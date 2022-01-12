Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/deaf-mute-girl-in-critical-condition-after-gang-raped-thrown-into-road-in-indias-rajasthan-1092200289.html
Deaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
Deaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases daily in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T12:48+0000
2022-01-12T12:48+0000
crime
gang rape
india
rape
gang violence
crime
crime
gang rape
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204202_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_087d2c9de50358d0663c65b1c0a70ecd.jpg
In a shocking incident of brutality, a deaf and mute girl was gang-raped and thrown into the road near a culvert while bleeding in Alwar city in India’s Rajasthan state.The incident took place on Tuesday night but it came to light on Wednesday when a passerby noticed the girl wreathing in pain. He called the police who rushed her to a local hospital."We have come to know that the minor had gone missing from nearby Malakheda Village at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. We informed her parents and they identified their kid," Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam told Indian news agency IANS.Doctors said that the girl was badly injured by a sharp object and is in a very serious condition – she's battling for her life at an intensive care unit (ICU).In order to provide advance care and treatment, the police then transported the girl to JK Lon hospital in Jaipur city in the same state. A team of seven doctors, including gynaecologists and plastic surgeons, is treating the girl.The police are searching for the unidentified culprits and examining all CCTV footage from the time and place.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204202_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d8f53b98b862764350fd4e8d2482edd4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
crime, gang rape, india, rape, gang violence, crime, crime, gang rape, india

Deaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan

12:48 GMT 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Anupam NathIndians hold placards protesting against the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh state, in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
Indians hold placards protesting against the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh state, in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases daily in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases during the year. Rajasthan state recorded the highest number rape cases – 5,310 – followed by Uttar Pradesh state with 2,769, and Madhya Pradesh state with 2,339.
In a shocking incident of brutality, a deaf and mute girl was gang-raped and thrown into the road near a culvert while bleeding in Alwar city in India’s Rajasthan state.
The incident took place on Tuesday night but it came to light on Wednesday when a passerby noticed the girl wreathing in pain. He called the police who rushed her to a local hospital.
"We have come to know that the minor had gone missing from nearby Malakheda Village at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. We informed her parents and they identified their kid," Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam told Indian news agency IANS.
Doctors said that the girl was badly injured by a sharp object and is in a very serious condition – she's battling for her life at an intensive care unit (ICU).
In order to provide advance care and treatment, the police then transported the girl to JK Lon hospital in Jaipur city in the same state. A team of seven doctors, including gynaecologists and plastic surgeons, is treating the girl.

"We've formed an SIT team, including six SHOs [Station House Officer] who are searching for technical and scientific evidence to arrest the accused," SP Gautam said.

The police are searching for the unidentified culprits and examining all CCTV footage from the time and place.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:12 GMTVictory Over Covid? EU’s Top Medical Body Says Omicron Pushing Pandemic Toward Endemic
13:02 GMTUS Democratic Senators to Unveil New 'Severe' Russia Sanctions Bill on Wednesday, Report Says
12:49 GMTCats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
12:48 GMTTaliban Ramps Up Defences Along Durand Line as Its Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Fencing Border
12:48 GMTDeaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
12:47 GMTMan Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks
12:39 GMTUS Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
12:04 GMTBoJo Apologizes, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’
12:01 GMTUK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Inquiry
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts is Unlawful
11:36 GMTNetizens Mock Eric Trump Complaining About 'Mean Lady Suing His Dad' Amid Letitia James' Probe
11:22 GMTUK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns
11:10 GMTEU Reportedly Prepares Large-Scale Cyber Drills Amid Supply Chain Jitters
10:58 GMTKazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin on Thursday
10:37 GMTIndian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'
10:37 GMTBill Gates Believes After Omicron, COVID-19 Can Be 'Treated Like Seasonal Flu'
10:06 GMTIndia, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
09:40 GMT‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
09:38 GMTNicaragua Rides Wave of China, Reaffirming BRI