https://sputniknews.com/20220111/strong-magnitude-64-earthquake-strikes-cyprus-region---emsc-1092167906.html
Strong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC
Strong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center registered a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in the Cyprus Region around 3:07 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The event... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T01:14+0000
2022-01-11T01:45+0000
The EMSC's magnitude 6.5 reading is up from the organization's previous 6.3-magnitude estimate.The earthquake was reportedly felt in regions as far away as Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Israel, and Egypt. Another individual, approximately 53 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter, said they were woken up by the sound of their home shaking. The United States Geological Survey registered the seismic event at magnitude 6.6.
Strong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC

01:14 GMT 11.01.2022 (Updated: 01:45 GMT 11.01.2022)
Being updated
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center registered a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in the Cyprus Region around 3:07 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The event occurred approximately 55 kilometers from Emba, Cyprus, and is estimated to have a depth of 2 kilometers.
The EMSC's magnitude 6.5 reading is up from the organization's previous 6.3-magnitude estimate.
The earthquake was reportedly felt in regions as far away as Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Israel, and Egypt.

"Wardrobe doors shook and opened," a resident of Pólis, Cyprus, some 40 kilometers from the event's epicenter, said to the EMSC.

Another individual, approximately 53 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter, said they were woken up by the sound of their home shaking.
The United States Geological Survey registered the seismic event at magnitude 6.6.
