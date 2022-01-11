https://sputniknews.com/20220111/retired-norwegian-general-blames-fallout-with-russia-on-western-exceptionalism-us-hubris--1092179571.html

Retired Norwegian General Blames Fallout With Russia on 'Western Exceptionalism, US Hubris'

Retired Norwegian General Blames Fallout With Russia on 'Western Exceptionalism, US Hubris'

Retired Lieutenant General Robert Mood lamented the fact that 30 years after the fall of the USSR Russia remains outside “the good society” and urged the West to develop a “new thinking” to avoid escalation and war.

2022-01-11T13:19+0000

2022-01-11T13:19+0000

2022-01-11T13:19+0000

soviet union

news

europe

russia

norway

scandinavia

nato

collapse of soviet union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091602305_0:297:3078:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_10a39823a9327797eef07a612412f7e4.jpg

Retired Lieutenant General Robert Mood, president of the Norwegian Red Cross and former Inspector General of the Norwegian Army, has lamented the fact that 30 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia remains outside of what he dubbed “the good society” and urged the West to develop a “new thinking” to avoid escalation and war.Addressing the recent tensions between Russia and the West in his opinion peace in the newspaper Aftenposten, Mood blamed the West for “distorting reality” by portraying Russia as “the great villain” and the US and the West as “flawless defenders of democracy”.Mood drew parallels between NATO's expansion eastward in the aftermath of the Cold War and World War I, when France and Great Britain placed all the blame on Germany in the Treaty of Versailles. Together with major reparations, military restrictions and demands to relinquish territory, the national humiliation resulted in the rise of Adolf Hitler, a former WWI soldier, and the Nazis. By contrast, after World War II, Germany was treated with respect and quickly ushered into the European community despite the atrocities committed under the Nazi banner.According to him, Russia may understandably “experience the national humiliation as real”.In conclusion, Mood called for mutual respect and personal diplomacy so that everyone could break away from habitual thinking, citing the 20th century experience as a basis for his argument.Incidentally, while the idea of Russia joining NATO has been floated at different times by both Western and Russian leaders, including, for instance, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, as well as numerous experts, no serious discussions were ever held. During a series of interviews with film-maker Oliver Stone, President Vladimir Putin admitted that he floated the possibility of Russia joining NATO to President Bill Clinton when he visited Moscow in 2000.Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that NATO could seriously consider Russia's membership once Moscow can prove it can “uphold democracy and human rights”.Russia's twin proposalsHowever, amid the recent bout of tensions, in mid-December, Russia published a pair of security proposals designed to dramatically ease tensions with the Western alliance. The Russian proposals were dubbed “Moscow's red lines” by President Vladimir Putin. They were spelled out in response to three decades of NATO expansion, despite pledges by US officials on the deathbed of the USSR not to move “one inch” eastward beyond what was formerly East Germany.Among other requests, Washington is asked to make several unilateral commitments, including a pledge not to continue NATO's eastward expansion into Ukraine or other post-Soviet states, as well as halt its military cooperation with them. The proposals also call for legally binding guarantees by both Russia and NATO not to deploy troops, aircraft and warships in areas that may threaten national security, as well as suggest a limit on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance. Last but not least, Russia and NATO are also asked to explicitly affirm that they don't consider each other adversaries.

mandrake He’s right of course whereas his countryman, stoltenberg, leader of the neo-fascist nazo is wrong andwould be better served up to the public at the end of a thin high tensile rope! No encore! 0

1

soviet union

norway

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

soviet union, news, europe, russia, norway, scandinavia, nato, collapse of soviet union