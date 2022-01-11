Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/two-la-cops-denied-appeal-over-being-fired-for-hunting-pokmon-monsters-during-active-robbery-1092174627.html
Two LA Cops Denied Appeal Over Being Fired for Hunting Pokémon Monsters During Active Robbery
Two LA Cops Denied Appeal Over Being Fired for Hunting Pokémon Monsters During Active Robbery
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, had been fired in 2017 for purposefully ignoring a radio call about an ongoing... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T09:29+0000
2022-01-11T09:29+0000
lapd
us
pokemon go
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1080814270_0:64:1280:784_1920x0_80_0_0_96c8fef7346258619d5801b71d2db330.jpg
Two Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers who were fired in 2017 for ignoring a commanding officer’s request for backup during a robbery-in-progress, opting to play Pokémon Go on their mobile phones instead, have failed in their bids to be reinstated.According to court documents published on 7 January, former LAPD officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, on a foot beat patrol in the department’s Southwest division in April 2017, had ignored their supervisor, Sergeant Jose Gomez’s radio request for backup. On the day in question, a robbery had been in progress with multiple suspects at the Crenshaw Mall.When Gomez later met with the officers, according to the appeal, they claimed they did not hear the radio call as they were at a park where loud music was playing.However, recordings from the officers’ digital in-car video system (DICVS) later revealed that the officers, despite being close to the mall during the robbery, had purposefully ignored the radio call from their commanding officer. The two men had put out a radio code in a different area from where they actually were.“I don’t want to be his help,” Lozano allegedly told Mitchell in response to the call. Minutes later, Mitchell is described as telling Lozano that “Snorlax,” a Pokémon in the mobile game, “just popped up” at “46th and Leimert”.According to court documents, for 20 minutes the former officers were "discussing Pokémon as they drove to different locations where the virtual creatures apparently appeared on their mobile phones".When questioned during the misconduct investigation, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell claimed they were only “having a conversation about Pokémon Go” and not playing the game.Later, during their board of rights hearing, they admitted leaving their patrol area to search for the Pokémon Snorlax, claiming they did so as part of an “extra patrol” and to “chase this mythical creature”.After the officers were terminated from employment with LAPD for “criminal or egregious misconduct”, they appealed their case, arguing the in-car video footage presented as evidence was inadmissible, as it was made up of “private conversations”.“Petitioners also asserted discharge was ‘too harsh’ a penalty under the circumstances,” stated the appeal, denied on 7 January.
https://sputniknews.com/20191029/ceo-of-pokemon-go-maker-says-games-must-prevent-player-addiction-1077177405.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1080814270_76:0:1205:847_1920x0_80_0_0_6c57ff642c22b4a927a84e7c4d351cae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lapd, us, pokemon go

Two LA Cops Denied Appeal Over Being Fired for Hunting Pokémon Monsters During Active Robbery

09:29 GMT 11.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tomás Del Coro / City of Los Angeles Police Department LAPDCity of Los Angeles Police Department LAPD
City of Los Angeles Police Department LAPD - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tomás Del Coro / City of Los Angeles Police Department LAPD
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, had been fired in 2017 for purposefully ignoring a radio call about an ongoing crime and request for backup, instead proceeding to hunt virtual monsters in the mobile game Pokémon GO.
Two Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers who were fired in 2017 for ignoring a commanding officer’s request for backup during a robbery-in-progress, opting to play Pokémon Go on their mobile phones instead, have failed in their bids to be reinstated.
According to court documents published on 7 January, former LAPD officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, on a foot beat patrol in the department’s Southwest division in April 2017, had ignored their supervisor, Sergeant Jose Gomez’s radio request for backup. On the day in question, a robbery had been in progress with multiple suspects at the Crenshaw Mall.
When Gomez later met with the officers, according to the appeal, they claimed they did not hear the radio call as they were at a park where loud music was playing.
© AP Photo / Alan Diaz, FilePokemon Go players
Pokemon Go players - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
Pokemon Go players
© AP Photo / Alan Diaz, File
However, recordings from the officers’ digital in-car video system (DICVS) later revealed that the officers, despite being close to the mall during the robbery, had purposefully ignored the radio call from their commanding officer. The two men had put out a radio code in a different area from where they actually were.
“I don’t want to be his help,” Lozano allegedly told Mitchell in response to the call. Minutes later, Mitchell is described as telling Lozano that “Snorlax,” a Pokémon in the mobile game, “just popped up” at “46th and Leimert”.
According to court documents, for 20 minutes the former officers were "discussing Pokémon as they drove to different locations where the virtual creatures apparently appeared on their mobile phones".
When questioned during the misconduct investigation, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell claimed they were only “having a conversation about Pokémon Go” and not playing the game.
Road sign Caution! Pokemon Сatchers! - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2019
CEO of ‘Pokemon Go’ Maker Says Games Must Prevent Player Addiction
29 October 2019, 23:27 GMT
Later, during their board of rights hearing, they admitted leaving their patrol area to search for the Pokémon Snorlax, claiming they did so as part of an “extra patrol” and to “chase this mythical creature”.
After the officers were terminated from employment with LAPD for “criminal or egregious misconduct”, they appealed their case, arguing the in-car video footage presented as evidence was inadmissible, as it was made up of “private conversations”.
“Petitioners also asserted discharge was ‘too harsh’ a penalty under the circumstances,” stated the appeal, denied on 7 January.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMTTwo LA Cops Denied Appeal Over Being Fired for Hunting Pokémon Monsters During Active Robbery
09:03 GMTIndia's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
08:43 GMTProsecutors May Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charge if Her Sex Trafficking Case Retrial Bid Fails
08:00 GMTSouth Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
07:50 GMTChina Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan Within Its Capabilities, Foreign Ministry Says
07:36 GMTLabour Seeks to Force Vote on Scrapping VAT on Energy Bills to Tackle Cost-of-Living Crisis
07:14 GMTMoscow Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' in Situation With Kazakhstan as Nonsense
07:07 GMTJapan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:04 GMT'New Normal?' Sweden's New Restrictions Motivated by Spread of Ordinary Flu Met With Discontent
06:57 GMTIran and US are Close to a Deal, As Both Realise They Have No Other Option, Says Expert
06:26 GMTSwedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
05:55 GMTLive Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest
05:34 GMTMission of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Completed, Withdrawal Will Begin in 2 Days, Tokayev Says
05:23 GMTMet Police ‘In Contact’ With Cabinet Office Over BoJo Aide’s Leaked ‘BYOB’ Lockdown Party Invite
04:05 GMTEU Parliament President David Sassoli Dies at 65 After Hospitalization Over Severe Pneumonia
04:03 GMTTrump Lawyers Claim Immunity, Ask Judge to Toss Civil Suits Seeking Damages for Jan. 6 Riot
03:56 GMTRussian Embassy in Response to US Call to Withdraw Troops: Russia to Continue Drills
03:35 GMTUS Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart Into Human Patient in First-Ever Operation
03:21 GMTGOP Leader Vows to Oust Reps. Schiff, Swalwell & Omar From Panels if Republicans Retake House
03:06 GMTPower Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange