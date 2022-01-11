https://sputniknews.com/20220111/trove-of-ancient-coins-found-in-spain-thanks-to-hungry-badger-1092186632.html

Trove of Ancient Coins Found in Spain Thanks to Hungry Badger

Trove of Ancient Coins Found in Spain Thanks to Hungry Badger

The coins were discovered in La Cuesta cave in April 2021, with the details of this discovery published last month. 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-11T19:00+0000

2022-01-11T19:00+0000

2022-01-11T19:00+0000

europe

spain

discovery

archaeology

coins

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107833/96/1078339613_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe0a1797d154b449421ae37f58b5ae28.jpg

A veritable treasure comprised of coins that date back to ancient Roman times was made in Spain – thanks to a hungry animal’s search for food.According to AFP, the trove, which contained some 209 coins dating to between the 3rd and 5th centuries AD, was discovered in April last year in La Cuesta cave in Bercio in the Asturias region, with the details of this find described in the Journal of Prehistory and Archaeology published last month.The coins were supposedly dug up by a badger searching for food during a powerful snowstorm that hit Spain in January 2021.Most of the coins "originate from the north and eastern Mediterranean" and at least one coin came from London.

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/late-roman-imperial-treasure-found-in-russian-forests---photos-1090865486.html

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

europe, spain, discovery, archaeology, coins