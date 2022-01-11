Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/instagram-model-says-chinese-firm-made-sex-doll-using-her-looks--identity-without-consent-1092186228.html
Instagram Model Says Chinese Firm Made Sex Doll Using Her Looks & 'Identity' Without Consent
Instagram Model Says Chinese Firm Made Sex Doll Using Her Looks & 'Identity' Without Consent
The model said she would not agree to simply be paid a percentage of the sex doll’s sales, and that it should be taken off the shelves. 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T18:55+0000
2022-01-11T18:55+0000
model
instagram
sex doll
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106800/33/1068003354_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1372397ecf2df619a81461fa2c83b9a6.jpg
Yael Cohen Aris, a 25-year old Instagram model from Israel, has recently alleged that a Chinese sex doll company used her likeness without her consent.During her appearance on ITV’s This Morning show this week via a video link from Israel, Aris explained that she became aware of the sex doll, which was apparently even named after her, when she got tipped off by one of her social media followers.Yael shared her discovery with her followers back in July 2019 on Instagram; she complained about a “big company” making a “sex doll about me without my permission or me knowing.”“No it's not a joke, It's real. They even named the doll ‘Yael,'" she wrote in that post. “I am still shocked. don't really know what to do.”While on the show, Yael also remarked that she would not agree to simply receive a percentage of the doll’s sales, if such an offer were made to her, insisting that “first of all it should get off the shelves and then maybe we could talk about how things went wrong and why.”"I'm not talking about compensation, I think learning a lesson from this would be the best thing to come out of this story," she added.The show’s hosts noted that they made attempts to contact the doll’s manufacturer, a Chinese company called Irontech, but did not get a response.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106800/33/1068003354_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_40be9aa5bbda35acbf81720cadb73585.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
model, instagram, sex doll, viral

Instagram Model Says Chinese Firm Made Sex Doll Using Her Looks & 'Identity' Without Consent

18:55 GMT 11.01.2022
CC0 / / Sex doll
Sex doll - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The model said she would not agree to simply be paid a percentage of the sex doll’s sales, and that it should be taken off the shelves.
Yael Cohen Aris, a 25-year old Instagram model from Israel, has recently alleged that a Chinese sex doll company used her likeness without her consent.
During her appearance on ITV’s This Morning show this week via a video link from Israel, Aris explained that she became aware of the sex doll, which was apparently even named after her, when she got tipped off by one of her social media followers.
"I don't have anything against the sex doll industry but the problem is they did it without my consent and without my knowledge,” she said when asked about her feelings regarding the matter at hand. "Also it's double wrong because it's connected to my identity. It's not just a doll that looks like me or is inspired by me - they never hid the fact it was developed from me."
Yael shared her discovery with her followers back in July 2019 on Instagram; she complained about a “big company” making a “sex doll about me without my permission or me knowing.”
“No it's not a joke, It's real. They even named the doll ‘Yael,'" she wrote in that post. “I am still shocked. don't really know what to do.”
While on the show, Yael also remarked that she would not agree to simply receive a percentage of the doll’s sales, if such an offer were made to her, insisting that “first of all it should get off the shelves and then maybe we could talk about how things went wrong and why.”
"I'm not talking about compensation, I think learning a lesson from this would be the best thing to come out of this story," she added.
The show’s hosts noted that they made attempts to contact the doll’s manufacturer, a Chinese company called Irontech, but did not get a response.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:57 GMTTaiwan Halts Training on US-Made F-16V Viper Fighters After Jet Crashes into Sea, Pilot Missing
18:56 GMTIsraeli Soldier Mildly Injured in Vehicle-Ramming Attack - Photo
18:55 GMTInstagram Model Says Chinese Firm Made Sex Doll Using Her Looks & 'Identity' Without Consent
18:39 GMTTime to Call Bruce Willis? Kilometre-wide Asteroid Heading for Earth
18:35 GMTRarely Seen Everglades Mink Carrying Big Snake Captured on Camera in Florida – Video
17:57 GMTNot a Single NATO Member is Ready to Discuss Bloc's Open Door Policy With Russia, US Envoy Says
17:41 GMTWhat are Major Reasons Behind Washington's Unwillingness to Accept Russia's NATO Proposals?
17:15 GMTWatch NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Chase Colleague Tim Peake on ISS While Wearing Gorilla Suit
17:14 GMTWatch Macron ‘Thank’ Woman Greeting Him With ‘F*ck You’ Message Written on Her Hands
17:11 GMTSarah Palin Strips Bare Ocasio-Cortez's Tactic Based on 'Obsession With Sex' – Video
16:52 GMTIndia Test Fires Extended Range Sea-Launched BrahMos Missile From Newest Guided Missile Destroyer
16:15 GMTDocuments Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on COVID Lab Origins, House Republicans Claim
16:01 GMTNATO’s ‘Deterrence’ Doctrine Against Russia Masks Own Existential Fears, Advisor to Polish Prez Says
15:38 GMT'Not Asking for Crazy Stuff': Mohamed Salah Breaks Silence Over Deadlock in Liverpool Contract Talks
15:33 GMTYerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery, Drones During Shelling at Border
15:33 GMTNovak Djokovic's Medical Exemption Saga Gets Murkier as His COVID Test QR Code Throws Mixed Results
15:15 GMTAmericans 'Running Out of Money' to Pay Bills After Loss of COVID-19-related 'Financial Cushion'
15:12 GMTWorld's Biggest Condom Manufacturer Reveals Why Sales Dropped During Pandemic
14:45 GMTFans to Return to Sports Stadiums in Scotland Next Week as Country Partly Lifts COVID Restrictions
14:40 GMTMonkey Kills Three Month-Old Baby in India by Tossing Him Into Water Tank