'Not Asking for Crazy Stuff': Mohamed Salah Breaks Silence Over Deadlock in Liverpool Contract Talks

Widely regarded as the backbone of the Liverpool squad, Mohamed Salah has been compared with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for his prolific... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-11T15:38+0000

Mohamed Salah has made it clear that he wants to remain at Anfield beyond his current contract which expires in 2023 but once again reiterated that the decision lies with the club's top brass. Talks between Salah and Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, who also hold a majority stake in American television network NESN, have seemingly hit a roadblock over the value of the 29-year-old footballer's new contract."I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It's in their hands," he added.Salah has been imperious for Liverpool this season, netting 23 goals in 26 appearances for the club in all competitions so far.His contribution has been vital for Jurgen Klopp's side as the 2019-20 champions currently occupy the third spot in the Premier League table with 42 points.While the Reds are only a point behind second-placed Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's Man City are on top with 53 points.

