-01-12T09:40+0000
2022-01-12T09:51+0000
joe biden
us
kamala harris
Living up to his reputation as a “gaffe-machine”, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday referred to his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as "President Harris".While speaking about voting rights to students at Atlanta University Center Consortium, referencing last year’s Capitol riot on 6 January, Biden said:Biden apparently didn't notice his slip-up and did not bother to correct himself.The blunder is hardly novel, as the 79-year old Democratic POTUS has made the same verbal flub before on a number of occasions since taking office. Biden referred to his vice-president as the president last month during a gaffe-injected appearance at the South Carolina State University commencement ceremony, telling the crowd:Biden also referred to Harris as the president in March 2021 during a press conference while discussing COVID-19 vaccines.The 46th president of the United States is the oldest man in US history to hold the office, known for trailing off and seemingly forgetting names. He also referred to Harris as "president-elect" in December 2020.On this occasion, Twitter users cracked up, wondering if, perhaps, Biden knew something about “coming changes” they didn’t.
0
It's a Freudian slip. Looks like Biden intends to hand over the reins!
0
2
‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'

09:40 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 12.01.2022)
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Svetlana Ekimenko
Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden previously referred to his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as "President Harris" while delivering a speech at South Carolina State University during its 2021 Fall commencement ceremony, and on a number of other cringe-worthy occasions.
Living up to his reputation as a “gaffe-machine”, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday referred to his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as "President Harris".
While speaking about voting rights to students at Atlanta University Center Consortium, referencing last year’s Capitol riot on 6 January, Biden said:
“Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol to observe one of those before and after moments in American history."
Biden apparently didn't notice his slip-up and did not bother to correct himself.
The blunder is hardly novel, as the 79-year old Democratic POTUS has made the same verbal flub before on a number of occasions since taking office.
Biden referred to his vice-president as the president last month during a gaffe-injected appearance at the South Carolina State University commencement ceremony, telling the crowd:
"Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum, she might have something to say about Delaware State.”
Biden also referred to Harris as the president in March 2021 during a press conference while discussing COVID-19 vaccines.

"Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination centre in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," said Biden.

The 46th president of the United States is the oldest man in US history to hold the office, known for trailing off and seemingly forgetting names. He also referred to Harris as "president-elect" in December 2020.
On this occasion, Twitter users cracked up, wondering if, perhaps, Biden knew something about “coming changes” they didn’t.
Popular comments
Bradley Kane
12 January, 12:58 GMT
000000
It's a Freudian slip. Looks like Biden intends to hand over the reins!
BBrit26
12 January, 13:21 GMT
000000
