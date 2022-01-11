Strong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC

The EMSC's magnitude 6.5 reading is up from the organization's previous 6.3-magnitude estimate.The earthquake was reportedly felt in regions as far away as Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Israel, and Egypt. Another individual, approximately 53 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter, said they were woken up by the sound of their home shaking. The United States Geological Survey registered the seismic event at magnitude 6.6.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center registered a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in the Cyprus Region around 3:07 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The event occurred approximately 55 kilometers from Emba, Cyprus, and is estimated to have a depth of 2 kilometers.
The EMSC's magnitude 6.5 reading is up from the organization's previous 6.3-magnitude estimate.
The earthquake was reportedly felt in regions as far away as Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Israel, and Egypt.