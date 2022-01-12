https://sputniknews.com/20220112/deaf-mute-girl-in-critical-condition-after-gang-raped-thrown-into-road-in-indias-rajasthan-1092200289.html
Deaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases daily in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases daily in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases during the year. Rajasthan state recorded the highest number rape cases – 5,310 – followed by Uttar Pradesh state with 2,769, and Madhya Pradesh state with 2,339.
In a shocking incident of brutality, a deaf and mute girl was
gang-raped and thrown into the road near a culvert while bleeding in Alwar city in India’s Rajasthan state.
The incident took place on Tuesday night but it came to light on Wednesday when a passerby noticed the girl wreathing in pain
. He called the police who rushed her to a local hospital.
"We have come to know that the minor had gone missing from nearby Malakheda Village at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. We informed her parents and they identified their kid," Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam told Indian news agency IANS.
Doctors said that the girl was badly injured
by a sharp object and is in a very serious condition – she's battling for her life at an intensive care unit (ICU).
In order to provide advance care and treatment, the police then transported the girl to JK Lon hospital in Jaipur city in the same state. A team of seven doctors, including gynaecologists and plastic surgeons, is treating the girl.
"We've formed an SIT team, including six SHOs [Station House Officer] who are searching for technical and scientific evidence to arrest the accused," SP Gautam said.
The police are searching for the unidentified culprits and examining all CCTV footage from the time and place.