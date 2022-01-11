Registration was successful!
India Test Fires Extended Range Sea-Launched BrahMos Missile From Newest Guided Missile Destroyer
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile had achieved a significant milestone last December as the Indian Defence Ministry said it clears the mass production of... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
India Test Fires Extended Range Sea-Launched BrahMos Missile From Newest Guided Missile Destroyer

16:52 GMT 11.01.2022
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile had achieved a significant milestone last December as the Indian Defence Ministry said it clears the mass production of air-version BrahMos missiles within the country. The Indo-Russian missile will also equip the Indian Navy's Project 15B guided-missile destroyers.
The newly commissioned INS Visakhapatnam of the Indian Navy has successfully tested the advanced sea-to-sea variant of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Tuesday.
The missile was of an extended range which means it hits targets at pin-point accuracy at a range of around 400 km. The test is part of weapon system integration into the Indian Navy's newest guided-missile destroyer.

"Successful test-firing of the extended-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Visakhapatnam represents a twin achievement. First, it certifies the accuracy of the ship's combat system and armament complex. Secondly, it validates a new capability the missile provides the Navy and nation," the Indian Navy said while dubbing it a "Historic Day" for the country.

The navy said that the test augurs very well for the self-reliant India programme and it also provides the navy yet another shot in the arm.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is battling COVID-19 at an army hospital in Delhi, said that the successful launch has reconfirmed the "robustness of Indian Navy mission readiness."
The BrahMos missile is developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture firm established in 1998 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM). It can destroy a target travelling at three times the speed of sound.
The BrahMos Aerospace is developing a hypersonic version of the missile with a range of up to 1,500 km.
