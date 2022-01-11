https://sputniknews.com/20220111/swedish-defence-minister-claims-russia-threatens-european-security-amid-calls-to-join-nato-1092171249.html

Swedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO

Swedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO

Russia's actions “threaten Europe”, Swedish Defence Minister has claimed at the national conference Nation and Defence.

2022-01-11T06:26+0000

2022-01-11T06:26+0000

2022-01-11T06:26+0000

news

military & intelligence

europe

russia

sweden

scandinavia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107424/44/1074244411_0:86:1281:806_1920x0_80_0_0_d71ca551669a70714b40807cf5d907db.jpg

Russia's actions “threaten Europe”, Sweden's defence minister has claimed at the national Nation and Defence conference.Citing Russia's massing of troops within its own borders, which he called “military escalation with Ukraine”, and Moscow's recent set of proposals to NATO and the US that include non-expansion and the non-placement of materiel and troops in a designated area, Hultqvist claimed that Russia “challenges international law when it questions other countries' right to self-determination”.According to Hultqvist, Sweden will need to cooperate more with NATO, which, he ventured, alongside the EU was the Nordic country's most important security policy platform.“Our strategy is to build security together with others. Today we are a respected partner that helps to deliver security. What we do is our own choice and is based on decisions in the Swedish Parliament. That's how it should remain. At that point, there is no room for compromise,” Hultqvist said.Last week, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, also a member of Hultqvist's Social Democrat party, argued that she wanted to “deepen” the partnership between Sweden and NATO.By contrast, the opposition Christian Democrats demanded that Sweden abandons its age-old non-alignment policy and joins the US-led military alliance as a member.Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson, whose party has long been in favour of NATO membership, also said Russia's proposed security arrangement with NATO's non-expansion was “completely out of the question”, be it for former Soviet republics or nations like Finland and Sweden.New Year's speeches by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin, in which they emphasised the opportunity to join NATO is an inherent part of the freedom of choice, galvanised the perennial NATO debate in both Nordic countries, which have been non-aligned for decades.In recent years, however, both Finland and Sweden have been inching closer toward NATO through joint drills and training activities, military acquisitions from the US and its partners, and participation in overseas missions.Russia's security proposalsIn mid-December, Russia's Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO.Among other things, NATO is asked to scale down its military presence in nations that joined post-1997 and stop advances eastward to former Soviet republics. At the same time, both NATO and Russia are required to refrain from to deploying intermediate- and short-range missiles within striking distance. Likewise, both parties are required to refrain from drills over brigade level in an agreed-upon border zone, to regularly exchange information and to establish hot lines for emergency contacts.Despite assurances of non-expansion granted to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during the collapse of the USSR, NATO has since grown in multiple waves of expansion to include a slew of former Warsaw Pact members and even some ex-Soviet republics, such as the Baltics (Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia). Still, the Western media and political establishment continue to dismiss the non-expansion agreement as a “myth” and present Russia's steps to guarantee its security as “assertiveness” or even “aggression”.

https://sputniknews.com/20211221/swedish-defence-minister-on-russias-security-requirements-unacceptable-1091686496.html

vot tak The "swedish defense minister" is a typical zio-quisling who is much more of a threat to sweden than Russia is. Since the israeloamerican nazis murdered Palme, sweden has gone to hell. 2

Robert Gray SWE should be reminded that Neutrality kept them safe and secure. 1

3

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, military & intelligence, europe, russia, sweden, scandinavia