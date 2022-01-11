https://sputniknews.com/20220111/white-house-allocates-over-300mln-in-humanitarian-aid-to-afghanistan-1092177510.html

White House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

White House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

The United States has allocated another $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

2022-01-11T11:39+0000

2022-01-11T11:39+0000

2022-01-11T11:39+0000

world

us

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089655882_0:305:3098:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b50df18cdb80385e4cad4d888402018.jpg

"The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan," the White House said in a statement.The US has also announced sending one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX to Afghanistan, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses.To date, Afghanistan has confirmed over 150,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

Francesco Slossel Solita contraddizione USA, distruggono e poi finanziano?!? Potevano aiutarlo prima e starsene a casa... 1

Richard Huge The maas killer invader nation destroyer USA gave their corrupt warlords much much more. 0

4

us

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, afghanistan