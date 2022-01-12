https://sputniknews.com/20220112/dolphins-have-functional-clitoris-similar-in-shape-to-humans-scientists-say-1092205710.html

Dolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say

Dolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say

The first author of the study in question also argued that apparent "neglect in the study of female sexuality has left us with an incomplete picture of the...

Researchers in the United States have established that female dolphins have a certain organ that appears rather similar to that present in human anatomy.Their study, published this week in the journal “Current Biology”, postulates that female bottlenose dolphins have a clitoris that “has well-developed erectile spaces, is highly sensitive to tactile stimulation, and is likely functional”.Noting that dolphins have sex throughout the year, "largely to establish and maintain social bonds", the researchers suggested that "clitoral stimulation seems to be important during female–female sexual interactions in common bottlenose dolphins, which rub each other’s clitorises using snouts, flippers, or flukes."Brennan also observed that dolphins’ erectile bodies seem to be quite similar in terms of shape to erectile bodies in humans, the media outlet points out.The team is reportedly expected to continue studying the clitoris and genitalia of dolphins and other vertebrates, with researchers arguing that there’s been “little study of the clitoris and female sexual pleasure in nature”, as the media outlet puts it.

