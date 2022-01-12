https://sputniknews.com/20220112/dems-battle-over-filibuster-voting-rights-space-junk-covid-19-lab-leak-controversy-1092190201.html

Dems Battle Over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid-19 Lab Leak Controversy

Dems Battle Over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid-19 Lab Leak Controversy

Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte open with insider trading: public servants, including possibly the vice-chair of the Federal Reserve, taking... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-12T07:30+0000

2022-01-12T07:30+0000

2022-01-12T09:30+0000

middle east

voting rights

starlink

political misfits

covid-19

life under covid-19 quarantine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092190176_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e54c41c53a124c398d3e2aa75de4eb34.png

Dems Battle over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid 19 Lab Leak Controversy. Latest Developments in the Middle East Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte open with insider trading: public servants, including possibly the vice chair of the Federal Reserve, taking profits and leaving the public with the stock market fall out.

Democrats are flipping out over the filibuster. Jim Kavanagh, editor of the Polemicist, joins to talk about why. President Joe Biden does not have the votes needed to pass a filibuster carveout for voting rights. In Georgia, some progressives protest Biden's speech on voting rights legislation.Dr Erika Nesvold, co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance, discusses StarLink's space junk problem, private versus public space exploration and governing outer space. Who is going to pay to pick up all the stellar trash? Laith Marouf, activist, multimedia consultant and producer, brings us up to date on developments in the Middle East. There's unhappiness in Israel with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, and Lebanon's economy has yet to hit bottom, with no international help in sight. In their Politics of Art segment, the Misfits discuss the illegal antiquities trade and why the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, has been hollowed out.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

middle east, voting rights, starlink, political misfits, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, аудио, radio