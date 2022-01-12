Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/gop-leader-kevin-mccarthy-considering-prohibiting-congressional-lawmakers-from-trading-stocks-1092189618.html
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Considering Prohibiting Congressional Lawmakers From Trading Stocks
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Considering Prohibiting Congressional Lawmakers From Trading Stocks
GOP House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, if the GOP takes control of the House in the November midterm elections, is considering legislation to limit lawmakers from trading stocks while in office.
2022-01-12T00:21+0000
2022-01-12T00:22+0000
nancy pelosi
kevin mccarthy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092166009_0:59:3009:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_8afdc12dcc9ac5baffc15bfe1ffbe940.jpg
In an interview with the Punchbowl, McCarthy raised possible limitations he would look to enact. An idea that has gained some traction is to force lawmakers to hold only professionally-managed mutual funds. Another proposal he is considering is a ban on lawmakers trading and owning stocks in companies or industries overseen by committees on which they sit.McCarthy admitted that these plans are in their early stages, and it is unknown if it would gain enough traction if it came to a vote.The conversation over lawmakers and their families trading stocks returned to the forefront following Pelosi’s statement against such regulations.Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is an active trader. According to reports, over a five-day period, he purchased between $1,750,007 and $3,600,000 worth of stock.The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act (STOCK Act), enacted in 2012, prohibits lawmakers and their aides from using non-public information for private profit. The act also requires a public disclosure of stock and bond transactions within 45 days.Access to proprietary information by lawmakers, through security intel and/or policy, can affect markets and has led to some dubious acts. Some politicians were briefed over the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic well before the public was aware. A quartet of senators: Dianne Feinstein, James Inhofe, Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler, reportedly traded activity on the information, prompting a Justice Department investigation.The probes did not lead to any charges but highlighted how little oversight and accountability there is of lawmakers using their insider position to enrich themselves.Lawmaker trading appears to be a bipartisan issue, and members of both parties are known to participate, leading many to suspect that McCarthy will face an uphill battle.
here to give my testimony about a Natural Herbal Healer called Dr Ahmed Usman, who helped me got rid of Rheumatoid Arthritis. was experiencing bumps on my finger swelling, physical deformity, stiffness and weakness, pains in my muscles, felt twas the end of me, I've heard some unbelievable testimonies about Doctor Ahmed who specializes in curing Herpes disease within just two weeks with his effective herbal medicine/products as i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, It's been a year and two months since I got cured after using the powerful herbal medicine from Doctor Ahmed.. I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues. Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, COPD, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092166009_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b608b274e3706e65c505c2ce6b1a8907.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nancy pelosi, kevin mccarthy

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Considering Prohibiting Congressional Lawmakers From Trading Stocks

00:21 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 00:22 GMT 12.01.2022)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, holds a news conference before the start of a hearing by a select committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, on July 27, 2021. McCarthy had added Rep. Jordan to the panel but Pelosi rejected him and Rep. Jim Banks, prompting McCarthy to pull all of his picks
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, holds a news conference before the start of a hearing by a select committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, on July 27, 2021. McCarthy had added Rep. Jordan to the panel but Pelosi rejected him and Rep. Jim Banks, prompting McCarthy to pull all of his picks - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
GOP House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, if the GOP takes control of the House in the November midterm elections, is considering legislation to limit lawmakers from trading stocks while in office. The news comes shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) came out against such regulations.
In an interview with the Punchbowl, McCarthy raised possible limitations he would look to enact. An idea that has gained some traction is to force lawmakers to hold only professionally-managed mutual funds. Another proposal he is considering is a ban on lawmakers trading and owning stocks in companies or industries overseen by committees on which they sit.
McCarthy admitted that these plans are in their early stages, and it is unknown if it would gain enough traction if it came to a vote.
The conversation over lawmakers and their families trading stocks returned to the forefront following Pelosi’s statement against such regulations.

When asked about instituting limits against lawmaker trading at a December 15, 2021, press conference, Pelosi said, "We're a free market economy, [lawmakers] should be able to participate in that.”

Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is an active trader. According to reports, over a five-day period, he purchased between $1,750,007 and $3,600,000 worth of stock.
The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act (STOCK Act), enacted in 2012, prohibits lawmakers and their aides from using non-public information for private profit. The act also requires a public disclosure of stock and bond transactions within 45 days.
Access to proprietary information by lawmakers, through security intel and/or policy, can affect markets and has led to some dubious acts. Some politicians were briefed over the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic well before the public was aware. A quartet of senators: Dianne Feinstein, James Inhofe, Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler, reportedly traded activity on the information, prompting a Justice Department investigation.
The probes did not lead to any charges but highlighted how little oversight and accountability there is of lawmakers using their insider position to enrich themselves.
Lawmaker trading appears to be a bipartisan issue, and members of both parties are known to participate, leading many to suspect that McCarthy will face an uphill battle.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
here to give my testimony about a Natural Herbal Healer called Dr Ahmed Usman, who helped me got rid of Rheumatoid Arthritis. was experiencing bumps on my finger swelling, physical deformity, stiffness and weakness, pains in my muscles, felt twas the end of me, I've heard some unbelievable testimonies about Doctor Ahmed who specializes in curing Herpes disease within just two weeks with his effective herbal medicine/products as i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution, It's been a year and two months since I got cured after using the powerful herbal medicine from Doctor Ahmed.. I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues. Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, COPD, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases.
BSBobbi Schaeffs
12 January, 03:31 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:05 GMTUS Breaks COVID-19 Hospitalization Record Including 4,462 Children, Unvaccinated Most at Risk
00:52 GMTAmericans See Frostbiting Freeze as Record-Breaking Lows Strike Nation
00:21 GMTGOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Considering Prohibiting Congressional Lawmakers From Trading Stocks
00:17 GMTNew York Sees Dip in Covid Numbers as US Registers World-Record 1.3 Million New Cases
00:02 GMTGOP Senators Seek Answers as Biden's DoJ Reveals Formation of New Domestic Terrorism Unit
YesterdayUnamused, Billie Eilish Slams Producer Benny Blanco Over TikTok Trolling of Charlie Puth
Yesterday'Tired of Being Quiet': Biden Urges Senate to Change Filibuster Rules to Pass Voting Rights Bills
YesterdaySignificant Fossil Discovery in Australia Sheds Light on Continent’s Past And Future
YesterdayNicaragua, China Sign Treaties, Including BRI Memorandum, After Managua Drops Taiwan Relations
YesterdayNorth Korea Successfully Fired Hypersonic Missile During Tuesday Launch Attended by Kim Jong Un
YesterdayAhead of Crucial State Polls, Major Jolt to BJP in Uttar Pradesh as Key Minister Joins Opposition
Yesterday'Will Stand With Partners': US Says Monitoring India's Border Dispute With China
YesterdayTrove of Ancient Coins Found in Spain Thanks to Hungry Badger
YesterdayTaiwan Halts Training on US-Made F-16V Viper Fighters After Jet Crashes into Sea, Pilot Missing
YesterdayIsraeli Soldier Mildly Injured in Vehicle-Ramming Attack - Photo
YesterdayInstagram Model Says Chinese Firm Made Sex Doll Using Her Looks & 'Identity' Without Consent
YesterdayTime to Call Bruce Willis? Kilometre-wide Asteroid Heading for Earth
YesterdayRarely Seen Everglades Mink Carrying Big Snake Captured on Camera in Florida – Video
YesterdayNot a Single NATO Member is Ready to Discuss Bloc's Open Door Policy With Russia, US Envoy Says
YesterdayWhat are Major Reasons Behind Washington's Unwillingness to Accept Russia's NATO Proposals?