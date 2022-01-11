Registration was successful!
LIVE: Social and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
White House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
White House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
The United States has allocated another $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
2022-01-11T11:39+0000
2022-01-11T11:39+0000
"The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan," the White House said in a statement.The US has also announced sending one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX to Afghanistan, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses.To date, Afghanistan has confirmed over 150,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.
Solita contraddizione USA, distruggono e poi finanziano?!? Potevano aiutarlo prima e starsene a casa...
1
The maas killer invader nation destroyer USA gave their corrupt warlords much much more.
0
world, us, afghanistan

White House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

11:39 GMT 11.01.2022
© Sputnik / Valery MelnikovView of the Afghan capital city of Kabul
View of the Afghan capital city of Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has allocated another $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing the total of Washington's assistance to the country to $782 million since October 2021, the White House announced on Tuesday.
"The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan," the White House said in a statement.
The US has also announced sending one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX to Afghanistan, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses.
To date, Afghanistan has confirmed over 150,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.
Discuss
Popular comments
Solita contraddizione USA, distruggono e poi finanziano?!? Potevano aiutarlo prima e starsene a casa...
Francesco Slossel
11 January, 15:00 GMT
The maas killer invader nation destroyer USA gave their corrupt warlords much much more.
Richard Huge
11 January, 15:25 GMT
Newsfeed
