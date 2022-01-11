Mexican President Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

"I inform you that I have contracted COVID-19 and, although the symptoms are mild, I will remain isolated and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I recover," the politician wrote on Twitter.It is the second time the president of Mexico contracted the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus: for the first time it happened at the end of January 2021, and the disease was without complications.The Monday announcement came shortly after news broke that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, marking him as the highest government level figure to contract the respiratory illness. A spokesperson for the official had indicated that the Israeli official was feeling well, and will be isolating at home. It's worth noting that Lapid had been in close proximity to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, the Times of Israel earlier reported.
