White House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

"The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan," the White House said in a statement.The US has also announced sending one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX to Afghanistan, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses.To date, Afghanistan has confirmed over 150,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.
