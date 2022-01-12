https://sputniknews.com/20220112/alyssa-milano-calls-ted-cruz-jacka-mulls-nascar-style-sponsorship-uniforms-for-politicians-1092212577.html

Alyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians

American actress and activist Alyssa Milano has savagely criticised US Republican Senator Ted Cruz, claiming that at a certain point she got the impression that he has been “bought by gun lobbyists,” The Hill reports.During her recent appearance on ABC talk show “The View,” Milano recalled a meeting she had with Cruz in 2019 to talk about gun violence prevention, saying how she wanted to “try to tap into his humanity and find common ground.”At some point, she said, she looked the senator in the eye and asked him: “How many more innocent children have to die by AR-15s before you actually do something?”She also went on to suggest that lawmakers should probably wear outfits bearing the names of their backers, in a fashion similar to that of NASCAR drivers.While some social media users agreed with her, there were also those who pointed out that such a suggestion was made quite a while ago by the late famous comedian Robin Williams.

CarlaJean That's Robin Williams line... RIP 0

Nonyank Doesn't matter who said it, message is so true! 0

2

News

