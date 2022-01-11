Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/japan-strongly-condemns-suspected-missile-test-by-north-korea-chief-cabinet-secretary-says-1092172462.html
Japan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
Japan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
Japanese government has decried the second missile test conducted by North Korea in a week, saying it undermines peace and security in the region
2022-01-11T07:07+0000
2022-01-11T07:07+0000
asia & pacific
japan
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092172435_0:70:2362:1399_1920x0_80_0_0_50f6350f495a419ab1c8126fc5c5a9e1.jpg
"North Korea's actions pose a threat to the peace and security of our country, the broader region, and the entire international community. We strongly condemn such actions," Matsuno said at a briefing.He confirmed that Japan has detected North Korea's ballistic missile test at around 7:25 a. m. (22:25 GMT) on Monday, adding that Tokyo is currently analyzing the information. No information about the damage to ships or aircraft has been reported.A missile fired by North Korea have probably landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Kyodo News Agency said.Nonetheless, the Japan Coast Guard has urged ships to be cautious and vigilant if an unidentified object is detected.Following the reports of a possible missile test, a crisis headquarters was established at the prime minister's office. At a briefing, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that agencies must scrutinize the situation, including with the safety of air and sea transportation, timely inform the population, and take all necessary precautions in case of unforeseen developments.The incident, if confirmed, would be the second missile test conducted by North Korea in a week after a supersonic missile launch on Wednesday, which, according to the North Korean media flew 700 kilometers and "accurately hit the target."On Monday Albania, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement to condemn the 5 January North Korea's missile launch, saying that the Pyongyang's continued pursuit of weapons of mass destruction compromises regional and international stability by elevating the risk of "miscalculation and escalation." The countries urged North Korea to abandon its ballistic missile programs, and "engage in meaningful dialogue" to achieve peace at the Korean Peninsula.
Regurgitation of israeloamerican propaganda. Thumbs down. As for the japanese israeloamerican quislings, dry up, drama queens. Better yet, traitors, do the right thing the Japanese way. You know what I mean here.
1
1
japan
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092172435_131:0:2231:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_73cf6b27a0062c69a208577b73a64137.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Japan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says

07:07 GMT 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA A view of what state news agency KCNA reports is the test firing of a hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 5, 2022
 A view of what state news agency KCNA reports is the test firing of a hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese government has decried the second missile test conducted by North Korea in a week, saying it undermines peace and security in the region, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.
"North Korea's actions pose a threat to the peace and security of our country, the broader region, and the entire international community. We strongly condemn such actions," Matsuno said at a briefing.
He confirmed that Japan has detected North Korea's ballistic missile test at around 7:25 a. m. (22:25 GMT) on Monday, adding that Tokyo is currently analyzing the information. No information about the damage to ships or aircraft has been reported.
A missile fired by North Korea have probably landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Kyodo News Agency said.
Nonetheless, the Japan Coast Guard has urged ships to be cautious and vigilant if an unidentified object is detected.
Following the reports of a possible missile test, a crisis headquarters was established at the prime minister's office. At a briefing, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that agencies must scrutinize the situation, including with the safety of air and sea transportation, timely inform the population, and take all necessary precautions in case of unforeseen developments.
The incident, if confirmed, would be the second missile test conducted by North Korea in a week after a supersonic missile launch on Wednesday, which, according to the North Korean media flew 700 kilometers and "accurately hit the target."
On Monday Albania, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement to condemn the 5 January North Korea's missile launch, saying that the Pyongyang's continued pursuit of weapons of mass destruction compromises regional and international stability by elevating the risk of "miscalculation and escalation." The countries urged North Korea to abandon its ballistic missile programs, and "engage in meaningful dialogue" to achieve peace at the Korean Peninsula.
030000
Discuss
Popular comments
Regurgitation of israeloamerican propaganda. Thumbs down. As for the japanese israeloamerican quislings, dry up, drama queens. Better yet, traitors, do the right thing the Japanese way. You know what I mean here.
vtvot tak
11 January, 10:12 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:14 GMTMoscow Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' in Situation With Kazakhstan as Nonsense
07:07 GMTJapan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:04 GMT'New Normal?' Sweden's New Restrictions Motivated by Spread of Ordinary Flu Met With Discontent
06:57 GMTIran and US are Close to a Deal, As Both Realise They Have No Other Option, Says Expert
06:26 GMTSwedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
05:55 GMTLive Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest
05:34 GMTMission of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Completed, Withdrawal Will Begin in 2 Days, Tokayev Says
05:23 GMTMet Police ‘In Contact’ With Cabinet Office Over BoJo Aide’s Leaked ‘BYOB’ Lockdown Party Invite
04:05 GMTEU Parliament President David Sassoli Dies at 65 After Hospitalization Over Severe Pneumonia
04:03 GMTTrump Lawyers Claim Immunity, Ask Judge to Toss Civil Suits Seeking Damages for Jan. 6 Riot
03:56 GMTRussian Embassy in Response to US Call to Withdraw Troops: Russia to Continue Drills
03:35 GMTUS Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart Into Human Patient in First-Ever Operation
03:21 GMTGOP Leader Vows to Oust Reps. Schiff, Swalwell & Omar From Panels if Republicans Retake House
03:06 GMTPower Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange
02:23 GMTUS Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.
01:45 GMTBiden Quietly Authorized $200 Million in New Security Aid to Ukraine in Late December - Reports
01:14 GMTStrong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Cyprus Region - EMSC
00:57 GMTMexican President Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus
00:40 GMTChina Tests 12.5 Million in Zhengzhou for Covid in Six Hours, Gears Up for Same in Shenzhen, Tianjin
00:26 GMTHijackers Interrupt Livestreamed Djokovic Court Hearing With Loud Music and Porn