Israeli Soldier Mildly Injured in Vehicle-Ramming Attack - Photo

A soldier of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) was hit by a car in a deliberate attack in the Jordanian West Bank, IDF said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF posted that it had received a message about a vehicle-ramming attack near the Halamish settlement in the West Bank, northwest Israel."A terrorist rammed his car toward a number of IDF troops & hit a soldier near the community of Halamish earlier this evening. The soldier has been evacuated by helicopter to a hospital for treatment," the message on Twitter read.The suspect was himself injured in the car crash and was detained for questioning, the ministry added.The Magen David Adom (Israeli national emergency medical service) posted on Twitter that it "received a report of a mildly injured 19-year-old hit by a car at the Halamish Junction." The service added that the man was evacuated to the nearest hospital.

