https://sputniknews.com/20220112/high-court-uk-govt-use-of-vip-lane-to-award-ppe-contracts-is-unlawful-1092202413.html

High Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful

High Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful

The Johnson government has faced multiple sleaze allegations related to the alleged handing out of lucrative contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds to... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-12T11:45+0000

2022-01-12T11:45+0000

2022-01-12T11:56+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1092202413.jpg?1641988569

Britain's High Court has ruled unlawful the government's use of a so-called 'VIP fast lane' for companies connected to ministers and high-level officials for the provision of Covid-related personal protection equipment (PPE).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk