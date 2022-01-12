Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/bitcoins-price-returns-to-44000-after-5-growth-1092211821.html
Bitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth
Bitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth
The price of bitcoin is gradually picking up after a heavy fall, surpassing $44,000 on Wednesday, data from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed.
2022-01-12T18:09+0000
2022-01-12T18:09+0000
mining
bitcoin
price
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083563432_0:105:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_a06b423093407c7ab2622692990bfdaf.jpg
The price of Bitcoin grew 5% to $44,078 over Wednesday. As of 14:16 GMT, it had risen by 4.8% and reached $43,740.Bitcoin is gradually recovering after losses of the last week when the cryptocurrency fell in value by almost 13%.Analysts say the drop was caused by the release of details of the US Federal Reserve System's December meeting, which investors had forecasted to adversely affect high-risk assets. Another factor was the unrest in Kazakhstan, where over 18% of global bitcoin is mined.By the end of 2021, bitcoin's price had increased 1.6 times, from $28,900 to $46,200. It reached its historic maximum of $69,000 in November and from there began to drop. Devaluation totaled 5% since the beginning of the year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083563432_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d23346bede1e1ad80f8bb6f9ef1793f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mining, bitcoin, price

Bitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth

18:09 GMT 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicFILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin is gradually picking up after a heavy fall, surpassing $44,000 on Wednesday, data from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed.
The price of Bitcoin grew 5% to $44,078 over Wednesday. As of 14:16 GMT, it had risen by 4.8% and reached $43,740.
Bitcoin is gradually recovering after losses of the last week when the cryptocurrency fell in value by almost 13%.
Analysts say the drop was caused by the release of details of the US Federal Reserve System's December meeting, which investors had forecasted to adversely affect high-risk assets. Another factor was the unrest in Kazakhstan, where over 18% of global bitcoin is mined.
By the end of 2021, bitcoin's price had increased 1.6 times, from $28,900 to $46,200. It reached its historic maximum of $69,000 in November and from there began to drop. Devaluation totaled 5% since the beginning of the year.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:09 GMTBitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth
17:35 GMTDemocratic US Senators Introduce 'Defending Ukraine' Bill That Would 'Collapse' Russian Economy
17:24 GMTFreedom! Dozens of Ostriches Spotted Running Through Streets in China After Escaping From Farm
16:44 GMTPartisan Fight Intensifies as Voting Rights Bill in Hot Water in US Senate Yet Again
16:20 GMTNATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda', Top Diplomat Says
16:15 GMTRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko Speaks After Meeting With NATO in Brussels
16:06 GMTPremier League Champs Manchester City's Revenue Surpasses Man Utd's Income for First Time in History
16:04 GMTLeaning Tower of Cally: San Francisco High-Rise Keeps Sinking & Tilting Amid Efforts to Fix It
16:00 GMTNATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality With Russia if Diplomacy Fails, Sherman Says
15:51 GMTFrench Gov't Launches 'Fight Against Incest,' Mulls 'Clear Ban' on Incestuous Relationships
15:32 GMTFor Fox Sake… Has US Any Intelligent Diplomats?
14:39 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting
14:32 GMTPaul Pogba's Exit From Man United Looks Imminent as PSG Reportedly Shows Interest in Signing Him
14:23 GMTUS Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit
14:20 GMT'Be Ready to Run if Needed': Visitors to Alaska's Park Warned About 'Stressed-Out' Moose
14:02 GMTAlleged Swedish Hitman on Trial for London Murder Says He Was ‘Set Up’ by Girl He Met on Facebook
13:55 GMTDolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say
13:38 GMTStoltenberg: NATO Won't Give Up Open Door Policy, Right to Station Troops in States Ringing Russia
13:34 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Press Conference After Meeting With Russia
13:12 GMTVictory Over Covid? EU’s Top Medical Body Says Omicron Pushing Pandemic Toward Endemic