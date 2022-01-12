Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/india-china-start-new-round-of-negotiations-over-ladakh-border-dispute-1092199295.html
India, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
India, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
China and India have started the 14th round of corps commander-level negotiations to resolve the 20-month border conflict in the Ladakh region
The previous round of talks took place in October 2021 and did not bring any results. The Indian defense ministry said Chinese negotiators rejected its call for restoring peace in the area of the de facto border, referred to as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).The 14th negotiation is taking place at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on the LAC's Chinese side, Asian News International reported.Shortly before the negotiation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the situation on the border was generally stable and the parties were maintaining dialogue through diplomatic and military channels.The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tensions between the countries. Tensions escalated in May 2020 as a series of clashes between border forces led to multiple fatalities.In a bid to settle the conflict, the two nations launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed last February. The situation once again escalated in September 2021 prompting both countries to resume troop deployment near the LAC. Since then, China has repeatedly accused India of provocations, which it dismissed as groundless.
India, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute

10:06 GMT 12.01.2022
FILE- In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area.
FILE- In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. The Indian army said Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020, that it has apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - China and India have started the 14th round of corps commander-level negotiations to resolve the 20-month border conflict in the Ladakh region, regional media reported on Wednesday.
The previous round of talks took place in October 2021 and did not bring any results. The Indian defense ministry said Chinese negotiators rejected its call for restoring peace in the area of the de facto border, referred to as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The 14th negotiation is taking place at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on the LAC's Chinese side, Asian News International reported.
Shortly before the negotiation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the situation on the border was generally stable and the parties were maintaining dialogue through diplomatic and military channels.
The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tensions between the countries. Tensions escalated in May 2020 as a series of clashes between border forces led to multiple fatalities.
In a bid to settle the conflict, the two nations launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed last February. The situation once again escalated in September 2021 prompting both countries to resume troop deployment near the LAC. Since then, China has repeatedly accused India of provocations, which it dismissed as groundless.
