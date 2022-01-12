Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/dems-battle-over-filibuster-voting-rights-space-junk-covid-19-lab-leak-controversy-1092190201.html
Dems Battle Over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid-19 Lab Leak Controversy
Dems Battle Over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid-19 Lab Leak Controversy
Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte open with insider trading: public servants, including possibly the vice-chair of the Federal Reserve, taking... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T07:30+0000
2022-01-12T09:30+0000
middle east
voting rights
starlink
political misfits
covid-19
life under covid-19 quarantine
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092190176_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e54c41c53a124c398d3e2aa75de4eb34.png
Dems Battle over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid 19 Lab Leak Controversy. Latest Developments in the Middle East
Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte open with insider trading: public servants, including possibly the vice chair of the Federal Reserve, taking profits and leaving the public with the stock market fall out.
Democrats are flipping out over the filibuster. Jim Kavanagh, editor of the Polemicist, joins to talk about why. President Joe Biden does not have the votes needed to pass a filibuster carveout for voting rights. In Georgia, some progressives protest Biden's speech on voting rights legislation.Dr Erika Nesvold, co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance, discusses StarLink's space junk problem, private versus public space exploration and governing outer space. Who is going to pay to pick up all the stellar trash? Laith Marouf, activist, multimedia consultant and producer, brings us up to date on developments in the Middle East. There's unhappiness in Israel with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, and Lebanon's economy has yet to hit bottom, with no international help in sight. In their Politics of Art segment, the Misfits discuss the illegal antiquities trade and why the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, has been hollowed out.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092190176_232:0:1165:700_1920x0_80_0_0_baa87fa3402de0116eebc6852d906920.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, voting rights, starlink, political misfits, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, аудио, radio

Dems Battle Over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid-19 Lab Leak Controversy

07:30 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 12.01.2022)
Dems Battle over Filibuster, Voting Rights, Space Junk, Covid 19 Lab Leak Controversy. Latest Developments in the Middle East
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte open with insider trading: public servants, including possibly the vice-chair of the Federal Reserve, taking profits and leaving the public with the stock market fall out.
Democrats are flipping out over the filibuster. Jim Kavanagh, editor of the Polemicist, joins to talk about why. President Joe Biden does not have the votes needed to pass a filibuster carveout for voting rights. In Georgia, some progressives protest Biden's speech on voting rights legislation.
Dr Erika Nesvold, co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance, discusses StarLink's space junk problem, private versus public space exploration and governing outer space. Who is going to pay to pick up all the stellar trash?
Laith Marouf, activist, multimedia consultant and producer, brings us up to date on developments in the Middle East. There's unhappiness in Israel with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, and Lebanon's economy has yet to hit bottom, with no international help in sight.
In their Politics of Art segment, the Misfits discuss the illegal antiquities trade and why the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, has been hollowed out.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:06 GMTIndia, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
09:40 GMT‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
09:38 GMTNicaragua Rides Wave of China, Reaffirming BRI
09:36 GMT'Sneaky A***hole': Australian TV Anchors Caught Bad-Mouthing Novak Djokovic in Viral Video
09:30 GMT'Can't Justify My Tone, Words': Actor Apologises to Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal for 'Rude Joke'
09:09 GMTLive Updates: Russia-NATO Council Meeting on Security Guarantees Underway in Brussels
08:57 GMTPrime Minister of Quebec Proposes Introduction of Tax for Unvaccinated
08:35 GMTOmicron is Under Control in the West Bank, But the Question is: For How Long?
08:15 GMTSwedish Security Police Warn of Space Wars With China, Russia
08:14 GMTRussia to Be ‘Second Home’ For Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Meeting With Putin In the Cards, Claims ‘Confidant’
07:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-NATO Council Meeting in Brussels
07:57 GMTUnease, Protests as Yet Another US Nuclear Sub Arrives in Arctic Norway
07:49 GMTNovak Djokovic Blames Agent For ‘Ticking Wrong Box’ in Travel Form To Australia
07:43 GMT'Tearless' Onions to Go on Sale in UK For the First Time
07:11 GMTMoscow Urges US to Abandon 'Aggressive Rhetoric of Foreign Expansion' Ahead of Russia-NATO Meeting
05:51 GMTBoJo Pressured to ‘Come Clean’ Or ‘Resign’ After Latest Revelations in ‘Partygate’ Row
05:45 GMTRussia-NATO Council Meeting on Security Guarantees to Kick Off in Brussels
03:57 GMTMiami-Bound American Airlines Flight Grounded in Honduras After Man Enters Cockpit, Damages Controls
03:47 GMTBiden Administration Clears Five Guantanamo Bay Detainees for Transfer
03:31 GMTUS Senators Introduce Bill to Sanction China Officials Obstructing COVID-19 Origins Probe