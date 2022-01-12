Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/german-lawmaker-says-russia-rightfully-demands-nato-ban-ukraine-from-joining-alliance-1092217483.html
German Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
German Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
German lawmaker and politician for the Alternative for Germany party, Steffen Kotre, said on Wednesday that Russia has the right to demand that NATO ban Ukraine from joining the alliance.
2022-01-12T20:48+0000
2022-01-12T20:49+0000
russia
ukraine
alternative for germany (afd)
alliance
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105403/62/1054036253_0:95:3500:2064_1920x0_80_0_0_aa4dd07ad0e8de63306b731708acb340.jpg
Earlier in the day, Russia and the alliance sat down for talks for the first time since 2019."It is good that they are talking to each other. [German] Foreign Minister also pointed out that diplomacy plays the key role, and it does. Nevertheless, I think that possible results cannot be visible in the short-term perspective," Kotre said.The lawmaker added that NATO and US guarantees on non-expansion of the alliance further eastwards "should follow" as Russia has had a "negative experience." He recalled the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when the Soviet Union abandoned the idea of deploying offensive nuclear weapons in Cuba after the US demanded an end to their "threatening actions."Russia has presented draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US in December 2021. Some of these guarantees included NATO not expanding eastwards, not deploying short- and intermediate-range missiles capable of reaching each other borders, and the prevention of Ukraine and other former Soviet republics from joining the alliance.
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
0
1
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105403/62/1054036253_310:0:3190:2160_1920x0_80_0_0_192364d5a20db361bdd3720b99276ad3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, alternative for germany (afd), alliance, nato

German Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance

20:48 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 20:49 GMT 12.01.2022)
© REUTERS / Christian HartmannThe NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017
The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German lawmaker and politician for the Alternative for Germany party, Steffen Kotre, said on Wednesday that Russia has the right to demand that NATO ban Ukraine from joining the alliance.
Earlier in the day, Russia and the alliance sat down for talks for the first time since 2019.
"It is good that they are talking to each other. [German] Foreign Minister also pointed out that diplomacy plays the key role, and it does. Nevertheless, I think that possible results cannot be visible in the short-term perspective," Kotre said.
"I expect that phased rapprochement will continue and that mutual trust in relations will be gradually restored. Russia, so to say, was seized in the jaws after the end of the Cold War, NATO's expansion eastwards was carried out despite agreements, NATO got closer to Russian borders, the United States established bases everywhere. Russia rightfully gets sick of it and has the right to insist that NATO not receive Ukraine."
The lawmaker added that NATO and US guarantees on non-expansion of the alliance further eastwards "should follow" as Russia has had a "negative experience." He recalled the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when the Soviet Union abandoned the idea of deploying offensive nuclear weapons in Cuba after the US demanded an end to their "threatening actions."
Russia has presented draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US in December 2021. Some of these guarantees included NATO not expanding eastwards, not deploying short- and intermediate-range missiles capable of reaching each other borders, and the prevention of Ukraine and other former Soviet republics from joining the alliance.
1000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
wwwendy walmper
13 January, 00:03 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:10 GMTWatch: NYC Students Walk Out in Protest Demanding Remote Learning Amid Skyrocketing Covid Cases
20:59 GMTJan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
20:48 GMTGerman Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
19:51 GMTNigeria Lifts Monthslong Twitter Ban Following Backlash Over Buhari Tweet
19:04 GMTMalaise Days are Back: US Consumer Prices Soar Sharply to Highest Level Since 1982
19:00 GMTPricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
18:59 GMTAlyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians
18:47 GMTModernised Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M ​​Makes Maiden Flight - Video
18:39 GMTNew Policy in the Works as Sex Education Ban Removed in Uganda
18:16 GMTUS Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan
18:09 GMTBitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth
17:35 GMTDemocratic US Senators Introduce 'Defending Ukraine' Bill That Would 'Collapse' Russian Economy
17:24 GMTFreedom! Dozens of Ostriches Spotted Running Through Streets in China After Escaping From Farm
16:44 GMTPartisan Fight Intensifies as Voting Rights Bill in Hot Water in US Senate Yet Again
16:20 GMTNATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda,' Top Diplomat Says
16:15 GMTRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels
16:06 GMTPremier League Champs Manchester City's Revenue Surpasses Man Utd's Income for First Time in History
16:04 GMTLeaning Tower of Cally: San Francisco High-Rise Keeps Sinking & Tilting Amid Efforts to Fix It
16:00 GMTNATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality With Russia if Diplomacy Fails, Sherman Says
15:51 GMTFrench Gov't Launches 'Fight Against Incest,' Mulls 'Clear Ban' on Incestuous Relationships