https://sputniknews.com/20220111/north-korea-launched-hypersonic-missile-during-tuesday-launch-attended-by-kim-jong-un-1092188343.html
North Korea Successfully Fired Hypersonic Missile During Tuesday Launch Attended by Kim Jong Un
North Korea Successfully Fired Hypersonic Missile During Tuesday Launch Attended by Kim Jong Un
North Korea's Tuesday missile test was of a Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile, state media said on Wednesday morning, noting the test was personally observed by Kim Jong Un, chairman of the country's Central Military Commission.
2022-01-11T21:08+0000
2022-01-11T21:08+0000
2022-01-11T21:45+0000
kim jong-un
north korea
missile
hypersonic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092172435_0:70:2362:1399_1920x0_80_0_0_50f6350f495a419ab1c8126fc5c5a9e1.jpg
The Tuesday test was the second in less than a week by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and third overall of a hypersonic weapon. According to the South Korean Joints Chiefs of Staff, which tracked the missile's launch and flight, it flew more than 700 kilometers across the Sea of Japan and reached an altitude of 60 kilometers while reaching a speed of Mach 10, or more than 7,600 miles per hour.According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the missile actually flew 1,000 kilometers, including 600-kilometer "glide jump flight," and accurately struck its target.The Japanese Coast Guard said the missile landed in international waters and caused no damage. However, Tokyo condemned the test, saying the DPRK's actions "pose a threat to the peace and security of our country, the broader region, and the entire international community."The US also condemned the launch, accusing Pyongyang of violating UN Security Council resolutions.During the previous test on January 4, the DPRK said it successfully tested the rocket engine's functioning in winter conditions as well as the hypersonic glide vehicle's ability to maneuver after detaching from the rocket - an ability that renders it virtually impervious to interception. However, that test only reached a speed of Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound. The DPRK has been at war with South Korea and the US since 1950, when the US intervened in a Korean civil war. The fighting ended in 1953 with a ceasefire and the establishment of the demilitarized zone, but no permanent peace treaty has ever been signed and 28,500 US troops have continued to garrison South Korea. North Korea says it needs its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons to guarantee its security in the absence of a peace treaty and US withdrawal.
Jennifer Anna
I have been suffering from a deadly disease (Hsv) for the past 2 years now, I have spent a lot of money going from one place to another, from church to church, hospitals have been my home every day. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this fateful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr Nelson helped someone in curing his (Hsv) herpes disease, quickly I copied his email just to give him a try, I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, behold I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in return. if you are having any problem contact email address drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com or WhatsApp @+1 (732) 658-2176
1
6
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092172435_131:0:2231:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_73cf6b27a0062c69a208577b73a64137.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
kim jong-un, north korea, missile, hypersonic
North Korea Successfully Fired Hypersonic Missile During Tuesday Launch Attended by Kim Jong Un
21:08 GMT 11.01.2022 (Updated: 21:45 GMT 11.01.2022)
North Korea's Tuesday missile test was of a Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile, state media said on Wednesday morning, noting the test was personally observed by Kim Jong Un, chairman of the country's Central Military Commission.
The Tuesday test
was the second in less than a week by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and third overall of a hypersonic weapon. According to the
South Korean Joints Chiefs of Staff, which tracked the missile's launch and flight, it flew more than 700 kilometers across the Sea of Japan and reached an altitude of 60 kilometers while reaching a speed of Mach 10, or more than 7,600 miles per hour.
According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the missile actually flew 1,000 kilometers, including 600-kilometer "glide jump flight," and accurately struck its target.
"The test-fire was aimed at the final verification of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system," KCNA said on Wednesday. "The superior maneuverability of the hypersonic glide vehicle was more strikingly verified through the final test-fire."
The Japanese Coast Guard said the missile landed in international waters and caused no damage. However, Tokyo condemned
the test, saying the DPRK's actions "pose a threat to the peace and security of our country, the broader region, and the entire international community."
The US also condemned the launch
, accusing Pyongyang of violating UN Security Council resolutions.
During the previous test
on January 4, the DPRK said it successfully tested the rocket engine's functioning in winter conditions as well as the hypersonic glide vehicle's ability to maneuver after detaching from the rocket - an ability that renders it virtually impervious to interception. However, that test only reached a speed of Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound.
The first test, in late September
, demonstrated the basics of the projectile's flight but came as the DPRK's chief envoy to the United Nations was speaking at the General Assembly, asserting the country's right to defend itself as well as its willingness to engage in peace talks.
The DPRK has been at war with South Korea and the US since 1950, when the US intervened in a Korean civil war. The fighting ended in 1953 with a ceasefire and the establishment of the demilitarized zone, but no permanent peace treaty has ever been signed and 28,500 US troops have continued to garrison South Korea. North Korea says it needs its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons to guarantee its security in the absence of a peace treaty and US withdrawal.