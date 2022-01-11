Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/not-a-single-nato-member-is-ready-to-discuss-blocs-open-door-policy-with-russia-us-envoy-says-1092185921.html
Not a Single NATO Member is Ready to Discuss Bloc's Open Door Policy With Russia, US Envoy Says
Not a Single NATO Member is Ready to Discuss Bloc's Open Door Policy With Russia, US Envoy Says
Russian and US officials spoke for nearly eight hours in Geneva on Monday to discuss a pair of Russian security proposals Moscow says would dramatically ease... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T17:57+0000
2022-01-11T19:00+0000
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083147174_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_9b154db1e4f7388342dc0bc66701ec44.jpg
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will not drop its 'open door' policy on membership, Julianne Smith, US ambassador to NATO, has said.Calling Russia's prososed halt to the bloc's eastward a "non-starter," the US diplomat stressed that America "will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut."At the same time, Smith claimed that NATO remains "open and committed to a meaningful, reciprocal dialogue with Russia.""Frankly, I don't see a lot of compromise," Smith noted, referring to the enlargement issue.The ambassador, who is expected to take part in talks in Brussels through the Russia-NATO Council on Wednesday, repeated the months-old claims about Russia's suspected preparations to "invade Ukraine.""Russia is still maintaining about 100,000 forces right on the border with Ukraine. We believe they have plans to bring more forces forward," she noted. "They claim they're exercising. That seems like an awful lot of forces to have on the border for an exercise and there was no notification of any sort of exercise either. So we're not exactly clear why they're amassing forces on the border," Smith added.Russia has dismissed months of claims by Western officials and media that it has any plans to "invade" its neighbour, and rejected Western "concerns" about Russian troop movements and exercises inside the country's own territory.Biden press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that the president has been following the talks with Russia "pretty closely," and "receives nearly daily, if not daily, updates from his national security team on how the conversations are going, what the talks look like and what the status of those conversations is."Asked to comment on the possibility of a new Biden-Putin phone call, Psaki said the White House would "assess where we go after" Wednesday's talks in Brussels, and the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe meeting on Thursday.Russia's Foreign Ministry published a pair of draft security agreements in mid-December, with the proposals outlining a series of actions which could be taken to end the years-long crisis in relations between Russia and the West.The proposals call on the parties not to deploy troops, missile systems, aircraft and warships in areas where they could be considered a threat to the other side, and ask the US and NATO to commit to halt the Western alliance's decades-long easterward expansion in Russia's direction, and not incorporate Ukraine into the bloc. Moscow also requests that NATO limit the numbers of troops and weapons deployed in countries that joined the bloc after 1997.The Russian side has emphasized that the proposals should be considered in their totality, and that they are not a "menu" where it is possible for one side to pick and choose the options it likes.Russia's firm insistance on halting NATO's expansion is based on feelings of animosity over the West's broken promises not to expand after the end of the Cold War. In 1990, then-US Secretary of State James Baker promised Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that the bloc would not extend "one inch east" of a reunified Germany following the German Democratic Republic's annexation by the Federal Republic. In the decades that followed, every single member of the Moscow-led Warsaw Pact alliance, three republics of the former USSR, and four republics of the ex-Yugoslavia were incorporated into NATO, with the bloc also building up missile defence systems in Eastern Europe, initially claiming that they were aimed against Iran.
A) the various members are stopped from any kind of independent thinking and/or actions and B) not one european nato-member is prepared to participate in anything aimed towards Russia and that’s the basic reluctance the idiots in the white house will have to get over !
4
Lil Puti just got laughed out of town. Love it. I think everyone wants lil puti to do something stupid in Ukraine. Then we have overwhelming global support to sanction russia into the dark ages. Get your popcorn ready. This is going to be great to watch...LOL
2
6
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083147174_134:0:2863:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2473592444399e20cafb5d25d958f4bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato

Not a Single NATO Member is Ready to Discuss Bloc's Open Door Policy With Russia, US Envoy Says

17:57 GMT 11.01.2022 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 11.01.2022)
© REUTERS / YVES HERMANFILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
Subscribe
Being updated
Russian and US officials spoke for nearly eight hours in Geneva on Monday to discuss a pair of Russian security proposals Moscow says would dramatically ease tensions between Russia and the Western alliance. Among the proposals' points is a firm demand by Russia that NATO halt its decades-long eastward expansion.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will not drop its 'open door' policy on membership, Julianne Smith, US ambassador to NATO, has said.
"This alliance is not going to be rolling back time and returning to a completely different era where we had a very different alliance that was smaller, and a very different footprint. I think we're operating in today's world with NATO as it stands today, and I don't think anyone inside the NATO alliance is interested in going back in time to revisit an era where NATO looked a lot different than it does today," Smith said in a briefing Tuesday.
Calling Russia's prososed halt to the bloc's eastward a "non-starter," the US diplomat stressed that America "will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut."
At the same time, Smith claimed that NATO remains "open and committed to a meaningful, reciprocal dialogue with Russia."

"At this point, let me be very, very clear - no one is suggesting that we alter NATO policy on enlargement," Smith told CNN in a separate interview. "The doors remain open. No one has the right to kick the door shut. And any decision about enlargement will continue to rest between the NATO alliance and the country in question," the diplomat stressed.

"Frankly, I don't see a lot of compromise," Smith noted, referring to the enlargement issue.
The ambassador, who is expected to take part in talks in Brussels through the Russia-NATO Council on Wednesday, repeated the months-old claims about Russia's suspected preparations to "invade Ukraine."
"All of the allies are committed to engaging in a dialogue with Russia tomorrow. But simultneously, the allies are all united in messaging to the Russians that should they decide to further invade Ukraine, they would face massive consequences from NATO and also from the EU as well," Smith said.
"Russia is still maintaining about 100,000 forces right on the border with Ukraine. We believe they have plans to bring more forces forward," she noted. "They claim they're exercising. That seems like an awful lot of forces to have on the border for an exercise and there was no notification of any sort of exercise either. So we're not exactly clear why they're amassing forces on the border," Smith added.
Russia has dismissed months of claims by Western officials and media that it has any plans to "invade" its neighbour, and rejected Western "concerns" about Russian troop movements and exercises inside the country's own territory.
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that the president has been following the talks with Russia "pretty closely," and "receives nearly daily, if not daily, updates from his national security team on how the conversations are going, what the talks look like and what the status of those conversations is."
Asked to comment on the possibility of a new Biden-Putin phone call, Psaki said the White House would "assess where we go after" Wednesday's talks in Brussels, and the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe meeting on Thursday.
Russia's Foreign Ministry published a pair of draft security agreements in mid-December, with the proposals outlining a series of actions which could be taken to end the years-long crisis in relations between Russia and the West.
The proposals call on the parties not to deploy troops, missile systems, aircraft and warships in areas where they could be considered a threat to the other side, and ask the US and NATO to commit to halt the Western alliance's decades-long easterward expansion in Russia's direction, and not incorporate Ukraine into the bloc. Moscow also requests that NATO limit the numbers of troops and weapons deployed in countries that joined the bloc after 1997.
The Russian side has emphasized that the proposals should be considered in their totality, and that they are not a "menu" where it is possible for one side to pick and choose the options it likes.
Russia's firm insistance on halting NATO's expansion is based on feelings of animosity over the West's broken promises not to expand after the end of the Cold War. In 1990, then-US Secretary of State James Baker promised Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that the bloc would not extend "one inch east" of a reunified Germany following the German Democratic Republic's annexation by the Federal Republic. In the decades that followed, every single member of the Moscow-led Warsaw Pact alliance, three republics of the former USSR, and four republics of the ex-Yugoslavia were incorporated into NATO, with the bloc also building up missile defence systems in Eastern Europe, initially claiming that they were aimed against Iran.
3252004
Discuss
Popular comments
A) the various members are stopped from any kind of independent thinking and/or actions and B) not one european nato-member is prepared to participate in anything aimed towards Russia and that’s the basic reluctance the idiots in the white house will have to get over !
mmandrake
11 January, 21:23 GMT4
000000
Lil Puti just got laughed out of town. Love it. I think everyone wants lil puti to do something stupid in Ukraine. Then we have overwhelming global support to sanction russia into the dark ages. Get your popcorn ready. This is going to be great to watch...LOL
BDBob Dylan
11 January, 21:14 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:57 GMTTaiwan Halts Training on US-Made F-16V Viper Fighters After Jet Crashes into Sea, Pilot Missing
18:56 GMTIsraeli Soldier Mildly Injured in Vehicle-Ramming Attack - Photo
18:55 GMTInstagram Model Says Chinese Firm Made Sex Doll Using Her Looks & 'Identity' Without Consent
18:39 GMTTime to Call Bruce Willis? Kilometre-wide Asteroid Heading for Earth
18:35 GMTRarely Seen Everglades Mink Carrying Big Snake Captured on Camera in Florida – Video
17:57 GMTNot a Single NATO Member is Ready to Discuss Bloc's Open Door Policy With Russia, US Envoy Says
17:41 GMTWhat are Major Reasons Behind Washington's Unwillingness to Accept Russia's NATO Proposals?
17:15 GMTWatch NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Chase Colleague Tim Peake on ISS While Wearing Gorilla Suit
17:14 GMTWatch Macron ‘Thank’ Woman Greeting Him With ‘F*ck You’ Message Written on Her Hands
17:11 GMTSarah Palin Strips Bare Ocasio-Cortez's Tactic Based on 'Obsession With Sex' – Video
16:52 GMTIndia Test Fires Extended Range Sea-Launched BrahMos Missile From Newest Guided Missile Destroyer
16:15 GMTDocuments Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on COVID Lab Origins, House Republicans Claim
16:01 GMTNATO’s ‘Deterrence’ Doctrine Against Russia Masks Own Existential Fears, Advisor to Polish Prez Says
15:38 GMT'Not Asking for Crazy Stuff': Mohamed Salah Breaks Silence Over Deadlock in Liverpool Contract Talks
15:33 GMTYerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery, Drones During Shelling at Border
15:33 GMTNovak Djokovic's Medical Exemption Saga Gets Murkier as His COVID Test QR Code Throws Mixed Results
15:15 GMTAmericans 'Running Out of Money' to Pay Bills After Loss of COVID-19-related 'Financial Cushion'
15:12 GMTWorld's Biggest Condom Manufacturer Reveals Why Sales Dropped During Pandemic
14:45 GMTFans to Return to Sports Stadiums in Scotland Next Week as Country Partly Lifts COVID Restrictions
14:40 GMTMonkey Kills Three Month-Old Baby in India by Tossing Him Into Water Tank