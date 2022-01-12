https://sputniknews.com/20220112/dems-battle-over-filibuster-voting-rights-space-junk-covid-19-lab-leak-controversy-1092190201.html
Dems Battle Over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid-19 Lab Leak Controversy
Dems Battle Over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid-19 Lab Leak Controversy
Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte open with insider trading: public servants, including possibly the vice-chair of the Federal Reserve, taking... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T07:30+0000
2022-01-12T07:30+0000
2022-01-12T09:30+0000
middle east
voting rights
starlink
political misfits
covid-19
life under covid-19 quarantine
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092190176_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e54c41c53a124c398d3e2aa75de4eb34.png
Dems Battle over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid 19 Lab Leak Controversy. Latest Developments in the Middle East
Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte open with insider trading: public servants, including possibly the vice chair of the Federal Reserve, taking profits and leaving the public with the stock market fall out.
Democrats are flipping out over the filibuster. Jim Kavanagh, editor of the Polemicist, joins to talk about why. President Joe Biden does not have the votes needed to pass a filibuster carveout for voting rights. In Georgia, some progressives protest Biden's speech on voting rights legislation.Dr Erika Nesvold, co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance, discusses StarLink's space junk problem, private versus public space exploration and governing outer space. Who is going to pay to pick up all the stellar trash? Laith Marouf, activist, multimedia consultant and producer, brings us up to date on developments in the Middle East. There's unhappiness in Israel with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, and Lebanon's economy has yet to hit bottom, with no international help in sight. In their Politics of Art segment, the Misfits discuss the illegal antiquities trade and why the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, has been hollowed out.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092190176_232:0:1165:700_1920x0_80_0_0_baa87fa3402de0116eebc6852d906920.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
middle east, voting rights, starlink, political misfits, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, аудио, radio
Dems Battle Over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid-19 Lab Leak Controversy
07:30 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 12.01.2022)
Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte open with insider trading: public servants, including possibly the vice-chair of the Federal Reserve, taking profits and leaving the public with the stock market fall out.
Democrats are flipping out over the filibuster. Jim Kavanagh, editor of the Polemicist, joins to talk about why. President Joe Biden does not have the votes needed to pass a filibuster carveout for voting rights. In Georgia, some progressives protest Biden's speech on voting rights legislation.
Dr Erika Nesvold, co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance, discusses StarLink's space junk problem, private versus public space exploration and governing outer space. Who is going to pay to pick up all the stellar trash?
Laith Marouf, activist, multimedia consultant and producer, brings us up to date on developments in the Middle East. There's unhappiness in Israel with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, and Lebanon's economy has yet to hit bottom, with no international help in sight.
In their Politics of Art segment, the Misfits discuss the illegal antiquities trade and why the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, has been hollowed out.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com