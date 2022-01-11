https://sputniknews.com/20220111/india-test-fires-extended-range-sea-launched-brahmos-missile-from-newest-guided-missile-destroyer-1092175373.html

India Test Fires Extended Range Sea-Launched BrahMos Missile From Newest Guided Missile Destroyer

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile had achieved a significant milestone last December as the Indian Defence Ministry said it clears the mass production of... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

The newly commissioned INS Visakhapatnam of the Indian Navy has successfully tested the advanced sea-to-sea variant of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Tuesday.The missile was of an extended range which means it hits targets at pin-point accuracy at a range of around 400 km. The test is part of weapon system integration into the Indian Navy's newest guided-missile destroyer.The navy said that the test augurs very well for the self-reliant India programme and it also provides the navy yet another shot in the arm.Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is battling COVID-19 at an army hospital in Delhi, said that the successful launch has reconfirmed the "robustness of Indian Navy mission readiness."The BrahMos missile is developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture firm established in 1998 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM). It can destroy a target travelling at three times the speed of sound. The BrahMos Aerospace is developing a hypersonic version of the missile with a range of up to 1,500 km.

