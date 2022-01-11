Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Social and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/i-will-stand-up-to-fascism-new-york-man-threatened-to-take-out-trump--his-12-monkeys-1092178373.html
'I Will Stand Up to Fascism': New York Man Threatened to 'Take Out' Trump & His '12 Monkeys'
'I Will Stand Up to Fascism': New York Man Threatened to 'Take Out' Trump & His '12 Monkeys'
Thomas Welnicki’s attorney reportedly insisted that her client “intended no harm” and was merely “expressing how distraught he was at what he saw as the... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T12:23+0000
2022-01-11T12:23+0000
donald trump
us
threats
killing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083681831_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_c578915215c9601f8e31e45288b7dbcf.jpg
A 72-year old man from Queens named Thomas Welnicki ended up being arrested after repeatedly making death threats against the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, New York Daily News reports.According to the newspaper, a criminal complaint unsealed this week in Brooklyn Federal Court reveals that Welnicki was previously interviewed by the US Capitol Police, whom he told that he would “acquire weapons” and take Trump “down” if the latter were to lose the election and refuse to leave the office.While Trump is not referred to by name but rather as “Individual 1” in the complaint, sources in law enforcement reportedly confirmed that the threats were aimed at him.On 4 January last year, Welnicki left voicemails for the Long Island branch of the US Secret Service, threatening to kill Trump and twelve of his supporters, including senators and members of the US Congress.That was not the last of his threats, as on 8 November 2021 the man called the Secret Service’s New York City Duty Desk, saying: "I will do everything I can to make sure [Individual 1] is dead."He also repeatedly referred to Trump as "Hitler" during the call, prosecutors reportedly said.On Monday, Welnicki was arrested and taken to Brooklyn Federal Court where the judge ordered him released on $50,000 bail signed by his brother, with the prosecution agreeing to the release and requesting to have the man undergo mental health evaluation and alcohol treatment.While Assistant US Attorney Victor Zapana said in the court that they “do believe that the nature of these crimes are serious,” Welnicki’s attorney Deirdre Von Dornum insisted that her client is no threat to anyone, arguing that the man would have been arrested sooner “if there were any actual danger here”.
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/online-troll-arrested-for-reportedly-sending-death-threats-to-piers-morgan-and-his-son-1092085326.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083681831_155:0:2822:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_a8e4afc6a8a66f36c39785997f429741.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, threats, killing

'I Will Stand Up to Fascism': New York Man Threatened to 'Take Out' Trump & His '12 Monkeys'

12:23 GMT 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONESFormer President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021.
Former President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Thomas Welnicki’s attorney reportedly insisted that her client “intended no harm” and was merely “expressing how distraught he was at what he saw as the attempted murder of Lady Liberty”.
A 72-year old man from Queens named Thomas Welnicki ended up being arrested after repeatedly making death threats against the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, New York Daily News reports.
According to the newspaper, a criminal complaint unsealed this week in Brooklyn Federal Court reveals that Welnicki was previously interviewed by the US Capitol Police, whom he told that he would “acquire weapons” and take Trump “down” if the latter were to lose the election and refuse to leave the office.

"I do not want to hurt anyone but I will stand up to fascism," the man said during his voluntary interview with cops in July 2020.

While Trump is not referred to by name but rather as “Individual 1” in the complaint, sources in law enforcement reportedly confirmed that the threats were aimed at him.
On 4 January last year, Welnicki left voicemails for the Long Island branch of the US Secret Service, threatening to kill Trump and twelve of his supporters, including senators and members of the US Congress.
“Oh yeah, that’s a threat, come and arrest me," Welnicki allegedly said in the voicemail. “I will do anything I can to take out [Individual 1] and his twelve monkeys. If I had the opportunity to do it in Manhattan that would be awesome."
That was not the last of his threats, as on 8 November 2021 the man called the Secret Service’s New York City Duty Desk, saying: "I will do everything I can to make sure [Individual 1] is dead."
He also repeatedly referred to Trump as "Hitler" during the call, prosecutors reportedly said.
FILE PHOTO: 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
Online Troll Arrested for Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son
7 January, 07:30 GMT
On Monday, Welnicki was arrested and taken to Brooklyn Federal Court where the judge ordered him released on $50,000 bail signed by his brother, with the prosecution agreeing to the release and requesting to have the man undergo mental health evaluation and alcohol treatment.
While Assistant US Attorney Victor Zapana said in the court that they “do believe that the nature of these crimes are serious,” Welnicki’s attorney Deirdre Von Dornum insisted that her client is no threat to anyone, arguing that the man would have been arrested sooner “if there were any actual danger here”.
"Mr. Welnicki intended no harm to anyone and posed no actual threat," she said as quoted by the newspaper. "He was expressing how distraught he was at what he saw as the attempted murder of Lady Liberty."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:33 GMTSocial and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
12:24 GMTKazakh President Appoints Several Key Ministers in New Government Following Deadly Protests
12:24 GMTWHO: Over Half of European Population to Get Infected With Omicron in Next 6-8 Weeks
12:23 GMT'I Will Stand Up to Fascism': New York Man Threatened to 'Take Out' Trump & His '12 Monkeys'
12:13 GMTDozens of Women in Kabul Protesting Against Restrictions Imposed by Taliban
12:12 GMTHas the Mystery of the 'Alien Hut' Spotted on the Moon by China's Rover Finally Been Solved?
12:11 GMTDemand to Repeal Armed Forces Act Grows Louder in India's Nagaland, People Stage 75-km March
12:05 GMTBollywood Actor Siddharth Trolled for Calling Badminton Star Saina Nehwal ‘Subtle C*ck Champion’
11:39 GMTWhite House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
11:20 GMTUK's Ovo Energy Sorry for 'Poorly Judged' Advice to 'Cuddle Pets, Eat Porridge' as Energy Bills Soar
11:18 GMTUS Pledges to Provide Russia With Written Response to Geneva Talks Next Week
10:53 GMTPolice Arrest Man Threatening to Blow Up 'Mannat', Home of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
10:45 GMTIsrael’s Bennett Boasts of Biggest Rearmament Effort in Years Amid Iran Tensions
10:34 GMTDeveloper of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Quarterly COVID-19 Booster Shots
10:28 GMT'Novak Djokovic is a Menace': Players, Journalists Blast Serbian Star After His Australian Court Win
10:13 GMTAustralian Border Force Investigating Whether Djokovic Lied on His Entry Form
09:49 GMTEMA Experts Positively Evaluate Sputnik V Production Standards, Vaccine Developer Says
09:29 GMTTwo LA Cops Denied Appeal Over Being Fired for Hunting Pokémon Monsters During Active Robbery
09:03 GMTIndia's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
08:43 GMTProsecutors May Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charge if Her Sex Trafficking Case Retrial Bid Fails