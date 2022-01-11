https://sputniknews.com/20220111/police-arrest-man-threatening-to-blow-up-mannat-home-of-bollywood-superstar-shah-rukh-khan-1092173902.html
Police Arrest Man Threatening to Blow Up 'Mannat', Home of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
On 6 January, an unknown person called up Maharashtra Police control room and threatened to blow up several locations in Mumbai, including Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus train station, Kurla Railway Station, and a gurdwara (Sikh worship place).
Jitesh Thakur from Jabalpur, a city in India's Madhya Pradesh state, has been arrested for making threatening calls to Mumbai Police. Thakur allegedly threatened to blow up Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s
bungalow ‘Mannat’ and several other locations in Maharashtra state.
Soon after the threat call, the police sprung into action and reached out to Jabalpur city police, who helped them trace the accused through a mobile number.
"We have booked him (the accused) under relevant (criminal) sections. He does not have any motive. He often gets drunk and then makes these calls. We found out that his married life has not been going smooth because of which he has been disturbed lately," the City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Alok Sharma, told Indian media.
Mumbai city has often been under terror threats and faced several terrorist attacks in the past including 26/11
(26 November 2008) which left 175 people dead including nine attackers, as well as more than 300 wounded.