Miami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Brian Flores After Three Seasons

The Miami Dolphins’ owner, Stephen Ross, released a statement over the decision to dump Flores.According to reports, Flores’ relationships with key members of the organization had soured. His relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the team’s general manager, Chris Grier, had reportedly gotten to the point where ownership felt Flores had to go.His quick hook for assistant coaches was reported to have rubbed the organization the wrong way. In three seasons, Flores had three different offensive coordinators.Flores’ tenure in Miami has come to a close, but he is expected to be a top candidate for the five other head coach openings, with a possibility of more openings in coming days.Flores’ tenure as head coach had been lauded for turning around the franchise. In his first season, the Dolphins went 5-11, the next season they improved to 10-6, and this most recent season the Dolphins finished the first 17-game season in NFL history 9-8. Prior to Flores, the last time the Dolphins had two consecutive winning seasons was 2002-2003.Flores’ final season with the Dolphins was as up and down as they come. After winning their opening game they lost seven consecutive games. No team in NFL history has ever made the playoffs after starting a season so poorly.The Dolphins turned their season around by winning seven straight games and, with two games left, controlled their playoff destiny. The Dolphins split their final two games, a loss to the Tennessee Titans and a victory over the New England Patriots. While the Dolphins missed the playoffs in each of Flores’ three seasons, the +66 point differential in Flores’ second season was their best showing since 2002.During Flores’ tenure in Miami, the quarterback situation was far from ideal. The franchise started with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick before drafting Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa had been a highly-rated prospect but suffered a serious hip injury in his final collegiate season. His play in the pros has been inconsistent, leading to rumors that the Dolphins were interested in upgrading their quarterback.Flores' inability to foster productive relationships with his young quarterback and general manager ultimately doomed him, according to reports. His ability to coach and keep a team together were on display throughout his tenure. Flores is unlikely to remain out of a job, so long as he wants it, for long.

