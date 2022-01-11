https://sputniknews.com/20220111/what-are-major-reasons-behind-washingtons-unwillingness-to-accept-russias-nato-proposals-1092184191.html

What are Major Reasons Behind Washington's Unwillingness to Accept Russia's NATO Proposals?

What are Major Reasons Behind Washington's Unwillingness to Accept Russia's NATO Proposals?

Russian and American delegations held the first round of security talks in Geneva on 10 January; the US rejected Russia's proposals with regard to NATO's non-expansion.

2022-01-11T17:41+0000

2022-01-11T17:41+0000

2022-01-11T17:41+0000

joe biden

world

us

russia

opinion

ukraine

vladimir putin

nato expansion

sergey ryabkov

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105074/22/1050742228_0:140:4341:2582_1920x0_80_0_0_8a8401f6c49de136ec24b6983732c700.jpg

Senior Russian diplomats led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov held talks with their American counterparts led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva on 10 January over two draft security agreements submitted to Washington by Moscow in mid-December 2021.Ryabkov called the first round of talks "difficult, long, very professional, deep, and specific." However, the parties have not reached a compromise on the key issue of security guaranties requested by Moscow, i.e. NATO's non-expansion and non-admission of Ukraine and other post-Soviet states to the transatlantic alliance. According to Sherman, the US "will not allow anyone to close NATO's open-door policy." She also threatened Russia with "significant costs and consequences, well beyond what they faced in 2014," if Moscow opts to "invade" Ukraine. Ryabkov shredded the "invasion" scenario as groundless.Three Reasons Behind US' ReluctanceThere are several reasons for the US' unwillingness to provide Russia with the security guarantees that Russia is demanding, says Gerhard Mangott, an expert on Russian foreign policy and arms control at the University of Innsbruck and a lecturer at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna.More importantly, if the US and its NATO allies meet Russia's demands with regard to the alliance's non-expansion, "they would lose all the power and influence that it has gained over the past 30 years," the scholar points out.At the same time, Joe Biden is under pressure from some Democrats and Republicans who insist that the US president's policy towards Russia "should be much harsher and much stricter," according to the expert. In particular, they earlier subjected Biden to harsh criticism for waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany."So the domestic room for manoeuvring for Biden is, of course, limited with the current crisis," Mangott notes.However, domestic constraints on Biden are "not the main reason why the United States will not give Russia the security guarantees it's asking for," the scholar notes, suggesting that "the main reasons are the geopolitical interests of the United States, the collective West and NATO."'Biden's Anti-Russia Sanctions Will Hurt EU More Than US'Meanwhile, the Biden administration is threatening Russia with new sweeping sanctions over Moscow's alleged plans to "invade" Ukraine. While the EU leadership and Washington have signalled readiness to implement the restrictions, "of course, the United States would be less hurt than the European Union," Mangott admits.Previously, the US media suggested that Russia's "unusual" concentration of military forces in its Western regions might have pointed to preparations for an invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected the "Russia invasion" scenario, stressing that it has the full right to move its troops within its sovereign territory. During his second December phone conversation with Biden, Putin warned his interlocutor that the imposition of further punitive sanctions could disrupt US-Russia relations.According to the New York Times, a new batch of sanctions discussed by the US leadership with its allies could include expelling Russia out of the SWIFT banking communication system, imposing an embargo on US-made or US-designed technologies for defence-related and consumer industries, and further lethal military aid to Ukraine.Washington Risks Driving Itself Into a CornerThere is a reason why Biden is placing all his bets on sanctions against Russia even though their deterrence value is nil, says Daniele Lazare, an independent journalist, author, and writer.According to the journalist, the US president is "desperate" to avoid any military conflict during his tenure "because he knows that the US is ill-prepared and that the American people would not stand for it after two decades of 'forever wars.'"However, Washington's unwillingness to halt NATO's expansion is fraught with real risks unlike the risk of an alleged Russian "invasion of Ukraine" which Moscow has never planned in the first place.During his annual presser on 23 December Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the urgency behind Moscow's request of non-expansion guarantees from NATO amid the US and UK-backed militarisation of Ukraine and construction of naval bases in the country. "We have nowhere to retreat," stressed the Russian president, adding that NATO could deploy missile systems in Ukraine that would take just four or five minutes to reach Moscow. Putin noted that Moscow's decision of what actions to take if NATO proceeds with eastward expansion would "depend on what proposals [Russian] military experts submit to [him]."Meanwhile, US military experts are warning the Biden administration against escalating tensions with Russia, as the Pentagon is shifting its focus to the Indo-Pacific to contain the rise of China. Former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs A. Wess Mitchell stated in August 2021 that "avoiding a two-front war with China and Russia must rank among the foremost objectives of contemporary US grand strategy."Edward Geist, a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, forecast a military defeat for the US should it fight Russia in Europe or China over Taiwan in his June 2021 op-ed for War on the Rocks.

https://sputniknews.com/20220109/us-veteran-russia-not-bluffing-and-has-all-options-on-table-for-security-talks-with-us--nato-1092128810.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220109/ex-pentagon-officer-biden-should-accept-russias-draft-security-agreements-as-basis-for-yalta-20-1092128161.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211020/yalta-20-why-us-military-analysts-urge-biden-to-avoid-standoff-with-russia-china-at-all-costs-1090064167.html

Jennifer Anna I have been suffering from a deadly disease (Hsv) for the past 2 years now, I have spent a lot of money going from one place to another, from church to church, hospitals have been my home every day. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this fateful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Nelson helped someone in curing his (Hsv) herpes disease, quickly I copied his email just to give him a try, I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, behold I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in return. if you are having any problem contact email address drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com or WhatsApp @+1 (732) 658-2176 1

Bob Dylan What are Major Reasons Behind Washington's Unwillingness to Accept Russia's NATO Proposals? It very simple. Because we can. Why would we want to let russia out of the pooper they currently live in? You are right where you belong....HAHAHA 1

8

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

joe biden, world, us, russia, opinion, ukraine, vladimir putin, nato expansion, sergey ryabkov, nato