https://sputniknews.com/20220111/police-arrest-man-threatening-to-blow-up-mannat-home-of-bollywood-superstar-shah-rukh-khan-1092173902.html

Police Arrest Man Threatening to Blow Up 'Mannat', Home of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Police Arrest Man Threatening to Blow Up 'Mannat', Home of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan

On 6 January, an unknown person called up Maharashtra Police control room and threatened to blow up several locations in Mumbai, including Bollywood Superstar... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-11T10:53+0000

2022-01-11T10:53+0000

2022-01-11T10:53+0000

terror

india

bollywood

terror attack

hoax

terror

bollywood

shahrukh khan

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092175137_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f047084dd4cebee8573323e9c772da25.jpg

Jitesh Thakur from Jabalpur, a city in India's Madhya Pradesh state, has been arrested for making threatening calls to Mumbai Police. Thakur allegedly threatened to blow up Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’ and several other locations in Maharashtra state.Soon after the threat call, the police sprung into action and reached out to Jabalpur city police, who helped them trace the accused through a mobile number.Mumbai city has often been under terror threats and faced several terrorist attacks in the past including 26/11 (26 November 2008) which left 175 people dead including nine attackers, as well as more than 300 wounded.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

terror, india, bollywood, terror attack, hoax, terror, bollywood, shahrukh khan, india