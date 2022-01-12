Registration was successful!
BREAKING: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful, High Court Rules
High Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful
High Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful
The Johnson government has faced multiple sleaze allegations related to the alleged handing out of lucrative contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds to...
Britain's High Court has ruled unlawful the government's use of a so-called 'VIP fast lane' for companies connected to ministers and high-level officials for the provision of Covid-related personal protection equipment (PPE).
High Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful

11:45 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 12.01.2022)
The Johnson government has faced multiple sleaze allegations related to the alleged handing out of lucrative contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds to Tory-affiliated companies and businessmen maintaining personal connections and friendships with high-ranking government officials.
Britain's High Court has ruled unlawful the government's use of a so-called 'VIP fast lane' for companies connected to ministers and high-level officials for the provision of Covid-related personal protection equipment (PPE).
