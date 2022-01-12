Alyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians
A number of social media users argued that Milano’s suggestion about “sponsorship uniforms” for politicians is not exactly original, as it was made a while ago by Robin Williams.
American actress and activist Alyssa Milano has savagely criticised US Republican Senator Ted Cruz, claiming that at a certain point she got the impression that he has been “bought by gun lobbyists,” The Hill reports.
During her recent appearance on ABC talk show “The View,” Milano recalled a meeting she had with Cruz in 2019 to talk about gun violence prevention, saying how she wanted to “try to tap into his humanity and find common ground.”
At some point, she said, she looked the senator in the eye and asked him: “How many more innocent children have to die by AR-15s before you actually do something?”
“It was really that moment that I realised that he really is a jacka** and just does not care,” she said. “I feel like he's been bought by the gun lobbyists.”
She also went on to suggest that lawmakers should probably wear outfits bearing the names of their backers, in a fashion similar to that of NASCAR drivers.
“Part of me knew we should make these politicians wear like sponsorship uniforms like NASCAR drivers do, so we can see you know where the money is and where their allegiance lies,” she said. “You could see how the people that vote against lowering the price of prescription drugs do so, because they're actually bought by Big Pharma.”
While some social media users agreed with her, there were also those who pointed out that such a suggestion was made quite a while ago by the late famous comedian Robin Williams.
