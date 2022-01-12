Britain's High Court has ruled unlawful the government's use of a so-called 'VIP fast lane' for companies connected to ministers and high-level officials for the provision of Covid-related personal protection equipment (PPE).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk
High Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful
The Johnson government has faced multiple sleaze allegations related to the alleged handing out of lucrative contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds to Tory-affiliated companies and businessmen maintaining personal connections and friendships with high-ranking government officials.
Britain's High Court has ruled unlawful the government's use of a so-called 'VIP fast lane' for companies connected to ministers and high-level officials for the provision of Covid-related personal protection equipment (PPE).