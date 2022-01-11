https://sputniknews.com/20220111/power-outage-prompts-connectivity-setbacks-at-london-metal-exchange-1092168751.html

Power Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange

Power Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange

A power outage at a third-party data center has led to connectivity issues and cut off some traders from the London Metal Exchange (LME).

According to data from Bloomberg, the last trades conducted were before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday Shanghai time, with the platform usually closing at 3 a.m. Trading, which was set to resume at 9:00 a.m. Shanghai time, remains unavailable.The location of the third-party data center is currently unknown and no timetable has been issued for its reopening. The London Metal Exchange is the world's largest metal exchange. The total value of trading at the LME is $11.6 trillion annually.

