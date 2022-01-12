https://sputniknews.com/20220112/china-ready-to-assist-kazakhstan-where-does-nato-enlargement-end-1092190385.html

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the US-Russia border crisis. The US delegation has pledged to provide a written response to Russia's security proposals by next week. Also, McGovern writes about media malfeasance regarding these important negotiations.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Kazakhstan. China has sent Kazakhstan a verbal message of support and is offering assistance within its capabilities after CSTO peacekeeper forces halted a terrorist coup attempt earlier this week. Also, the Kazakh President has begun appointing new government ministers in a move to set the nation back on a stable political track.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. KJ Noh explains that US claims of adherence to a "rules-based order" are merely methods of rhetorical misrepresentation used to make a mockery of treaties and international law.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Popular Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has come forth arguing that the Democrats have turned their back on the working class. He further argued that many working-class voters will be moving to the GOP as a result of loss of faith in the Democrats.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has ruled out any prospect of an interim nuclear deal with the United States. Also, resistance fighters are demanding that US troops leave Iraq. These demands are being supported by a dramatic increase in attacks on US troops and military installations.Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss voting rights. Georgia voting rights groups are boycotting President Biden's upcoming speech, arguing that he has failed to support their fight for election fairness.Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. Delegations from around the world are pouring into Nicaragua to attend the inauguration of President Daniel Ortega. Also, the Venezuelan opposition is falling apart and some figures are recognizing the folly of aligning with US puppet Juan Guaido.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss NATO. Dan joins us to discuss the history of NATO and the current reality of the military organization. We discuss the benefits of the United States guaranteeing to go to war in defense of tiny countries in Eastern Europe whose leaders tie their political legacies to World War II-era Nazi collaborators.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

