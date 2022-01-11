https://sputniknews.com/20220111/monkey-kills-three-month-old-baby-in-india-by-tossing-him-into-water-tank-1092180675.html

Monkey Kills Three Month-Old Baby in India by Tossing Him Into Water Tank

Gangs of monkeys often wreak havoc by attacking people and destroying crops across India. As a result, authorities have been looking into sterilising monkeys... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-month-old baby called Prince lost his life when he was dragged away by a monkey and thrown into a water tank.Keshav, the infant's father, said that the monkey took Prince away on Saturday night when the boy and family members were sleeping in a room.The family searched for him for several hours when they saw an empty cot, but the infant could not be found.When the family members searched the house's roof, the child was found floating unconscious in the water tank. Relatives took the baby to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.The incident occurred in Gadhi Kalanjari of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, only 34 km south of India's capital city Delhi.Several cities in India have been facing menacing monkies for years and locals often complain to the authorities. Last year, a gang of monkeys killed hundreds of puppies in Maharashtra in a revenge attack by snatching them from locals and throwing them from height.

