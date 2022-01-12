https://sputniknews.com/20220112/bitcoins-price-returns-to-44000-after-5-growth-1092211821.html

Bitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth

Bitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth

The price of bitcoin is gradually picking up after a heavy fall, surpassing $44,000 on Wednesday, data from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed.

2022-01-12T18:09+0000

2022-01-12T18:09+0000

2022-01-12T18:09+0000

mining

bitcoin

price

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083563432_0:105:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_a06b423093407c7ab2622692990bfdaf.jpg

The price of Bitcoin grew 5% to $44,078 over Wednesday. As of 14:16 GMT, it had risen by 4.8% and reached $43,740.Bitcoin is gradually recovering after losses of the last week when the cryptocurrency fell in value by almost 13%.Analysts say the drop was caused by the release of details of the US Federal Reserve System's December meeting, which investors had forecasted to adversely affect high-risk assets. Another factor was the unrest in Kazakhstan, where over 18% of global bitcoin is mined.By the end of 2021, bitcoin's price had increased 1.6 times, from $28,900 to $46,200. It reached its historic maximum of $69,000 in November and from there began to drop. Devaluation totaled 5% since the beginning of the year.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mining, bitcoin, price