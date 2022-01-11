Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/miami-dolphins-fire-head-coach-brian-flores-after-three-seasons-1092166557.html
Miami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Brian Flores After Three Seasons
Miami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Brian Flores After Three Seasons
The Miami Dolphins made the shocking decision to fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons and a 24-25 record. The Dolphins finished the season winning... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T00:25+0000
2022-01-11T00:25+0000
miami
nfl
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082460933_0:273:2624:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_4bc01f8707020f0fac969da152d774e3.jpg
The Miami Dolphins’ owner, Stephen Ross, released a statement over the decision to dump Flores.According to reports, Flores’ relationships with key members of the organization had soured. His relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the team’s general manager, Chris Grier, had reportedly gotten to the point where ownership felt Flores had to go.His quick hook for assistant coaches was reported to have rubbed the organization the wrong way. In three seasons, Flores had three different offensive coordinators.Flores’ tenure in Miami has come to a close, but he is expected to be a top candidate for the five other head coach openings, with a possibility of more openings in coming days.Flores’ tenure as head coach had been lauded for turning around the franchise. In his first season, the Dolphins went 5-11, the next season they improved to 10-6, and this most recent season the Dolphins finished the first 17-game season in NFL history 9-8. Prior to Flores, the last time the Dolphins had two consecutive winning seasons was 2002-2003.Flores’ final season with the Dolphins was as up and down as they come. After winning their opening game they lost seven consecutive games. No team in NFL history has ever made the playoffs after starting a season so poorly.The Dolphins turned their season around by winning seven straight games and, with two games left, controlled their playoff destiny. The Dolphins split their final two games, a loss to the Tennessee Titans and a victory over the New England Patriots. While the Dolphins missed the playoffs in each of Flores’ three seasons, the +66 point differential in Flores’ second season was their best showing since 2002.During Flores’ tenure in Miami, the quarterback situation was far from ideal. The franchise started with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick before drafting Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa had been a highly-rated prospect but suffered a serious hip injury in his final collegiate season. His play in the pros has been inconsistent, leading to rumors that the Dolphins were interested in upgrading their quarterback.Flores' inability to foster productive relationships with his young quarterback and general manager ultimately doomed him, according to reports. His ability to coach and keep a team together were on display throughout his tenure. Flores is unlikely to remain out of a job, so long as he wants it, for long.
miami
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082460933_292:0:2624:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_add9113be6a21cfd419336c8ca1e2767.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
miami, nfl

Miami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Brian Flores After Three Seasons

00:25 GMT 11.01.2022
© Rich BarnesMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© Rich Barnes
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The Miami Dolphins made the shocking decision to fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons and a 24-25 record. The Dolphins finished the season winning eight of their final nine games, missing the playoffs by one game.
The Miami Dolphins’ owner, Stephen Ross, released a statement over the decision to dump Flores.
“After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that the dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins,” said Ross.
According to reports, Flores’ relationships with key members of the organization had soured. His relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the team’s general manager, Chris Grier, had reportedly gotten to the point where ownership felt Flores had to go.
His quick hook for assistant coaches was reported to have rubbed the organization the wrong way. In three seasons, Flores had three different offensive coordinators.
Flores’ tenure in Miami has come to a close, but he is expected to be a top candidate for the five other head coach openings, with a possibility of more openings in coming days.
Flores’ tenure as head coach had been lauded for turning around the franchise. In his first season, the Dolphins went 5-11, the next season they improved to 10-6, and this most recent season the Dolphins finished the first 17-game season in NFL history 9-8. Prior to Flores, the last time the Dolphins had two consecutive winning seasons was 2002-2003.
Flores’ final season with the Dolphins was as up and down as they come. After winning their opening game they lost seven consecutive games. No team in NFL history has ever made the playoffs after starting a season so poorly.
The Dolphins turned their season around by winning seven straight games and, with two games left, controlled their playoff destiny. The Dolphins split their final two games, a loss to the Tennessee Titans and a victory over the New England Patriots. While the Dolphins missed the playoffs in each of Flores’ three seasons, the +66 point differential in Flores’ second season was their best showing since 2002.
During Flores’ tenure in Miami, the quarterback situation was far from ideal. The franchise started with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick before drafting Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa had been a highly-rated prospect but suffered a serious hip injury in his final collegiate season. His play in the pros has been inconsistent, leading to rumors that the Dolphins were interested in upgrading their quarterback.
Flores' inability to foster productive relationships with his young quarterback and general manager ultimately doomed him, according to reports. His ability to coach and keep a team together were on display throughout his tenure. Flores is unlikely to remain out of a job, so long as he wants it, for long.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:26 GMTHijackers Interrupt Livestreamed Djokovic Court Hearing With Loud Music and Porn
00:25 GMTMiami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Brian Flores After Three Seasons
YesterdayFederal Reserve Vice-Chairman Clarida Submits Resignation After Trading Scandal
YesterdaySen. Sanders: GOP Base Growing as Democratic Party Turns Its Back on the Working Class
YesterdayNorth Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea in Latest Launch - South Korean JCS
YesterdayPentagon Says Committed to Closing Guantanamo Prison But Cannot Confirm Reports of Transfers
YesterdayOhio Lawmaker Jim Jordan Refuses to Cooperate With January 6 Select Committee
Yesterday‘I Have No Words’: Friends, Co-Stars & Fellow Comedians Pay Tribute After Death of Bob Saget
YesterdayUS Sanctions 116 Ortega Admin Figures for ‘Undermining’ Nicaragua’s Democracy on Inauguration Day
YesterdayCan Ghislaine Maxwell Win Epstein Sex Trafficking Case if She Gets Retrial?
Yesterday'It Was Something Like 9/11': Details of Deadly NYC Fire Revealed by Witnesses
YesterdayPrince Andrew Poised to Secure Funds Needed for Courtroom Battle With Virginia Giuffre – Media
YesterdayRobert Durst, Real Estate Tycoon and Convicted Killer, Reportedly Dies At 78
YesterdayConservatives Shred Kamala Harris’s Claim That She Faces Media Bias Because She’s Black and a Woman
YesterdayUK Cabinet Minister Gove Gets Stuck in BBC Lift for Half an Hour on Way to Interview
YesterdaySweden Does Not Intend to Join NATO, Change Foreign Policy Direction
YesterdayVigil Held for Victims of Deadliest NYC Apartment Building Fire in Decades
YesterdayTwo to Tango: PSG Could Sign Cristiano Ronaldo in Sensational Move to Pair Him With Lionel Messi
YesterdayNATO Must Reject Military Buildup of Its Eastern Members, Russia Says After Security Talks
YesterdayWWII-Era Archive Created on Himmler's Orders Offers 'Mine of Information' on Freemasons