'Will Stand With Partners': US Says Monitoring India's Border Dispute With China
Military commanders from both the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army will meet on Wednesday to discuss ways to ease tensions that previously escalated between the two sides in April 2020. Last week, New Delhi accused Beijing of building a bridge across Pangong Tso Lake, inside its territory.
The US has extended support to allies, including India, against what Washington describes as Beijing's "intimidating" behaviour. The administration of US President Joe Biden will, according to White House statements, continue to stand with its partners. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US "continues to monitor the situation closely."
"We've been pretty clear how we view Beijing's behaviour in the region and around the world. We believe it can be destabilising. And we're concerned by the People's Republic of China's attempt to intimidate its neighbours."
Jen Psaki
Press Secretary, White House
Psaki listed additional issues, including the pandemic, climate change, trade and investment, as topics on which the two countries are likely to move forward in 2022.
The remarks of the US press secretary came ahead of Wednesday's military-commander level talks at the Chushul Maldo border point in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese foreign ministry has dubbed the China-India border situation "generally stable at the moment." On Tuesday, Beijing announced that both countries are maintaining dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military channels.
"We hope the Indian side can work with China, and strive to switch from emergency response to normalized management and control in the border area as soon as possible," stated Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson with China's foreign ministry, on Tuesday.
The two armies have aimed to calm tensions in eastern Ladakh
by agreeing to withdraw troops from several frontier border posts.
The two countries have deployed thousands of troops in the area as Beijing and New Delhi continue to accuse each other of trespassing the Line of Actual Control.