Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful, High Court Rules
- Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/kazakh-president-withdrawal-of-csto-peacekeeping-forces-to-begin-thursday-1092200862.html
Kazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin Thursday
Kazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin Thursday
The CSTO forces were deployed to Kazakhstan amid mass protests that turned violent in the country in early January following a twofold rise in fuel prices. 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T10:58+0000
2022-01-12T11:37+0000
kazakhstan
protests in kazakhstan
csto
peacekeepers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092058073_36:0:1840:1015_1920x0_80_0_0_f4aa616c1035eb1840856a82e8b425d6.png
The withdrawal of Collective Security Treaty Organisation forces from Kazakhstan will begin on Thursday, 13 January, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. He added that the mission has been successful and that the Kazakh forces managed to oust terrorists from Almaty thanks to the support of additional forces, including those sent by the CSTO.On Tuesday, Tokayev said that the phased withdrawal of the united CSTO peacekeeping contingent "will take no more than 10 days.” Earlier this month, when protests in Kazakhstan over a hike in fuel prices turned violent, Tokayev announced that he had asked partners in the CSTO to send a peacekeeping contingent amid fears that the government would lose control of Almaty. He said that the protests had been hijacked by "terrorist elements" seeking to topple the government.
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/putin-compares-kazakhstan-to-the-2014-euromaidan-1092166440.html
The CSTO leaving means your war criminal regime change operation failed, israeloamerica. That you were defeated so quickly shows that the people you constantly attack now have got your number. RT has an article up on the zio-colonial disinfo prostitutes attempting to smear the CSTO record time defeat of their terrorist attack. See: "Russia responds to Kazakhstan ‘aggressor’ claims". "“When there are Americans in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive, not to be robbed or raped. Only this is taught to us not by the recent past, but by all 300 years of American statehood. Indians of the North American continent, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians and many other unfortunate people who were unlucky enough to see these uninvited guests at home will tell a lot about this,” the notice read."
3
So are we going to get an apology for all the scaremongering the West done about how Russia was there illegally, invading and going to be there for years?! Some of the CSTO member states have already left! Another spectacular failure from the yanks!
1
2
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092058073_261:0:1614:1015_1920x0_80_0_0_8f1ab4b4ee22d990dd3b91323d0553d4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kazakhstan, csto, peacekeepers

Kazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin Thursday

10:58 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 12.01.2022)
© Photo : Russian Ministry of DefenceRussian peacekeepers from the collective CSTO forces are headed to Kazakhstan to aid in stabilizing the situation
Russian peacekeepers from the collective CSTO forces are headed to Kazakhstan to aid in stabilizing the situation - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© Photo : Russian Ministry of Defence
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The CSTO forces were deployed to Kazakhstan amid mass protests that turned violent in the country in early January following a twofold rise in fuel prices.
The withdrawal of Collective Security Treaty Organisation forces from Kazakhstan will begin on Thursday, 13 January, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
“Tomorrow the organised withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent begins. I had negotiations with the leaders of the respective states. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the command of the contingent for the work done during these few days,” Tokayev told a response centre meeting.
He added that the mission has been successful and that the Kazakh forces managed to oust terrorists from Almaty thanks to the support of additional forces, including those sent by the CSTO.
On Tuesday, Tokayev said that the phased withdrawal of the united CSTO peacekeeping contingent "will take no more than 10 days.”
Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
Putin Compares Kazakhstan to the 2014 Euromaidan
Yesterday, 08:22 GMT
Earlier this month, when protests in Kazakhstan over a hike in fuel prices turned violent, Tokayev announced that he had asked partners in the CSTO to send a peacekeeping contingent amid fears that the government would lose control of Almaty. He said that the protests had been hijacked by "terrorist elements" seeking to topple the government.
1100100
Discuss
Popular comments
The CSTO leaving means your war criminal regime change operation failed, israeloamerica. That you were defeated so quickly shows that the people you constantly attack now have got your number. RT has an article up on the zio-colonial disinfo prostitutes attempting to smear the CSTO record time defeat of their terrorist attack. See: "Russia responds to Kazakhstan ‘aggressor’ claims". "“When there are Americans in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive, not to be robbed or raped. Only this is taught to us not by the recent past, but by all 300 years of American statehood. Indians of the North American continent, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians and many other unfortunate people who were unlucky enough to see these uninvited guests at home will tell a lot about this,” the notice read."
vtvot tak
12 January, 14:11 GMT3
000000
So are we going to get an apology for all the scaremongering the West done about how Russia was there illegally, invading and going to be there for years?! Some of the CSTO member states have already left! Another spectacular failure from the yanks!
Charlie McD
12 January, 14:19 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful
11:36 GMTNetizens Mock Eric Trump Complaining About 'Mean Lady Suing His Dad' Amid Letitia James' Probe
11:22 GMTUK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns
11:10 GMTEU Reportedly Prepares Large-Scale Cyber Drills Amid Supply Chain Jitters
10:58 GMTKazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin Thursday
10:37 GMTIndian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'
10:37 GMTBill Gates Believes After Omicron, COVID-19 Can Be 'Treated Like Seasonal Flu'
10:06 GMTIndia, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
09:40 GMT‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
09:38 GMTNicaragua Rides Wave of China, Reaffirming BRI
09:36 GMT'Sneaky A***hole': Australian TV Anchors Caught Bad-Mouthing Novak Djokovic in Viral Video
09:30 GMT'Can't Justify My Tone, Words': Actor Apologises to Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal for 'Rude Joke'
09:09 GMTLive Updates: Stoltenberg Calls Russia-NATO Council Meeting 'Timely Opportunity For Dialogue'
08:57 GMTPrime Minister of Quebec Proposes Introduction of Tax for Unvaccinated
08:35 GMTOmicron is Under Control in the West Bank, But the Question is: For How Long?
08:15 GMTSwedish Security Police Warn of Space Wars With China, Russia
08:14 GMTRussia to Be ‘Second Home’ For Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Meeting With Putin In the Cards, Claims ‘Confidant’
07:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-NATO Council Meeting in Brussels
07:57 GMTUnease, Protests as Yet Another US Nuclear Sub Arrives in Arctic Norway