Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/alleged-swedish-hitman-on-trial-for-london-murder-says-he-was-set-up-by-girl-he-met-on-facebook-1092206246.html
Alleged Swedish Hitman on Trial for London Murder Says He Was ‘Set Up’ by Girl He Met on Facebook
Alleged Swedish Hitman on Trial for London Murder Says He Was ‘Set Up’ by Girl He Met on Facebook
Six men are on trial for their various alleged roles in the murder of a Swedish gangster who was shot dead in front of his wife and child on Christmas Eve... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T14:02+0000
2022-01-12T14:02+0000
sweden
malmo
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091038796_0:0:976:549_1920x0_80_0_0_65be716d9bd95f64b08514c7d7253ae1.jpg
A Swedish kickboxer who is accused of being a hitman who was hired to kill an international drug smuggler in London on Christmas Eve 2019 has claimed he is the victim of a “set-up.”Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot eight times in the back as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, with his girlfriend and young son on the evening of 24 December 2019.Anis Hemissi, 24, and three other Swedes deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.'Netflix and Chill' PlanOn Tuesday, 11 January, Hemissi told a jury at Southwark Crown Court he flew from Copenhagen to London on 20 December 2019 to "Netflix and chill" with a woman called Nadine, who he had been messaging for three months after she contacted him on Facebook.He claimed she told him he could stay at her friend’s apartment, in Oyster Wharf, Battersea, but she failed to show up and he flew home without ever meeting her.His barrister, David Harounoff, asked him on Wednesday, 12 January, if he believed he was deliberately lured to London “for a purpose”.But later, under cross examination by prosecutor Mark Heywood QC, Hemissi was asked why the jury had not been able to see the “hundreds” of messages on Facebook between himself and Nadine.Hemissi said he had closed down his Facebook account in January 2020 because his friends were being hassled by Swedish journalists.'Why Would I Lie?'Mr Heywood said: “Nadine is a lie, isn’t she? She’s an untruth.”“Why would I lie? I’m not lying,” Hemissi replied.“That’s a question for others,” said Mr Heywood.Reason for Using EncrochatEarlier Hemissi had explained why he had in his possession an Encrochat phone, which the court has been told are almost exclusively used by criminals wishing to communicate with each other using encryption.Hemissi said he had been contacted, through a friend, who knew a man referred to as “Doc” who had access to supplies of a growth hormone drug called Janoxepin, which was popular with kickboxers and people in the mixed martial arts world.He said Doc would only deal with him through Encrochat, which was why he had bought the device in June 2019.Hemissi denied using it to communicate with those involved in the conspiracy to murder Beqiri.The trial has heard that Beqiri was killed as part of a war between two Swedish underworld gangs, one led by Amir Mekky and one by Daniel Petrovski.Hemissi, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, all deny murder.Clifford Rollox, 31, and his friend Claude Castor, 21, deny perverting the course of justice.The trial continues.
sweden
malmo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091038796_244:0:976:549_1920x0_80_0_0_a83e28a7b0a5f162ef731065b3324d08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, malmo, uk

Alleged Swedish Hitman on Trial for London Murder Says He Was ‘Set Up’ by Girl He Met on Facebook

14:02 GMT 12.01.2022
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceThe prosecution say this CCTV image shows Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise
The prosecution say this CCTV image shows Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Six men are on trial for their various alleged roles in the murder of a Swedish gangster who was shot dead in front of his wife and child on Christmas Eve 2019. It is claimed the killers rented a London apartment on Airbnb, which was used as the assassin’s hideout.
A Swedish kickboxer who is accused of being a hitman who was hired to kill an international drug smuggler in London on Christmas Eve 2019 has claimed he is the victim of a “set-up.”
Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot eight times in the back as he returned to his home in Battersea, south London, with his girlfriend and young son on the evening of 24 December 2019.
Anis Hemissi, 24, and three other Swedes deny murdering Beqiri - who was known to friends as Alex - and two others plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

'Netflix and Chill' Plan

On Tuesday, 11 January, Hemissi told a jury at Southwark Crown Court he flew from Copenhagen to London on 20 December 2019 to "Netflix and chill" with a woman called Nadine, who he had been messaging for three months after she contacted him on Facebook.
© Photo : FacebookAlex Beqiri
Alex Beqiri - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
Alex Beqiri
© Photo : Facebook
He claimed she told him he could stay at her friend’s apartment, in Oyster Wharf, Battersea, but she failed to show up and he flew home without ever meeting her.
His barrister, David Harounoff, asked him on Wednesday, 12 January, if he believed he was deliberately lured to London “for a purpose”.
Hemissi said: “When I came to the UK and I heard all the evidence I knew Nadine was involved and it was a set-up.”
But later, under cross examination by prosecutor Mark Heywood QC, Hemissi was asked why the jury had not been able to see the “hundreds” of messages on Facebook between himself and Nadine.
Hemissi said he had closed down his Facebook account in January 2020 because his friends were being hassled by Swedish journalists.

'Why Would I Lie?'

Mr Heywood said: “Nadine is a lie, isn’t she? She’s an untruth.”
“Why would I lie? I’m not lying,” Hemissi replied.
“That’s a question for others,” said Mr Heywood.
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceThe prosecution claim this is Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise before the murder
The prosecution claim this is Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise before the murder - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
The prosecution claim this is Anis Hemissi wearing a latex mask disguise before the murder
© Photo : Metropolitan Police

Reason for Using Encrochat

Earlier Hemissi had explained why he had in his possession an Encrochat phone, which the court has been told are almost exclusively used by criminals wishing to communicate with each other using encryption.
Hemissi said he had been contacted, through a friend, who knew a man referred to as “Doc” who had access to supplies of a growth hormone drug called Janoxepin, which was popular with kickboxers and people in the mixed martial arts world.
He said Doc would only deal with him through Encrochat, which was why he had bought the device in June 2019.
Hemissi denied using it to communicate with those involved in the conspiracy to murder Beqiri.
The trial has heard that Beqiri was killed as part of a war between two Swedish underworld gangs, one led by Amir Mekky and one by Daniel Petrovski.
Hemissi, Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, all deny murder.
Clifford Rollox, 31, and his friend Claude Castor, 21, deny perverting the course of justice.
The trial continues.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:39 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting
14:32 GMTPaul Pogba's Exit From Man United Looks Imminent as PSG Reportedly Shows Interest in Signing Him
14:23 GMTUS Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit
14:20 GMT'Be Ready to Run if Needed': Visitors to Alaska's Park Warned About 'Stressed-Out' Moose
14:02 GMTAlleged Swedish Hitman on Trial for London Murder Says He Was ‘Set Up’ by Girl He Met on Facebook
13:55 GMTDolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say
13:38 GMTStoltenberg: NATO Won't Give Up Open Door Policy, Right to Station Troops in States Ringing Russia
13:34 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Press Conference After Meeting With Russia
13:12 GMTVictory Over Covid? EU’s Top Medical Body Says Omicron Pushing Pandemic Toward Endemic
13:02 GMTUS Democratic Senators to Unveil New 'Severe' Russia Sanctions Bill on Wednesday, Report Says
12:49 GMTCats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
12:48 GMTTaliban Ramps Up Defences Along Durand Line as Its Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Fencing Border
12:48 GMTDeaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
12:47 GMTMan Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks
12:39 GMTUS Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
12:04 GMTBoJo Apologises, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’
12:01 GMTUK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Inquiry
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts is Unlawful
11:43 GMTPakistan's First Ever Security Policy Prioritises Economic Ties Over Kashmir Dispute With India