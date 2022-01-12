https://sputniknews.com/20220112/kazakh-president-withdrawal-of-csto-peacekeeping-forces-to-begin-thursday-1092200862.html

Kazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin Thursday

Kazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin Thursday

The CSTO forces were deployed to Kazakhstan amid mass protests that turned violent in the country in early January following a twofold rise in fuel prices. 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-12T10:58+0000

2022-01-12T10:58+0000

2022-01-12T11:37+0000

kazakhstan

protests in kazakhstan

csto

peacekeepers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092058073_36:0:1840:1015_1920x0_80_0_0_f4aa616c1035eb1840856a82e8b425d6.png

The withdrawal of Collective Security Treaty Organisation forces from Kazakhstan will begin on Thursday, 13 January, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. He added that the mission has been successful and that the Kazakh forces managed to oust terrorists from Almaty thanks to the support of additional forces, including those sent by the CSTO.On Tuesday, Tokayev said that the phased withdrawal of the united CSTO peacekeeping contingent "will take no more than 10 days.” Earlier this month, when protests in Kazakhstan over a hike in fuel prices turned violent, Tokayev announced that he had asked partners in the CSTO to send a peacekeeping contingent amid fears that the government would lose control of Almaty. He said that the protests had been hijacked by "terrorist elements" seeking to topple the government.

https://sputniknews.com/20220111/putin-compares-kazakhstan-to-the-2014-euromaidan-1092166440.html

vot tak The CSTO leaving means your war criminal regime change operation failed, israeloamerica. That you were defeated so quickly shows that the people you constantly attack now have got your number. RT has an article up on the zio-colonial disinfo prostitutes attempting to smear the CSTO record time defeat of their terrorist attack. See: "Russia responds to Kazakhstan ‘aggressor’ claims". "“When there are Americans in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive, not to be robbed or raped. Only this is taught to us not by the recent past, but by all 300 years of American statehood. Indians of the North American continent, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians and many other unfortunate people who were unlucky enough to see these uninvited guests at home will tell a lot about this,” the notice read." 3

Charlie McD So are we going to get an apology for all the scaremongering the West done about how Russia was there illegally, invading and going to be there for years?! Some of the CSTO member states have already left! Another spectacular failure from the yanks! 1

2

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

kazakhstan, csto, peacekeepers