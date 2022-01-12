Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful, High Court Rules
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/eu-reportedly-prepares-large-scale-cyber-drills-amid-supply-chain-jitters-1092201149.html
EU Reportedly Prepares Large-Scale Cyber Drills Amid Supply Chain Jitters
EU Reportedly Prepares Large-Scale Cyber Drills Amid Supply Chain Jitters
Countries the world over have been impacted by the global supply chain crisis, with Covid blamed for factory and port shut downs causing empty shelves, rising... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T11:10+0000
2022-01-12T11:32+0000
cyber security
drill
cyber
european union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106282/92/1062829262_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6534dd145537de88f0ab2155a3569266.jpg
The European Union is preparing to kick off a month-and-a-half-long exercise this week, simulating cyberattacks on member states’ supply chains, Bloomberg reports, citing documents and sources said to be familiar with the plans.A document related to the drill cited by the business outlet pointed to the SolarWinds hack targeting multiple government agencies and private companies in the US and Europe in 2020 as an example of things to look out for. The United States blamed Russian actors for that hack attack to justify new sanctions against Moscow in early 2021. Russian officials slammed Washington over the restrictions, citing the utter lack of evidence that Moscow was involved.The EU’s simulation, Bloomberg says, comes amid new concerns that Russia could “couple” aggression against Ukraine with cyberattacks on the West. Moscow has repeatedly denied having any plans to “attack” any nation despite the Western media and Ukrainian officials spending months banging on war drums over Ukraine.The crisis in relations between Russia and the West over Ukraine took on a cyber dimension last month, with US media reporting that the United States and Britain had sent cyberwarfare teams to Kiev, ostensibly to assist in the “defence” of the country’s electrical grid, banking system and other vital infrastructure.In November, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre – the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)-subordinated entity tasked with tackling cybersecurity threats to Britain, reported a new record in hack attacks against the island nation, blaming the usual suspects, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, for the cyber malevolence.The US and its European allies have repeatedly accused Moscow, Beijing and others of involvement in a broad range of malicious activities online, using the purported attacks to justify sanctions, trade restrictions, and other real-world penalties. The accused typically dismiss the claims, occasionally charging Washington and others of psyops and false flags. It’s hard to say with 100 percent certainty who is telling the truth. However, WikiLeaks’ revelation in 2017 that the Central Intelligence Agency had developed a software package known as the ‘Marble Framework’ capable of obfuscating the true source of an attack makes it extremely difficult to determine its true origins, particularly as America’s rivals are likely to possess similar technologies.The EU’s cyber jitters come as the world continues to feel the impacts of a global supply chain crisis blamed on Covid. The crisis has caused regional shortages of food, various consumer goods, components for various high-value goods, such as smartphones and automobiles, queues of container ships at major ports, and extended wait times for delivery of major purchases. The shortages have caused a spike in prices and inflation in many countries, with authorities and economists accusing some businesses of deliberately jacking up prices to try to make a buck off the emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/idf-us-cyber-units-hold-mysterious-joint-drills-to-ensure-cyber-network-superiority-1091646222.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/pentagon-to-launch-zero-trust-cybersecurity-office-in-december-due-to-solarwinds-attack---report-1090642136.html
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106282/92/1062829262_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_85768eccfcedd731eaa612b21277cdb2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cyber security, drill, cyber, european union

EU Reportedly Prepares Large-Scale Cyber Drills Amid Supply Chain Jitters

11:10 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 11:32 GMT 12.01.2022)
CC0 / / Monitoring
Monitoring - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Countries the world over have been impacted by the global supply chain crisis, with Covid blamed for factory and port shut downs causing empty shelves, rising prices and galloping inflation.
The European Union is preparing to kick off a month-and-a-half-long exercise this week, simulating cyberattacks on member states’ supply chains, Bloomberg reports, citing documents and sources said to be familiar with the plans.
The exercise, which has yet to be announced publicly, is said to have been proposed by the French presidency of the EU, and will reportedly include drilling the coordination of communications and the bloc’s diplomatic response, with the ultimate goal being to improve joint training and strengthen preparedness.
A document related to the drill cited by the business outlet pointed to the SolarWinds hack targeting multiple government agencies and private companies in the US and Europe in 2020 as an example of things to look out for. The United States blamed Russian actors for that hack attack to justify new sanctions against Moscow in early 2021. Russian officials slammed Washington over the restrictions, citing the utter lack of evidence that Moscow was involved.
The document also reportedly pointed to the lack of a framework for a coordinated joint European response to a major crisis that might spark attacks on supply chains. The drill is expected to simulate the gradual escalation of a crisis, culminating in armed aggression.
The EU’s simulation, Bloomberg says, comes amid new concerns that Russia could “couple” aggression against Ukraine with cyberattacks on the West. Moscow has repeatedly denied having any plans to “attack” any nation despite the Western media and Ukrainian officials spending months banging on war drums over Ukraine.
IDF handout published 18 December 2021 of US and Israeli personnel at teh Cyberdome VI drills at a US Cyber Command facility. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
IDF, US Cyber Units Hold Mysterious Joint Drills to Ensure ‘Cyber Network Superiority’
19 December 2021, 13:05 GMT
The crisis in relations between Russia and the West over Ukraine took on a cyber dimension last month, with US media reporting that the United States and Britain had sent cyberwarfare teams to Kiev, ostensibly to assist in the “defence” of the country’s electrical grid, banking system and other vital infrastructure.
In November, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre – the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)-subordinated entity tasked with tackling cybersecurity threats to Britain, reported a new record in hack attacks against the island nation, blaming the usual suspects, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, for the cyber malevolence.
This undated file photo released by the US Department of Defense shows an aerial view of The Pentagon in Washington, DC, headquarters of the Department of Defense. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
Pentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report
11 November 2021, 03:06 GMT
The US and its European allies have repeatedly accused Moscow, Beijing and others of involvement in a broad range of malicious activities online, using the purported attacks to justify sanctions, trade restrictions, and other real-world penalties. The accused typically dismiss the claims, occasionally charging Washington and others of psyops and false flags. It’s hard to say with 100 percent certainty who is telling the truth. However, WikiLeaks’ revelation in 2017 that the Central Intelligence Agency had developed a software package known as the ‘Marble Framework’ capable of obfuscating the true source of an attack makes it extremely difficult to determine its true origins, particularly as America’s rivals are likely to possess similar technologies.
The EU’s cyber jitters come as the world continues to feel the impacts of a global supply chain crisis blamed on Covid. The crisis has caused regional shortages of food, various consumer goods, components for various high-value goods, such as smartphones and automobiles, queues of container ships at major ports, and extended wait times for delivery of major purchases. The shortages have caused a spike in prices and inflation in many countries, with authorities and economists accusing some businesses of deliberately jacking up prices to try to make a buck off the emergency.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful
11:36 GMTNetizens Mock Eric Trump Complaining About 'Mean Lady Suing His Dad' Amid Letitia James' Probe
11:22 GMTUK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns
11:10 GMTEU Reportedly Prepares Large-Scale Cyber Drills Amid Supply Chain Jitters
10:58 GMTKazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin Thursday
10:37 GMTIndian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'
10:37 GMTBill Gates Believes After Omicron, COVID-19 Can Be 'Treated Like Seasonal Flu'
10:06 GMTIndia, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
09:40 GMT‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
09:38 GMTNicaragua Rides Wave of China, Reaffirming BRI
09:36 GMT'Sneaky A***hole': Australian TV Anchors Caught Bad-Mouthing Novak Djokovic in Viral Video
09:30 GMT'Can't Justify My Tone, Words': Actor Apologises to Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal for 'Rude Joke'
09:09 GMTLive Updates: Stoltenberg Calls Russia-NATO Council Meeting 'Timely Opportunity For Dialogue'
08:57 GMTPrime Minister of Quebec Proposes Introduction of Tax for Unvaccinated
08:35 GMTOmicron is Under Control in the West Bank, But the Question is: For How Long?
08:15 GMTSwedish Security Police Warn of Space Wars With China, Russia
08:14 GMTRussia to Be ‘Second Home’ For Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Meeting With Putin In the Cards, Claims ‘Confidant’
07:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-NATO Council Meeting in Brussels
07:57 GMTUnease, Protests as Yet Another US Nuclear Sub Arrives in Arctic Norway