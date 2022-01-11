Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/swedish-defence-minister-claims-russia-threatens-european-security-amid-calls-to-join-nato-1092171249.html
Swedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
Swedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
Russia's actions “threaten Europe”, Swedish Defence Minister has claimed at the national conference Nation and Defence.
2022-01-11T06:26+0000
2022-01-11T06:26+0000
news
military & intelligence
europe
russia
sweden
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107424/44/1074244411_0:86:1281:806_1920x0_80_0_0_d71ca551669a70714b40807cf5d907db.jpg
Russia's actions “threaten Europe”, Sweden's defence minister has claimed at the national Nation and Defence conference.Citing Russia's massing of troops within its own borders, which he called “military escalation with Ukraine”, and Moscow's recent set of proposals to NATO and the US that include non-expansion and the non-placement of materiel and troops in a designated area, Hultqvist claimed that Russia “challenges international law when it questions other countries' right to self-determination”.According to Hultqvist, Sweden will need to cooperate more with NATO, which, he ventured, alongside the EU was the Nordic country's most important security policy platform.“Our strategy is to build security together with others. Today we are a respected partner that helps to deliver security. What we do is our own choice and is based on decisions in the Swedish Parliament. That's how it should remain. At that point, there is no room for compromise,” Hultqvist said.Last week, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, also a member of Hultqvist's Social Democrat party, argued that she wanted to “deepen” the partnership between Sweden and NATO.By contrast, the opposition Christian Democrats demanded that Sweden abandons its age-old non-alignment policy and joins the US-led military alliance as a member.Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson, whose party has long been in favour of NATO membership, also said Russia's proposed security arrangement with NATO's non-expansion was “completely out of the question”, be it for former Soviet republics or nations like Finland and Sweden.New Year's speeches by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin, in which they emphasised the opportunity to join NATO is an inherent part of the freedom of choice, galvanised the perennial NATO debate in both Nordic countries, which have been non-aligned for decades.In recent years, however, both Finland and Sweden have been inching closer toward NATO through joint drills and training activities, military acquisitions from the US and its partners, and participation in overseas missions.Russia's security proposalsIn mid-December, Russia's Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO.Among other things, NATO is asked to scale down its military presence in nations that joined post-1997 and stop advances eastward to former Soviet republics. At the same time, both NATO and Russia are required to refrain from to deploying intermediate- and short-range missiles within striking distance. Likewise, both parties are required to refrain from drills over brigade level in an agreed-upon border zone, to regularly exchange information and to establish hot lines for emergency contacts.Despite assurances of non-expansion granted to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during the collapse of the USSR, NATO has since grown in multiple waves of expansion to include a slew of former Warsaw Pact members and even some ex-Soviet republics, such as the Baltics (Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia). Still, the Western media and political establishment continue to dismiss the non-expansion agreement as a “myth” and present Russia's steps to guarantee its security as “assertiveness” or even “aggression”.
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/swedish-defence-minister-on-russias-security-requirements-unacceptable-1091686496.html
The "swedish defense minister" is a typical zio-quisling who is much more of a threat to sweden than Russia is. Since the israeloamerican nazis murdered Palme, sweden has gone to hell.
2
SWE should be reminded that Neutrality kept them safe and secure.
1
3
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107424/44/1074244411_28:0:1103:806_1920x0_80_0_0_96a22e78f32e6849deeda38b4f9b3800.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, military & intelligence, europe, russia, sweden, scandinavia

Swedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO

06:26 GMT 11.01.2022
CC0 / / Ships at Berga navy base, Sweden
Ships at Berga navy base, Sweden - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
New Year's speeches by Finland's president and prime minister, which both emphasised the opportunity to join NATO, fuelled the perennial NATO debate in both Finland and Sweden, which have been non-aligned for decades, yet been inching closer to the alliance through joint drills, military acquisitions and overseas missions.
Russia's actions “threaten Europe”, Sweden's defence minister has claimed at the national Nation and Defence conference.
Citing Russia's massing of troops within its own borders, which he called “military escalation with Ukraine”, and Moscow's recent set of proposals to NATO and the US that include non-expansion and the non-placement of materiel and troops in a designated area, Hultqvist claimed that Russia “challenges international law when it questions other countries' right to self-determination”.

“The entire European security system is being questioned and threatened by Russia's actions,” Hultqvist said, as quoted by national broadcaster SVT.

According to Hultqvist, Sweden will need to cooperate more with NATO, which, he ventured, alongside the EU was the Nordic country's most important security policy platform.

“Our strategy is to build security together with others. Today we are a respected partner that helps to deliver security. What we do is our own choice and is based on decisions in the Swedish Parliament. That's how it should remain. At that point, there is no room for compromise,” Hultqvist said.
Last week, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, also a member of Hultqvist's Social Democrat party, argued that she wanted to “deepen” the partnership between Sweden and NATO.
By contrast, the opposition Christian Democrats demanded that Sweden abandons its age-old non-alignment policy and joins the US-led military alliance as a member.

"We can not firmly handle our security ourselves in a situation where our borders and interests are threatened by a military attack”, Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch and defence policy spokesman Mikael Oscarsson wrote in an opinion piece called “NATO membership is required to deter Russia”, in which the alliance was dubbed “the main guarantor of peace, security and military capability in our part of the world”. “A Swedish membership would mean that we can fully plan, synchronise and practice together with our neighbours. Only then can we create the ability required to deter a military attack,” the duo wrote further.

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson, whose party has long been in favour of NATO membership, also said Russia's proposed security arrangement with NATO's non-expansion was “completely out of the question”, be it for former Soviet republics or nations like Finland and Sweden.
New Year's speeches by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin, in which they emphasised the opportunity to join NATO is an inherent part of the freedom of choice, galvanised the perennial NATO debate in both Nordic countries, which have been non-aligned for decades.
In recent years, however, both Finland and Sweden have been inching closer toward NATO through joint drills and training activities, military acquisitions from the US and its partners, and participation in overseas missions.

Russia's security proposals

In mid-December, Russia's Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO.
Among other things, NATO is asked to scale down its military presence in nations that joined post-1997 and stop advances eastward to former Soviet republics. At the same time, both NATO and Russia are required to refrain from to deploying intermediate- and short-range missiles within striking distance. Likewise, both parties are required to refrain from drills over brigade level in an agreed-upon border zone, to regularly exchange information and to establish hot lines for emergency contacts.
Despite assurances of non-expansion granted to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during the collapse of the USSR, NATO has since grown in multiple waves of expansion to include a slew of former Warsaw Pact members and even some ex-Soviet republics, such as the Baltics (Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia). Still, the Western media and political establishment continue to dismiss the non-expansion agreement as a “myth” and present Russia's steps to guarantee its security as “assertiveness” or even “aggression”.
Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist attends a news conference at Rosenbad, the Swedish government headquarters, in Stockholm, Sweden July 27, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Swedish Defence Minister on Russia's Security Requirements: 'Unacceptable'
21 December 2021, 06:21 GMT
010003
Discuss
Popular comments
The "swedish defense minister" is a typical zio-quisling who is much more of a threat to sweden than Russia is. Since the israeloamerican nazis murdered Palme, sweden has gone to hell.
vtvot tak
11 January, 09:39 GMT2
000000
SWE should be reminded that Neutrality kept them safe and secure.
Robert Gray
11 January, 09:30 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:26 GMTSwedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
05:55 GMTLive Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest
05:34 GMTMission of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Completed, Withdrawal Will Begin in 2 Days, Tokayev Says
05:23 GMTMet Police ‘In Contact’ With Cabinet Office Over BoJo Aide’s Leaked ‘BYOB’ Lockdown Party Invite
04:05 GMTEU Parliament President David Sassoli Dies at 65 After Hospitalization Over Severe Pneumonia
04:03 GMTTrump Lawyers Claim Immunity, Ask Judge to Toss Civil Suits Seeking Damages for Jan. 6 Riot
03:56 GMTRussian Embassy in Response to US Call to Withdraw Troops: Russia to Continue Drills
03:35 GMTUS Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart Into Human Patient in First-Ever Operation
03:21 GMTGOP Leader Vows to Oust Reps. Schiff, Swalwell & Omar From Panels if Republicans Retake House
03:06 GMTPower Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange
02:23 GMTUS Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.
01:45 GMTBiden Quietly Authorized $200 Million in New Security Aid to Ukraine in Late December - Reports
01:14 GMTStrong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC
00:57 GMTMexican President Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus
00:40 GMTChina Tests 12.5 Million in Zhengzhou for Covid in Six Hours, Gears Up for Same in Shenzhen, Tianjin
00:26 GMTHijackers Interrupt Livestreamed Djokovic Court Hearing With Loud Music and Porn
00:25 GMTMiami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Brian Flores After Three Seasons
YesterdayFederal Reserve Vice-Chairman Clarida Submits Resignation After Trading Scandal
YesterdaySen. Sanders: GOP Base Growing as Democratic Party Turns Its Back on the Working Class
YesterdayNorth Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea in Latest Launch - South Korean JCS