Strong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC

Strong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center registered a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in the Cyprus Region around 3:07 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The EMSC's magnitude 6.5 reading is up from the organization's previous 6.3-magnitude estimate.The earthquake was reportedly felt in regions as far away as Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Israel, and Egypt. Another individual, approximately 53 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter, said they were woken up by the sound of their home shaking. The United States Geological Survey registered the seismic event at magnitude 6.6.

