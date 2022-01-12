Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/biden-administration-clears-five-guantanamo-bay-detainees-for-transfer--1092192225.html
Biden Administration Clears Five Guantanamo Bay Detainees for Transfer
Biden Administration Clears Five Guantanamo Bay Detainees for Transfer
The US government has granted the transfer of five detainees from the military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The facility turned 20 years old on Tuesday, and still houses 39 detainees, with 21 yet to be cleared for transfer.
2022-01-12T03:47+0000
2022-01-12T03:47+0000
guantanamo bay
war on terror
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092074841_0:94:3073:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8bb737f64abd3f93a353458e7d8e8e.jpg
The Biden administration has stated its goal of closing the prison permanently. However, the process of releasing and then transferring prisoners is complicated and fraught with potential pitfalls.The Periodic Review Board is tasked with determining which detainees are cleared for release and transfer. The panel consists of representatives from different US national security agencies.The prisoners' crimes, alleged crimes, and behavior, are all taken into account before a release is granted. Before a prisoner can be transferred, the US must negotiate with their home nation’s government, or a third party, to allow their release.Guled Hassan Duran, Moath al-Alwi, Suhail al-Sharabi, Zakaria al-Baidany and Abdulmalik Bajabu have been identified as the five detainees approved for transfer. None of the men have been charged with a crime.Duran was deemed a crucial member of East Africa al-Qaeda*. He was captured in 2003 in Djibouti, reportedly in the alleged final stages of plans to carry out terrorist activities in the region. He is a Somali national.According to his attorney, and documented in a Senate Intelligence Committee report released in 2014, Duran was tortured at CIA black sites.Duran’s clearance for transfer was granted on November 10 but does not contain the rationale for the decision.Zakaria al-Baidany, who was also tortured at CIA black sites, was granted clearance on December 27.Moath al-Alwi, was granted his release by the review board at an unspecified time. The board noted his “lack of a leadership position in al-Qaeda or the Taliban*” and factored in his “highly compliant behavior” as reasons for his release.Abdulmalik Bajabu, accused of having ties to East Africa al-Qaeda, was arrested by Kenyan authorities in 2007. He was one of the five final detainees to arrive in the military prison.The final of the five detainees granted their release, Suhail al-Sharabi, was accused of serving as a bodyguard to Osama bin Laden. The Yemeni has also been accused of belonging to al-Qaeda.Al-Sharabi has been at Guantanamo Bay for close to two decades. The panel did not reveal their rationale for approving his transfer.At its height, the military prison at Guantanamo Bay housed hundreds of male prisoners. Now, under 40 detainees are housed in the facility. With the US war in Afghanistan officially over, Guantanamo Bay remains a final reminder of America’s costly War on Terror.* Terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other states
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092074841_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5efd6c3ba35d4e8953a16779d8cdbe5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
guantanamo bay, war on terror, biden administration

Biden Administration Clears Five Guantanamo Bay Detainees for Transfer

03:47 GMT 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.
In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The US government has granted the transfer of five detainees from the military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The facility turned 20 years old on Tuesday, and still houses 39 detainees, with 21 yet to be cleared for transfer.
The Biden administration has stated its goal of closing the prison permanently. However, the process of releasing and then transferring prisoners is complicated and fraught with potential pitfalls.
The Periodic Review Board is tasked with determining which detainees are cleared for release and transfer. The panel consists of representatives from different US national security agencies.
The prisoners' crimes, alleged crimes, and behavior, are all taken into account before a release is granted. Before a prisoner can be transferred, the US must negotiate with their home nation’s government, or a third party, to allow their release.
Guled Hassan Duran, Moath al-Alwi, Suhail al-Sharabi, Zakaria al-Baidany and Abdulmalik Bajabu have been identified as the five detainees approved for transfer. None of the men have been charged with a crime.
Duran was deemed a crucial member of East Africa al-Qaeda*. He was captured in 2003 in Djibouti, reportedly in the alleged final stages of plans to carry out terrorist activities in the region. He is a Somali national.
According to his attorney, and documented in a Senate Intelligence Committee report released in 2014, Duran was tortured at CIA black sites.
Duran’s clearance for transfer was granted on November 10 but does not contain the rationale for the decision.
Zakaria al-Baidany, who was also tortured at CIA black sites, was granted clearance on December 27.

According to the review board, “There is no information indicating that the detainee engaged in activities against the United States prior to detention.”

Moath al-Alwi, was granted his release by the review board at an unspecified time. The board noted his “lack of a leadership position in al-Qaeda or the Taliban*” and factored in his “highly compliant behavior” as reasons for his release.
Abdulmalik Bajabu, accused of having ties to East Africa al-Qaeda, was arrested by Kenyan authorities in 2007. He was one of the five final detainees to arrive in the military prison.
The Kenyan national was deemed to have a “low level of training and lack of leadership role in his pre-detention activities,” according to the panel.
The final of the five detainees granted their release, Suhail al-Sharabi, was accused of serving as a bodyguard to Osama bin Laden. The Yemeni has also been accused of belonging to al-Qaeda.
Al-Sharabi has been at Guantanamo Bay for close to two decades. The panel did not reveal their rationale for approving his transfer.
At its height, the military prison at Guantanamo Bay housed hundreds of male prisoners. Now, under 40 detainees are housed in the facility. With the US war in Afghanistan officially over, Guantanamo Bay remains a final reminder of America’s costly War on Terror.
* Terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other states
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:57 GMTMiami-Bound American Airlines Flight Grounded in Honduras After Man Enters Cockpit, Damages Controls
03:47 GMTBiden Administration Clears Five Guantanamo Bay Detainees for Transfer
03:31 GMTUS Senators Introduce Bill to Sanction China Officials Obstructing COVID-19 Origins Probe
03:19 GMT'What an Idiot': Hot Mic Catches Fauci Criticizing GOP Lawmaker During Heated Congressional Hearing
02:32 GMTEnter the Milk-trix : Farmer Finds Cows Strapped Into Virtual Reality Produce More Milk
02:16 GMTNuland Says NATO Poses No Threat to Russia Unless Threatened
01:24 GMTUS House Panel Subpoenas Ex-White House Official, 2 Republican Strategists Over Capitol Riot Ties
01:09 GMTUnprecedented National Blood Shortage in US Causes Crisis for Red Cross, Hospitals
01:05 GMTUS Breaks COVID-19 Hospitalization Record Including 4,462 Children, Unvaccinated Most at Risk
00:52 GMTAmericans See Frostbiting Freeze as Record-Breaking Lows Strike Nation
00:21 GMTGOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Considering Prohibiting Congressional Lawmakers From Trading Stocks
00:17 GMTNew York Sees Dip in Covid Numbers as US Registers World-Record 1.3 Million New Cases
00:02 GMTGOP Senators Seek Answers as Biden's DoJ Reveals Formation of New Domestic Terrorism Unit
YesterdayUnamused, Billie Eilish Slams Producer Benny Blanco Over TikTok Trolling of Charlie Puth
Yesterday'Tired of Being Quiet': Biden Urges Senate to Change Filibuster Rules to Pass Voting Rights Bills
YesterdaySignificant Fossil Discovery in Australia Sheds Light on Continent’s Past And Future
YesterdayNicaragua, China Sign Treaties, Including BRI Memorandum, After Managua Drops Taiwan Relations
YesterdayNorth Korea Successfully Fired Hypersonic Missile During Tuesday Launch Attended by Kim Jong Un
YesterdayAhead of Crucial State Polls, Major Jolt to BJP in Uttar Pradesh as Key Minister Joins Opposition
Yesterday'Will Stand With Partners': US Says Monitoring India's Border Dispute With China