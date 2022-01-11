Registration was successful!
Investigation Into Downing Street 'Parties' Will Include May 2020 Gatherings, Minister Ellis Says
Earlier in the day, the London Metropolitan Police press office confirmed that UK police are considering launching an investigation into an alleged party held... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
Investigation Into Downing Street 'Parties' Will Include May 2020 Gatherings, Minister Ellis Says 12:45 GMT 11.01.2022 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 11.01.2022)
Earlier in the day, the London Metropolitan Police press office confirmed that UK police are considering launching an investigation into an alleged party held in the garden of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official residence in Downing Street at a time when the country was under a strict COVID-19 lockdown.