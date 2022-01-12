Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/dolphins-have-functional-clitoris-similar-in-shape-to-humans-scientists-say-1092205710.html
Dolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say
Dolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say
The first author of the study in question also argued that apparent “neglect in the study of female sexuality has left us with an incomplete picture of the... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T13:55+0000
2022-01-12T13:55+0000
tech
study
dolphins
clitoris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107524/54/1075245458_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_478b06622e63edba1c6a7f11958a1e63.jpg
Researchers in the United States have established that female dolphins have a certain organ that appears rather similar to that present in human anatomy.Their study, published this week in the journal “Current Biology”, postulates that female bottlenose dolphins have a clitoris that “has well-developed erectile spaces, is highly sensitive to tactile stimulation, and is likely functional”.Noting that dolphins have sex throughout the year, "largely to establish and maintain social bonds", the researchers suggested that "clitoral stimulation seems to be important during female–female sexual interactions in common bottlenose dolphins, which rub each other’s clitorises using snouts, flippers, or flukes."Brennan also observed that dolphins’ erectile bodies seem to be quite similar in terms of shape to erectile bodies in humans, the media outlet points out.The team is reportedly expected to continue studying the clitoris and genitalia of dolphins and other vertebrates, with researchers arguing that there’s been “little study of the clitoris and female sexual pleasure in nature”, as the media outlet puts it.
https://sputniknews.com/20210831/uk-swimmers-told-to-keep-distance-from-sexually-aggressive-dolphin-report-says-1083760223.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107524/54/1075245458_387:0:1920:1150_1920x0_80_0_0_27999376b0f25a98a98475b360fdcecf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, study, dolphins, clitoris

Dolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say

13:55 GMT 12.01.2022
© Pixabay/CC0 Bottlenose dolphin swimming in the ocean
Bottlenose dolphin swimming in the ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© Pixabay/CC0
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The first author of the study in question also argued that apparent “neglect in the study of female sexuality has left us with an incomplete picture of the true nature of sexual behaviours”.
Researchers in the United States have established that female dolphins have a certain organ that appears rather similar to that present in human anatomy.
Their study, published this week in the journal “Current Biology”, postulates that female bottlenose dolphins have a clitoris that “has well-developed erectile spaces, is highly sensitive to tactile stimulation, and is likely functional”.
"The dolphin clitoris has many features to suggest that it functions to provide pleasure to females," Patricia Brennan, assistant professor of biological sciences at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts and first author of the study, said as quoted by SciTechDaily.
Noting that dolphins have sex throughout the year, "largely to establish and maintain social bonds", the researchers suggested that "clitoral stimulation seems to be important during female–female sexual interactions in common bottlenose dolphins, which rub each other’s clitorises using snouts, flippers, or flukes."
20 miles from downtown Seattle, on the northwest coast of the US, the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons is kept at Naval Base Kitsap, and one of the main safeguards for that stockpile is a fleet of US Navy-trained dolphins. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2021
UK Swimmers Told to Keep Distance From 'Sexually Aggressive' Dolphin, Report Says
31 August 2021, 14:42 GMT
Brennan also observed that dolphins’ erectile bodies seem to be quite similar in terms of shape to erectile bodies in humans, the media outlet points out.
"Since the entire pelvis of dolphins is so different to humans, it was surprising to see how similar the shapes were," she said. "Also, the size of the nerves in the clitoris body was very surprising. Some were larger than half a millimeter in diameter."
The team is reportedly expected to continue studying the clitoris and genitalia of dolphins and other vertebrates, with researchers arguing that there’s been “little study of the clitoris and female sexual pleasure in nature”, as the media outlet puts it.
"This neglect in the study of female sexuality has left us with an incomplete picture of the true nature of sexual behaviours," Brennan declared. "Studying and understanding sexual behaviours in nature is a fundamental part of understanding the animal experience and may even have important medical applications in the future."
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:39 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting
14:32 GMTPaul Pogba's Exit From Man United Looks Imminent as PSG Reportedly Shows Interest in Signing Him
14:23 GMTUS Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit
14:20 GMT'Be Ready to Run if Needed': Visitors to Alaska's Park Warned About 'Stressed-Out' Moose
14:02 GMTAlleged Swedish Hitman on Trial for London Murder Says He Was ‘Set Up’ by Girl He Met on Facebook
13:55 GMTDolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say
13:38 GMTStoltenberg: NATO Won't Give Up Open Door Policy, Right to Station Troops in States Ringing Russia
13:34 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Press Conference After Meeting With Russia
13:12 GMTVictory Over Covid? EU’s Top Medical Body Says Omicron Pushing Pandemic Toward Endemic
13:02 GMTUS Democratic Senators to Unveil New 'Severe' Russia Sanctions Bill on Wednesday, Report Says
12:49 GMTCats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
12:48 GMTTaliban Ramps Up Defences Along Durand Line as Its Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Fencing Border
12:48 GMTDeaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
12:47 GMTMan Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks
12:39 GMTUS Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
12:04 GMTBoJo Apologises, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’
12:01 GMTUK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Inquiry
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts is Unlawful
11:43 GMTPakistan's First Ever Security Policy Prioritises Economic Ties Over Kashmir Dispute With India